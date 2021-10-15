Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Best Facebook Ads Formats for Leads and Sales  by@francescohacks

The Best Facebook Ads Formats for Leads and Sales

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
According to e-marketer the [Ad revenues for Facebook and Instagram combined will reach nearly $95 billion in 2021. Facebook campaigns have proven throughout the years to be ideal for companies with limited advertising budgets for [their lower cost]. Not only that, Facebook Ads have proven to be great also for direct response marketing campaigns. In this post, we'll see how advertisers can run successful lead generation or sales campaigns using the right creatives. The lead form ad is simple to use, fast, cost-effective and you won't even need to have a dedicated landing page to collect your clients’ information.
image
Digital Nomads Hong Kong Hacker Noon profile picture

@francescohacks
Digital Nomads Hong Kong

Co-Founder of Digital Nomads Hong Kong, a full-stack agency founded by ex-googlers and focused on lead generation.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Best Marketing Campaigns Of All Time by @slogging
#slogging
How to Develop a Facebook Messenger Bot in Golang by @vgukasov
#facebook
How to Boost your Online Sales via SEO, Google Shopping Ads, Analytics, and Content by @wedowebapps
#ecommerce-web-development
View Someone's Facebook Messages without Knowing Their Password by @mspy
#hacking
How to Drive Startup Growth Using Cold Outreach by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#facebook-ads#lead-generation#sales#ecommerce#advertising#digital-advertising#digital-marketing#facebook
Join Hacker Noon loading