The HEX release - Crypto on harsh Debate.

1,871 reads

@ Marcos Marcos Sanchez Cryptocurrency enthusiast and investor

A serious debate has started on the crypto world.

Bitcoin Maximalists are very angry. Accusations of scam are rising against a new crypto project by Richard Heart called HEX.

Richard Heart claims he has created The Best Financial Product ever devised. Superior in so many ways to any other crypto including Bitcoin. A project that could leave Bitcoin behind in Marketcap in less than 2 years.

LET'S START FROM THE BEGINNING

Richard Heart claims he has created the Finest Store of Value ever devised by synthesizing the best of crypto (Fast gains, Decentralization) with the best of finance (Time deposits, Income producing assets, Low downside volatility) together with a powerful marketing strategy.

Heart claims that HEX maximizes to it’s finest what Bitcoin has shown to do best: Being a store of value, not a means of exchange.

But contrary to Bitcoin, which was born to be a currency, HEX has been shaped from the ground up just for the single purpose of being a store of value.

Bitcoin’s competition has been mainly focusing its efforts in being faster and cheaper, thus trying to exploit Bitcoin’s weak spots. But nobody had focused its efforts in only what-really-works out of Bitcoin.

Richard Heart says he is going to wake the hell up of the crypto world.

Richard Heart is giving away for free to BITCOIN hodlers his new cryptocurrency.

>>> LET'S SEE HOW HEX WORKS

HEX is a cryptocurrency that behaves like a BANK SAVINGS ACCOUNT.

It has all the benefits of blockchain: is an IMMUTABLE & DECENTRALIZED code running on the Ethereum blockchain so, opposite to today's banking system, NOBODY can Control, Limit, Censor, Survey or Devalue your HEX.

HEX has a yearly fixed inflation of 3,69%. This new minted HEX goes entirely to the people that has a Savings Account, or, to better understand, goes to the people that has their HEX STAKED for a period of time in order to GET A PERCENTAGE OF THE 3,69% NEW HEX minted.

LARGER STAKE on the pool that will share the newly minted HEX. Many BIG BONUSES apply so you can have aon the pool that will share the newly minted HEX.

Some very interesting PENALTIES , if people decide to unstake before time, also apply.

>>> WHAT MAKES HEX DIFFERENT?

What made Bitcoin such a SUCCESS for early INVESTORS?

What lies at the core of a VALUABLE ASSET?

How can a crypto APPRECIATE the FASTEST ever?

This are the questions that HEX asks.

And the answer to those questions are the CORE of the HEX proposal:

1. A BROAD MARKET

2. HIGH PROFITS

3. SCARCITY

SCARCITY

Bitcoin inflation goes to pay for security. Miners offer security by buying electricity and hardware. To pay for it, Bitcoin is sold driving the price down.

HEX, however, is based on the already secure Ethereum blockchain and uses all its inflation in giving profits to the SAVERS. HEX has been designed for people to LOCK UP their coins and make them disappear from the market as long as possible, that way creating SCARCITY and driving HEX price up.

HEX is a crypto that rewards HODLERS.

HIGH PROFITS

HEX is a crypto for the long run. The LONGER people lock their coins the HIGHER THE PROFITS and the more scarce and valuable HEX will be.

3,69% a year does not seem a lot of profit, but when you start to compound the bonuses with BIGGER STAKES, LONGER STAKES and all the PENALTY COINS that go to stakers you start to realize you may well end up with a 10 to 30% profits per year... plus coin appreciation.

We are talking percentages never seen before on the banking sector.

A BROAD MARKET

HEX has been Mathematically developed so, if a bear market approaches and people starts to sell driving HEX price down, then the people who is stacked will be receiving exponential profits.

Imagine 90% HEX owners sell their HEX because they are worried about a market price fall. Then there is only a pool of 10% people receiving the 3,69% HEX. In that way these people will be receiving 36,9% HEX a year plus bonuses.

HEX has a SELF BALANCING mechanism: The more people staked the less profits they receive but the higher HEX price. The less people stacked the lower HEX price but more profits they receive.

And that is HUGE because HEX behaves like a SAFE HAVEN crypto.

HEX becomes safer and more profitable than a STABLE COIN in times of a bear market attracting many kinds of investors: Holders, Investors looking for a Balanced crypto-portfolio, people and institutions in need for an income producing asset...

SCARCITY, HIGH PROFITS and A BROAD MARKET are the keys to what could be a great success.

HEX behaves like a SAFE HAVEN crypto in times of Bear Market.

