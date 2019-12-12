How To Dockerize Your Pen-testing Lab [feat. Kali Linux]

Tools & Skills

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) || Linux OS (Debian preferred)

Basic GNU-Linux command line knowledge

Basic Docker/Docker-Compose CLI knowledge.

REPO LINK

GETTING STARTED.

Are you wanting to build a low profile & portable pen-testing lab to assist with building your skills while learning how to use docker containers? Keep on reading!

I have built a pair of scripts that will do the following..

Update/Upgrade your linux/wsl environment

Install docker-ce

pull an official kali docker container

pull a variety of vulnerable docker images

Allow a user to choose which vulnerable app to provision.

Run the containers on a local web browser

THE CURRENT CONTAINERS

attacker container is built off of the official Kali Linux docker container base image wit the label Hack_lab . I decided to just use this in order to keep the image size smaller and portable. (Docker is meant for singular use apps). The thecontainer is built off of the official Kali Linux docker container base image wit the label. I decided to just use this in order to keep the image size smaller and portable. (Docker is meant for singular use apps).

apt-get install metasploit-framework. With this base image, one can install tools that are needed for the job at hand, rather than a 8gb image that might as well be a full VM that resource intensive. For example, If you want to install metasploit in the Kali container, just run the following from within the container

The vulnerable containers consist the following.

Bwapp

Juice-Shop

Webgoat 8.0

DVWA

Tiredful-API

Hackazon.

They are focused on WAP for now, but the goal is to have the list grow and become dynamic in nature.

USAGE

Download the git repo listed from above in your respective directory. ( I recommend making a "project" directory IE: mkdir ~/home/<name>/projects.

Run the christmas.sh script.

Run vulapps.sh to choose which vuln app you wish to practice on

EXAMPLE:

The result of running option 1 - Juice Shop

The app running locally on your browser.

Kill your containers with the following.

docker kill <container name> ----> Above example "docker kill juice_shop"

docker rm <container_name> -----> Above example "docker rm juice_shop" doing docker system prune and using the "y" option If you get really overwhelmed, you can kill all containers (running & stopped) byand using theoption

Upcoming Features:

Convert this to a full dockerfile rather than 2 separate scripts.

Kill and remove containers after 5 failed health checks

Leverage a dockerfile to autorun the provisioning script of Hack_lab container

Add OWASP Security Shepherd (WIP)

Add NodeGoat (WIP)

please feel free to add-on to this or send me ideas to help improve!

