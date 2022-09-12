Google updates their search engine algorithm every 1 or 2 years for good reasons. They want users to find the most relevant and useful content possible. This means that content creators need to focus on creating high-quality, informative, and interesting content that will appeal to readers, not just to attract Google spiders. The best way to optimize your website for search engines is to create content that helps other people. Google will not ignore that - articles, blog posts, press releases, even podcasts and videos can help people learn more about your business.

It’s no secret that SEO is an important part of getting your website seen by potential customers. But what exactly is the real purpose of SEO? And more importantly, is it really worth your time? In this article, we'll take a closer look at whether or not it's worth your while to invest in it.

One of the Reasons That Google Updates Search Algorism Is to Get Rid of Overly SEO Content

Google updates their search engine algorithm every 1 or 2 years for good reasons - they want users to find the most relevant and useful content possible, so they are making sure that this happens. This means that content creators need to focus on creating high-quality, informative, and interesting content that will appeal to readers, not just to attract Google spiders.





This means that blog posts and articles that are filled with optimizing keywords and phrases for search engines are no longer effective. If you are still doing that, you will always worry about future Google updates.





Google wants search engine users to find content that is helpful to their query. In order to achieve that, it is mandatory to get rid of content created solely for SEO purposes.

Focusing on Creating Real Content for Other People is the Key

The best SEO is no SEO. This may come as a surprise to some, but the fact is that the best way to optimize your website for search engines is to focus on creating content that will benefit other people. When you create informative content, it will naturally contain relevant keywords and long-tail phrases.





The variety of content is also helpful - articles, blog posts, press releases, and even podcasts and videos can help people learn more about your business or product; Google will not ignore that.





Surely we can’t totally ignore the basic technical aspects of SEO. But if your primary focus is on creating helpful, informative content, you’ll be well on your way to achieving top search engine rankings. And that’s what ultimately matters most when it comes to SEO.





Sharing my own experience - take a look at my blog’s click stats, you can see a spike.





I usually share some personal opinions on this site, and I didn’t SEO the site, the normal daily clicks are between 3 to 49.





So, what’s in that 417 clicks in a day?





I remembered that morning, Twitter was going crazy about Chinese poetry tweeted by Elon Musk. It’s a very well-known poem that every primary school student in China and Taiwan can memorize it. So, I posted the English translation of the poem on my blog with some historical background.





The next day, I was surprised to find out that I got 417 search clicks in one day, 10,000% above the average number without applying any SEO techniques.

Only Good Content can Endure the Trial of Time

SEO is important, but good content is what will ultimately keep people coming back to your website. Make sure that your blog posts are well written and offer something of value to your readers.





Over time, this will help to build up a loyal following who will keep coming back for more. It’s also important to keep your content fresh. If you only ever post the same old thing, people will quickly become bored and stop reading. Always try to mix things up and give your readers something new to enjoy.