>>> A SHALLOW VIEW ON HEX TRAITS

2 - You loose 2% every week you don't claim.

3 - You can get up to 300% HEX in bonuses the first 50 weeks when you lock-up your coins when you arrive early.

SO...

Taking in account the amount of interests offered if you lock-up your coins:

1 - How many HEX do you think are going to be available to buy the first year?

2 - What is going to be the price paid to get some?

3 - What can be HEX’s MarketCap be in 1 year?.

> SOME FACTS:

1 - RICHARD HEART (which is not his real name) is a public figure. Respected on the crypto world for his ideas and his years long stand defending Bitcoin.

2 - HEX is a DECENTRALIZED IMMUTABLE code. Nobody can change it.

3 - CODE is OPENSOURCE . Anybody can review it.

4 - HEX has been AUDITED by 3 different independent companies before release.

5 - It is NOT an ICO. Project is self funded and given free, like Bitcoin

6 - HEX has done everything possible to prevent Pump and Dump events: Large Bitcoin accounts are prevented from accumulating too much HEX and potentially dumping. There is a 50% penalty to HEX claims from accounts over 1000 BTC. There is a 75% penalty to HEX claims from accounts over 10.000 BTC.

7 - HEX is created to GET RID OF MIDDLEMEN (exchanges, 3rd parties...) and get crypto BACK ON THE TRACK OF DECENTRALIZATION.

> With your HEX stacked and earning profits you don't PLAY with your money in trading.

> You don't loose it in commissions. You don't profit others.

> You don't need to TRUST a 3rd party company to earn income when in fact a company can fail or funds can be stolen. Or simply PROFIT FROM YOUR LOSES like LEVERAGED TRADING exchanges.

> NOW you EARN INCOME while OWNING your crypto.

Now HODLERS get MORE PROFIT than 99% TRADERS.

> SOME CRITICISM:

1 - Nobody knows what is going to happen with the Ethereum raised on the ADOPTION AMPLIFIER. Richard Heart DOES NOT WANT TO SAY.

HIS EXPLANATION: Richard says he does not want HEX TO BE DECLARED A FINANCIAL PRODUCT, so he MUST FOLLOW the advertisements, legal frame, and quality paid marketing (compared to Bitcoin "tragedy of the commons" situation). Richard says he does not want HEX TO BE DECLARED A FINANCIAL PRODUCT, so he MUST FOLLOW the Howey Test and not promise future profits from the actions of his (or his team's) work. Otherwise HEX won't be available in most exchanges. He, however, has mentioned how nice it will be for HEX to have(compared to Bitcoin "tragedy of the commons" situation).

2 - HEX uses SCAM techniques.

HIS EXPLANATION: HEX is the result of blending in a Decentralized Inmutable code THE MOST POWERFUL techniques of MARKETING, FINANCE and CRYPTO. So it includes successful techniques used my scammers (heavy marketing, high profits) in a SERIOUS and TRANSPARENT way. This is why it is so easy to criticize.

3 - HEX profits are impossible on the real word.

HEX profits increase exponentially the longer you stake your coins. 50% or 100% profits per year seems impossible, but is a question of math. Visit the HEX LOBBY or watch this Richard Heart's video to understand why.

4 - Richard Heart CHANGED HIS MIND, from heavily criticizing Ethereum to now praising it as more secure than Bitcoin.

ETH price growth 13000% in 1 year and he and his followers missed out. Richard says his point of view of crypto has changed a lot in the last 3 years, and with that new knowledge he has created his new crypto..

HEX uses successful techniques used my scammers in a SERIOUS and TRANSPARENT way. This is why it is so easy to criticize.

> SOME POSSIBILITIES:

1 - HEX could be a a PUMP and DUMP.

Stakers have their coins locked for long periods of time while receiving profits. Richard Heart could dump big amounts of HEX for big profit.

HOWEVER, Why should he destroy his project if he can earn more by HEX being successful?

Why is it different than any other crypto like Bitcoin when Satoshi and the Bitcoin Maximalists own 40% of Bitcoin and are waiting for the price to grow in order to sell?

2 - HEX could be a SCAM.

3 - HEX could be a PONZI

HEX CAN NOT be a Ponzi because it pays profits with it's own inflation, not by adding new people.

4 - HEX could be a PYRAMID SCHEME

HEX CAN NOT be a Pyramid Scheme because the referral system used to promote is only 1 line. It does not increase profits the more referrers you have. It is the same referral program as Binance, Tesla, Amazon....

Addresses ≥1000 BTC hold over 40% of all Bitcoin.

