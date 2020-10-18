The Best Free Online Form Builders in 2021

Online forms are now quite important for businesses, teachers, and whoever is in need of creating forms online, distributing them and collecting valuable results. With online forms; if you are a small business, you can sell your products online without spending any money on creating an e-Commerce website. It is also possible to conduct customer satisfaction surveys and find out what your customers are thinking about your products or services. Teachers can prepare online quizzes and conduct exams and students can collect all sorts of data for their research using online form builder applications.

As you can see: there are many cases in which online form builders can be used and provide quite useful results. Now, let’s take a closer look at 8 of the best form builders in 2021 which will be used commonly by all sorts of audiences.

#1. forms.app

An online form builder must be able to provide the necessary features for a user to create functional, attractive and eye-pleasing forms. By providing this environment for its customers, a form builder can also let form respondents complete the forms they receive, rather than ignoring or getting scared away from them. Now, think about a form builder which has all sorts of features, question fields, deeply-customizable design options, and a great variety of sharing options. forms.app meets all these requirements to be the one. Moreover and most importantly, the users can use any feature of forms.app on the free plan. The paid plans are only for those who are aiming high and in need of more capacity in terms of forms, submission numbers etc.

Remarkable Features

Easy-to-use user interface

Free plan includes all features

Two main form layouts: Step View and classic List View

Customizable design elements (border-radius, text colors, background animations)

Geolocation restriction for form submissions

Question conditions

Integration with +500 Zapier applications (e.g. MailChimp, G-Mail, Slack, Quickbooks)

Pricing

forms.app offer its users 3 different paid plans. These are Basic, Pro and Premium plans. The only basic plan has the option of invoicing monthly. The other plans are invoiced annually. The prices vary between $9/month and $84/month.

#2. JotForm

JotForm is an easy-to-use and flexible online form builder that enables its users to create customizable online forms. The app is quite old compared to the other popular ones. However, it has improved a lot over the years making it’s design more up to date. Starting to create an online form from scratch on JotForm may be a bit compelling as there are quite a lot of customization options. However, as it has been built up over many years, it presents the users with over 1000 form templates.

Remarkable Features

Classic and Card Design form themes

Over 1000 form templates

Importing forms from different websites and scanned documents

Smart PDF form templates

Collaboration

Pricing

JotForm has 3 paid plans available for standard users. These plans can be either invoiced monthly or annually. Monthly plans’ prices vary between $29/month and $99/month. Annual invoiced plans also vary between $29 and $79. Collaboration featured enterprise pricings are also available.

#3. Typeform

Typeform is a cloud-based online form builder which is established for all sorts of companies. It has a wide range of form design, customization and distribution options. If you are looking to create beautiful forms, adjust color and theme options, and distribute your forms to large masses, Typeform will enable you to do all of these easily and quickly. It’s suitable for creating online quizzes and surveys thanks to its card design layout which is the only one.

Remarkable Features

Unusual card form design

Integrations with Google Sheets, Slack, and HubSpot etc.

Collect payment

Custom subdomain and meta info

Calculator for quizzes and payments

Pricing

There are 2 main invoicing options for Typeform’s paid plans. One is a monthly subscription and the other is annual. Monthly invoiced plans vary between $35/month and $70/month. Annually invoiced plans, on the other hand, vary between $30/month and $59/month.

#4. 123FormBuilder

123FormBuilder is a powerful form automation application which has many features and almost 2000 ready-to-use form templates. Users from different industries such as banking, e-Commerce and education are using 123FormBuilder to create forms and receive submissions. It’s also possible to work on your forms as a team thanks to its cross-team collaboration feature. Moreover, the users are able to collect payment via various payment collection integrations as well.

Remarkable Features

Approximately 2000 ready-to-use templates

Integrations with many applications such as Salesforce, Webhooks and MailChimp

Team collaboration

Payment collection options

Pricing

Both monthly and annually invoiced paid plans are available on 123FormBuilder. Monthly plans cost between $24.99 and 44.99. Annually invoiced plans vary between $20.83 and $37.49. Enterprise plans are also available.

#5. Google Forms

Google Forms is a free online form builder tool. It can only be used for limited purposes such as contact forms, payment forms etc. It’s only suitable for creating forms quickly and distributing via links.

If you are looking for a form builder to integrate with your CRM software and generate leads, Google Forms doesn’t seem to be the perfect one for you. But still, it can be used for basic forms.

Remarkable Features

Create and receive submissions very quickly

Theme customization

Collaboration options to work on a single form together with colleagues

Real-time data analysis and form records

Pricing

Google Forms is free for individual purposes. However, if you are an enterprise and willing to use it company-wide, you can buy paid plans for enterprises. The prices for paid enterprise packages vary between $6/month and $25/month for each user.

#6. Wufoo

Wufoo is one of the most suitable form builders for those who are willing to create complex forms and collect big amounts of data. Users can collect payment, files, and data through Wufoo, without needing to code anything. The data received through Wufoo can also be integrated with CRMs or marketing automation systems. Furthermore, Wufoo has over 400 form templates in its library.

Remarkable Features

Online payments

Complex forms and reporting

Lead generation templates

Rich data records

Custom branding

Branching & Logic

Pricing

Wufoo offers its users 4 different paid plans. These plans are billed annually. They vary between $14.08/month and $183.25/month. On the free plan, it’s possible to build, share basic forms and collect a limited number of responses.

#7. Cognito Forms

Cognito Forms lets users create functional forms easily with its drag-and-drop form builder options. Similar to the other powerful form builders, it enables you to collect payments via processors like Stripe, PayPal, and Square. Cognito Forms is also one of the powerful form builders due to its calculator feature that enables its users to add up total costs and compare dates. Its conditional logic feature, on the other hand, lets users control which form fields will be seen to which kind of respondent.

Remarkable Features

Unlimited forms on the free plan

Payment integrations

Conditional logic

Multi-page forms

Integrations with many other apps

Pricing

There are 3 different paid plans on Cognito Forms. Pro, Team and Enterprise. These plans’ prices vary between $10/month and $99/month. It’s also possible to prepay and purchase these plans yearly. If you prepay, you save up to 20%.

#8. Formstack

Formstack lets its users create beautiful and powerful online forms without needing to code a single line. It has hundreds and hundreds of ready-to-use templates for all types of businesses and for individual use. Moreover, Formstack’s automated workflow integrations enable users to integrate their forms with many tools from MailChimp to PayPal, HubSpot and Google Docs.

Remarkable Features

Drag and drop form builder

Automation workflows

Integrations

Templates for various lines of businesses

Online payments

Pricing

There are many different paid plans for Formstack but we’ll take a closer look at the forms paid plans. There are 4 different paid plans on Formstack for those who would only like to use forms. The prices of these plans vary between $19/month and $249/month.

I hope you found the above useful. If you're in the market for a free online form builder, let me know which one you choose and how you find it.

