Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Best Office Chair For You- The One That Fits Your Needs And Budget by@daman

The Best Office Chair For You- The One That Fits Your Needs And Budget

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The office chair is the one item in your workspace that you spend the most time sitting in. The wrong kind of office chair can lead to back, neck, and shoulder pain. Focusing on posture when seated is important too. If you need a better place to sit at your desk, there are several ways to adjust your chair. A seat height that fits right, that fits just a little too high, and that doesn't force you to hunch forward. A lot of chairs are made with proper low-back and lumbar support in mind that leads to no back pain.
image
Daman Hacker Noon profile picture

@daman
Daman

I or we team of writers and runs my own blogs

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
5 Essential Items from the IKEAxROG Line for Your Home Office by @kwidyadari
#productivity
Legal Wins for Remote Teams: Expectation vs. Implementation by @behzadsharifi
#remote-work
How Can HR Facilitate Your Remote Workplace Mental Health Initiatives? by @krista
#hr
How to Deal with Office Politics: 5 Steps to Get Ahead without Playing Dirty by @vinitabansal
#office-culture
The Great Resignation From a Different Angle: Motivation vs. Compensation by @michael-brooks
#the-great-resignation

Tags

#office-chair#ergonomic-chair#home-office#work-from-home#remote-work-framework
Join Hacker Noon loading