Do YOU want to HOLD THE BAG of early bitcoin buyers for a possible X10 in 2 years? Or you want a possible X500 in 2 years FOR FREE?

The real question: Is HEX a Scam or are Bitcoin Maximalists SCARED?

75% of HEX can be CLAIMED for free to Bitcoin Holders

25% can be bought cheap with ETH on the ADOPTION AMPLIFIER

IN ORDER TO CLAIM YOU WILL NEED A TUTORIAL. Visit . Visit HEX-WIN.COM

YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR . OR VISIT THEFOR VIDEO TUTORIALS

>>> HEX VS BITCOIN (as described by Richard Heart)

> IS HEX MINING MORE CENSORSHIP RESISTANT THAN BITCOIN?

HEX's network's ASIC resistant (GPU mining) is more diverse and censorship resistant than Bitcoins sha-256 ASIC mining. You can buy GPUs from many different sources, not so with Bitcoin mining hardware.



> WHICH ONE IS MORE SECURE AGAINST INFLATION BUGS?

1 - HEX's network has never had any "inflation bugs". Bitcoin has had 2 "inflation bugs" where someone could mint infinite free bitcoin for themselves. The CVE-2010-5139 bug was announced on 2010-8-15 minted 184 Billion BTC and required a chain roll back. The CVE-2018-17144 bug was announced on 2018-09-17 and was discovered by a BitcoinCash developer, who disclosed it instead of exploiting it.

2 - HEX solves this by locking its economics code in an immutable smart contract, so network improvements and their possibility of bugs are kept far from the most important code. The last Bitcoin "unlimited free coins" inflation bug was created by adding an optimization to the networking stack.

3 - HEX's code has had two professional, independent security audits. BTC has had none.HEX's network has a successful bug bounty program. Bitcoin does not.

> DOES HEX ADDRESS A LARGER MARKET THAN BITCOIN DOES?

The best thing the blockchain can do is store value.

Being a payment network is 10 times less valuable.

The value of Gold is $ 7.7 Trillion, however the value of Visa is $ 320 Billion, MasterCard is $ 212 Billion and PayPal is $ 101 Billion

Gold is 10 times more valuable than the others combined! And nobody uses it to pay for their coffee

> DOES HEX HAVE MORE TOOLS TO AMPLIFY ADOPTION THAN BITCOIN?

1 - Referral program

2 - Unit bias: Billions of HEX makes paying XXX HEX for something more likely than 0.XXX

3 - Ability to acquire HEX directly from the contract with no middlemen (To get new BTC you have to buy mining hardware)

4 - HEX is free, just like Bitcoin used to be. Free coins for BTC holders. Bitcoin used to be so free that you couldn't even buy or sell it for a price if you wanted to. Someone had to trade 2 pizzas for 10,000 BTC in 2010 to make it un-free! That was the first time Bitcoin ever had a price. Half of the top 8 largest market cap crypto currencies in April 2019 gave away free coins when they were young.

> HEX'S NETWORK IS SUPERIOR TO BITCOIN'S NETWORK

1 - The most popular stable coin, which trades more volume than any cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, runs on it. It used to run on Bitcoin, but switched.

2 - There's more BTC wrapped in HEX's network than there is BTC in the lightning network.

3 - Already has launched 4 of the top 10 highest value (market cap) coins

4 - More developers, HEX's network's last dev conference had 2,400 attendees.

5 - A more ambitious road map, containing zk-SNARKs (anonymity), state-channels (scaling), ProgPOW (more ASIC resistance), POS(more energy efficient consensus), sharding(scaling).

6 - Has multiple core implementations, one written in RUST and one written in GO.

7 - Distributed Exchanges have far more adoption.

8 - Atomic swaps amongst thousands of tokens are easy to do.

9 - The last interesting upgrade Bitcoin got was segwit 2 years ago. There aren't any interesting improvements on the roadmap. If there were, they're likely to get blocked by miners as segwit nearly was.

10 - Multiple other blockchains support the solidity language HEX is written in and it could switch to one of them.

What do you think?

Is HEX a SCAM or a marketing strategy through provocation?

Will HEX beat Bitcoin as the New #1 coin in MarketCap?

Will the superior mathematical model of HEX and it's approach to Value prevail?

You think Bitcoin can get obsolete or the most important factor to be #1 is to be the first crypto ever?

(Disclaimer: The author of this post is associated with HEX on the referral program. Any link to the HEX official website gives you +10% HEX on any buy or FREE claim. All the best!)

Tags