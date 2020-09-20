Cloud-based Apps are Essential for Remote Work

Times have changed and the global IT domain has now shifted to a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) model wherein employees are encouraged to bring their own devices to the office and stay connected. The biggest enabler in this has been the apps based on the cloud that can be accessed from any location- all you need is internet access.

It is this flexibility of continued workspace that has made the

transition easier to work from home during unforeseen times like this Global pandemic. But has it really given you the long overdue flexibility or has it increased your security concerns?

The Beginning of a New Borderless Computing World

The concept of “Cloud” was in its early adoption stage for many years,

even after its commercial applications rolled out. The primary reason behind it has been the lack of trust with respect to migrating critical propriety information on to the public cloud domain.

Hence the hybrid cloud has been brought into implementation. This ensures that you have your proprietary information in your own private data center servers covered under the term "private cloud," and your support functions hosted on the public cloud. This hybrid model gave customers a platform to begin their cloud adoption journey.

They have now started to build trust in the data science with certain

cloud-based applications that aid in the processing of big data by using

dynamic resources in the public cloud, which otherwise was impossible using the traditional data centers, given the huge setup cost and the time frame.

Advantages of a cloud-based Applications

The benefits associated with Cloud-based applications, namely

Scalability and pay-per-use, help customers to increase or decrease their usage and accordingly have dynamic pricing set up. As an example, an e-commerce site can increase the number of servers and computation needed during the time of a sale, and then decrease back to the original setup once the sale ends.

In the same way, an organization that wishes to analyze big data, and doesn’t have the computing power to do so, can easily commission new servers on the go and get the desired results.

The other advantage is that it is network independent. Employees such as

developers working from home or anywhere can also sync up with their

applications and work from where they left off. This is possible owing to the cloud containerization of APIs, where developers have the freedom to execute their codes on the fly and from any location.

But is Your Data Secure in the Cloud?

Apart from the core benefits that cloud offers, security is also an

important aspect. There was a pressing need for a VPN network set up so that the remote working employees can log in via a secure tunnel to their

organization’s applications. This model is suitable considering a limited set

of employees logging in. But in times of the pandemic where almost 90 percent of the employees are working from home, the organizations need something dynamic that would not only help them to log in to the applications but also be secure as a traditional VPN.

This is enabled by Secure Access Service Edge (S.A.S.E), where organizations can have a network platform for its remote employees who can dynamically use a cloud-based secure login and work on their project and at the same time be connected with edge technologies like WAN, Cloud, Mobile, and IoT.

Dynamic Network Provisioning is the next generation of Networking, as

identified by Gartner. Next-generation organizations are moving towards dynamic model -Applications, Compute, Networking, and Storage, while the traditional ones are slowly migrating towards the SASE model for expansions.

Remote Office Made Easy Using Cloud

The advantage of cloud-based applications now extends to the daily

office of employees on-the-go and working remotely. One of the most agile

applications is the Calendar. Gone are the days where you were only limited to your laptop and outlook to have your calendar synced. With Microsoft’s Office 365, you have your outlook calendar synced on your Smartphone all the time. Microsoft Calendar helps the employees to make use of the advantages of a cloud-based work email sync and your day-to-day activities in the office in check.

Microsoft has been late in the party, but they have got in the

right changes in the dynamic pricing model, and Office 365 is at a fraction of the entire Office suite.

This is excellent for Freelancing bloggers and copywriters who may find it difficult to invest in a complete office suite, where their usage is just limited to Outlook email, Calendar, Work documents, Power-point, and spreadsheets, which are all part of the Office 365 subscription plan.

Conclusion

Cloud brings in so many advantages and has increased the number of

employment opportunities for people who are starting their startups, as the initial cost of setting up email agents, compute power, networking, storage, and Application licenses, can push break-even dates. A pay-per-use and dynamic scalability along with complete cyber-security for hosting data, Entrepreneurs can focus on their core capabilities and reserve funds for the same.

