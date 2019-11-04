The Best Form Builder List for Developers

Creating forms for your website or mobile app can be unnecessarily time consuming. However, there is a simple solution. You can create your form and integrate it into your page in just seconds using anything form builder.

Nowadays, finding a reliable service requires a little more research as there are many competitors in the markets. Searching and reading every review from scattered websites, forums and other online sources might take significant time. This is additionally important if you have limited time and many things to do in this non-stop world.

So, we have listed top ten form builders of 2019 to save you from wasting time on doing research.

1. forms.app

forms.app is a distinguished site for a web form, allowing you to create forms in accordance with your needs. It is super easy to use since you will not have to register to the website for creating your forms. With its slogan “It’s never been so easy to create and share forms. And it’s free”, it clearly explains what it offers.

Prominent Features

Super easy to use

Start without registration

Templates based on your needs

Ability to set limits for the form

Ability to collect payments via forms

Instant notifications

No extra payment to design forms

Ability to track impressions

Reasonable prices

No coding is required

Price

It is free to create up to 10 forms, to have a 1 GB file space, 10.000 form answers and many more. Paid packages vary between $9 - $99 / month.

2. Cognito Forms

Cognito forms is another easy-to-use free form builder. There, you can quickly create a contact form, registration form, order form, and many more. It will not take you more than 5 minutes to create those forms since it is pretty easy to design a form.

Prominent Features

Easy to use

Unlimited forms

Start without registration

Ability to continue creating forms without registration

Electronic signature

Templates are available

Price

It is free to create an unlimited number of forms. However, for free package, it offers 100 MB storage, 500 entries per month. Paid packages varies between $10 - $99 / month.

3. 123FormBuilder

Established in 2008, 123FormBuilder is one of the oldest and of the highly popular form builder websites, meeting the needs of both small and big businesses. The team behind this efficient company explains its goal as creating efficiency, enabling growth and achieving results. Being customer-oriented is also the idea behind its foundation. And we can say that they are very successful in meeting these needs as it can also be seen in customer feedbacks.

Prominent Features

Highly successful in collecting and managing data

Customer-oriented

Easy to use

Templates are available

In-depth analytics & graphical reports

Easy to share

No coding is required

Price

Creating up to 10 forms and getting 100 submissions are free. The paid features come with many benefits, however, it has a price. They vary between $24.99 - $44.99 / month

4. Google Forms

If you are reading this, it is almost certain that you have heard of Google. It is a giant company operating in many fields. It is also here to meet your web form needs. With its professional, and highly-skilled team, you will be able to create free forms such as personalized surveys, with your Gmail account. There, responses given to your surveys will be organized in easy to read charts and statistics.

Prominent Features

A bigger company

Highly skilled, professional team

It is free to use

There is no limitation on the number of forms

Available for a quick start

For both personal and business needs

Customer-oriented

Price

Google Forms is a free to use software designed for efficiency. It offers no paid options. So you will get what you need without facing money problems.

5. Elfsight

With a 94% customer satisfaction rate, Elfsight offers you a great opportunity to create web forms. Currently, more than 300,000 people have used Elfsight for their varying needs. Using Elfsight, you are able to create many types of forms such as contact form, feedback form, survey form and more. Since it offers a ready to use feature you can post it directly to your website, without coding. It also provides you with a live demo that you can have a real-life experience with, while you are enjoying the super-efficient features of this website.

Prominent Features

Offers significant amount of templates, like 88

With layouts, you can easily position the form easily

Easy integration to website

Live demo

Ability to remove Elfsight logo in paid offers

Free start

17% off for yearly offers

Price

With the free package, you can use Elfsight for just one website and get 200 views. However, these numbers are increased with paid packages. The fee for them is varying between $5 - $25 / month.

6. Formsite

Formsite is one of the oldest web form creation websites which was founded in 1998. Starting from this date, it put extensive amount of effort to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers. It also has been serving both small scale and large scale businesses including UPS, IBM, Motorola and many more. Using this website, you can build forms & surveys, get responses, collect payments, use your results based on taken feedbacks, and integrate the webform with many services.

Prominent Features

Drag and drop

Available templates (nearly 35)

Suitable for getting payment from six different channels including Paypal and credit card

It has a good number of different templates

Customized graphs and tables are available

Yearly packages are available

Discounts available for yearly packages

Price

It is free to create up to five forms on the formsite. You can also have a 50 MB file space, and 10 results per form in the unpaid package. However, if you choose the way to go with the paid packages, it comes with a price like $19.95 - $99.95 / month. However, it does not offer you an unlimited number of forms, file space, and results per form even in the most expensive package.

7. POWr Form Builder

Starting from the time POWr has been founded in 2014, it is helping many businesses to grow and increase their capacities. In terms of web plugins, it has a significant amount of library allowing many people to use them in accordance with their varying needs and benefit from these. With POWr Form Builder plugin, you can create, edit, and embed fully-customized, mobile-responsive web forms for your website. It also has the “.io” extension which is another cool thing, showing that the company is open to the advancements.

Prominent Features

Ready to make your website more powerful

Live demo is available

Free to start

Enhanced customization

Yearly & monthly subscriptions are available

Provides you with full functional HTML form builder

Price

It is free to start creating web forms there, however, you will get only 25 form submissions and can use only 6 form elements in the free package. In addition, you will not be able to remove the POWr logo. On the other hand if you choose paid packages, there are many features that you can benefit from. The prices for paid packages vary between $8,99 - $79,99 / month. However if you choose the annual plan, you will get 10% off.

8. Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms is a functional, affordable and easy to use web & HTML form builder. If you have a small or big company or are a person who wants to collect and manages data for your needs, then Zoho Forms is here to meet your expectations. You can easily integrate Zoho forms into your mobile applications and can benefit easy-to-use features.

Prominent Features

No coding is required

Prompt customer service

Easy to use

20% discount for yearly subscriptions

No credit card is required for subscriptions

Mobile app is available

Significant amount of templates

Price

For free, you can create 3 forms, have 200 MB storage, 500 submissions, and unlimited reports. The paid packages offer you more. They start from $10 / month and go up to $100 / month. However, if you choose annual subscription you will get %20 off.

9. JotForm

JotForm is a powerful web form tool that helps you to create, manage and share forms. It will not require any coding information, as you can do anything with its easy-to-use feature. You can simply drag and drop and create forms in seconds. It also offers you more than 10,000 templates that you would work on.

Prominent Features

No coding is required

More than 10,000 templates are available

Drag and drop feature

Easy to use

Ability to add your company logo, custom colors and background images

E-mail notifications for each submission

Discount is available for the annual plan

Price

With the starter package, which is free, you can create up to 5 forms and have 100 MB available space. Also, you will get up to 10 payments and 100 submissions. With paid packages, these numbers are increased and additional features can be used. Paid packages vary between $29 - $99 / month. You will also get a discount if you choose the annual plan.

10. TypeForm

TypeForm is an online web form builder, offering conversational data collection and helping you to create, manage and share forms. Using this beautifully designed website, you can create many forms including surveys to apps, contact forms, polls and etc. It also supports many languages from Russian to English, Chinese to Turkish.

Prominent Features

Easy to use

Offers conversational data collection

App integration is available

Templates are available

Discounts are available for the yearly subscription

Price

The free package is available if you fill out the contact form. The paid packages vary between $35 - $70 / month. However, if you choose the yearly plan, you will also get a discount.

