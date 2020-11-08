The Best Slack Groups for Data Scientists to Join

761 reads

The online data science community is supportive and collaborative. One of the ways you can join the community is to find machine learning and AI Slack groups.

Please note: This article was written by my colleague, Rei Morikawa, and has been reposted with permission.

Slack is a growing chat client that allows teams to communicate and collaborate on projects in one place. You can make group channels (group chats) for different teams within an organization, where the members can also share documents and comments. You can also make a secure private channel where you direct message one or more people.

Over the past few years, Slack has been gaining popularity for web developers, data scientists, engineers, bloggers, digital marketers, etc. There are now 10 million daily active users on Slack.

It’s no longer just used by tech companies to send internal messages. People are also using Slack to get connected with people and resources around the world. We at Lionbridge AI have created this list of machine learning Slack groups for data scientists to meet like-minded people and stay updated on the latest AI and ML trends.

Slack Groups for Data Scientists

Data Quest: Data Quest (Data Science Community) is the largest slack community for data practitioners. Join and chat with data scientists all over the world. Data scientists use this Slack group to swap tutorials and resources, find people to work on projects together, get feedback on their machine learning algorithms and architecture, and discuss machine learning trends and new technologies.

Data Science Salon: The official Slack group for Data Science Salon, an organization that hosts conferences for senior executives, data scientists, developers, analysts, and other technical industry professionals.

Kaggle Noobs: Kaggle and data science industry community. This Slack group is a great place to meet other people interested in data science.

AI Crush: AI Crush will help you find investors for your AI projects. This Slack group is also a great way to expand your network in the AI field generally.

Silverpond’s Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence: This Slack group was created so that the machine learning and AI community can chat amongst themselves, discuss research, and share their interesting projects.

Commercial Drones: Join commercial drone industry experts and discuss topics including: regulations news, aerial media, surveying, inspection, construction, mining, real estate, etc.

R-Team for Data Analysis: R-team from all around the world, helping each other in learning and exploring the R data analysis tool.

Data Scientist / Spark ML Group: An online Slack team of communication and knowledge management which focus on data science and machine learning by Apache Spark, Python Scikit-Learn, Scala Breeze, R, or any other topics on big data domain.

TWiML Online Meetup: Listeners of This Week in Machine Learning & AI podcast and participants in its monthly online meetup and ongoing study groups. Join via this registration form.

Dataparis: The Dataparis has a total of 7 Slack channels for big data analytics and data science: general, random, recruiting, meetups, neural networks, big data, and python.

VR Theory: VR Theory is a Slack group discussing the latest in Virtual reality and Augmented reality. Join in on the conversation and nominate the next AMA.

WebVR: WebVR is one of the most active and popular of all VR and AR Slack groups, with some members being well-respected influencers and developers in the field.

If you found these Slack groups helpful and are looking for other platforms to connect with like-minded data scientists, we also recommend joining these Facebook groups and following these AI influencers on Twitter.

Also published on: https://lionbridge.ai/articles/machine-learning-slack-groups-data-scientists/

Lead image via Pankaj Patel on Unsplash

Tags