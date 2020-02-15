Is HEX The Most Notorious Scam in The History of Cryptocurrencies?

Richard Heart is the BIGGEST CON ARTIST in crypto history...

...and here is the proof:

HEX does not have Value. HEX is SOLD and nobody knows WHERE the MONEY goes. HEX uses SCAM TECHNIQUES

Read carefully...

1 - HEX BUSINESS MODEL HAS NO VALUE

HEX is a crypto that transfers the Bank Time Deposit business model to the blockchain.

This is one of the main Banking business. Valued in the tens of $Trillions. A business used by millions of people around the world every day.

HEX is the first and only crypto addressing this market.

THIS, OBVIOUSLY, HAS NO VALUE

2 — HEX CODE DOES NOT ADD VALUE

HEX is decentralized immutable open source Code running on the Ethereum blockchain. HERE are all details

It works so you can lock-up your HEX over a chosen time period and get a reward. Locked HEX is paid a percentage of the fixed inflation generated every year: 3,69%. All profits are in HEX.

HODLERS /STAKERS get profit by staking. The longer you stake your HEX the bigger the rewards. Staked coins are heavily penalized if you decide to unstake.

Staked coins disappear from the market.

HEX promotes scarcity on the market through profits, penalties and coin lock-up like a Bank time deposit.

GAME THEORY BASED ON SCARCITY AND APPLIED TO MONETARY VALUE IS NOT A WORTHWHILE PROPOSITION

3 — HEX DOES NOT HAVE REAL MARKET DEMAND

- There are no investors looking for income producing assets with no 3rd parties.

- There are no investors looking for low downside volatility due to inability to dump in a bear market.

- There are no investors looking for decentralized Banking services.

- There are no HODLERS looking for a crypto designed for the long run.

THERE IS NO DEMAND FOR HEX, OBVIOUSLY IT HAS NO VALUE

4 — HEX DOES NOT HAVE WHITE PAPER



HEX is a finished product.

HEX works perfectly well since release the 2nd December 2019. HEX is not an ICO, it is not a white paper, it does not have a roadmap.HEX works perfectly well since release the 2nd December 2019.

A powerful community profits from giving value to HEX though a 1 level referral system.



THIS, OBVIOUSLY, HAS NO VALUE

HEX runs on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Contrary to Bitcoin, here you can use free DEX like Uniswap, you can exchange with no commission with stable-coins or thousands of tokens to invest. You can get anonymity for free with Tornado Cash.

All of it decentralized, P2P, no KYC, no risky 3rd parties.

THIS, OBVIOUSLY, HAS NO VALUE

Where is the PROFIT for Richard Heart? HE SELLS HIS SHITCOIN !!!

All HEX is given FREE to Bitcoin Holders.

However daily not claimed HEX is exchanged for ETH !!!

In order to get Bitcoin you need money (electricity, mining equipment...). If you don't own BTC in order to get HEX you need money too. BUT HEX IS A SCAM, BITCOIN IS NOT!

The HEX Origin account gets all the ETH received every day from the pool. That account is, with 99% probability, own by Richard Heart.

It has already collected $10,000,000 !!!

Did you know THE MONEY IS ALREADY GONE OUT !!!!

WHERE IS THAT MONEY GOING??????

Is Richard Heart going to buy luxury pink underwear? A Villa in Jersey Shore?

WE NEED TO KNOW!!!

AS LIBERTARIANS we need to know what people does with their money.

It is Richard Heart's duty to EXPLAIN TO US what he does with his money!!!

OFFERING OPENLY MINEABLE CODE WITH A NEW VALUE GAME THEORY IN EXCHANGE FOR CRYPTO IS, OBVIOUSLY, A SCAM

HEX Scam runs this way:

1 — Richard Heart works for 2 years programming decentralized immutable code.

2 — All expenses, including developers and all other staff are borne by Richard Heart.

3 — HEX code has been AUDITED by 3 costly independent companies before release.

4 — AND THEN HE IS GOING TO RUN AWAY WITH $10,000,000 IN ETH!!!!

> Why would Richard Heart be interested in HEX success?

>> Why would Richard Heart be interested in HEX being a TOP crypto valued in the tens of Billions?

SWINDLER!!!



4 — RICHARD HEART KEEPS MOST HEX

Richard Heart's Origin Wallet keeps 45% of HEX supply !!!!

THAT MAKES HEX A COMPLETE SCAM

- Although Satoshi Nakamoto also holds 1 million BTC. A large percentage, specially the first years when not much Bitcoin was mined.

- In fact most crypto projects have large percentages of tokens in founders hands. Some are TOP 10 cryptos for years. Stellar Lumens founders held +80% supply up to 2019.

Origin Wallet HEX COINS are STAKED, like most HEX owned. You can see when HEX is going to be released to the market as staking periods end. HEX AVOIDS SURPRISE DUMPING BY RELEASING ALL END STAKING DATA: , like most HEX owned. You can see when HEX is going to be released to the market as staking periods end. hex-data (see Stake Expirations) , hex.vivion (Stake End)

- In fact cryptos like Bitcoin can suffer from the so called "Tragedy of the Commons": There are no big whales so there is no profit for any individual in improving the ecosystem.

Bitcoin does not have a Bug Bounty program and its developers earn their lives working for other projects. Bitcoin has had already 2 inflation bugs, one of the worst problems you can have in crypto.

Bitcoin.com belongs to a different crypto than BTC. No Bitcoin holder will profit enough as to spend money in filling a lawsuit against Bitcoin.com

> HEX IS A PUMP & DUMP

Well, Bitcoin drops in value 85% every 3 years.

HEX is designed to avoid big drops as coins are locked-up.

> HEX IS A PYRAMID SCHEME

Well, HEX uses 1 single level referral program. Like Amazon or Tesla.

> HEX IS A PONZI

HEX does not pay old investors with the money of the new ones. It pays by generating inflation, like Bitcoin.

> HEX IS VERY INFLATIONARY

HEX inflation is fixed 3,69%. Bitcoin inflation is 3,7% after 10 years of much higher inflation.

> HEX IS USELESS

"HEX has no utility, it's only purpose is to grow in value making rich early investors, thus, it is a Ponzi"

Well... then it is the same as Bitcoin.

HEX is money, like Bitcoin, Gold, or cash. They serve no purpose but to preserve value. It is up to you to choose the best way to preserve your savings.

> HEX CREATES ARTIFICIAL VOLUME AND DEMAND IN THE MARKETS

- Difficult to know, as ETH anonymity is free with Tornado Cash.

- However, most EXCHANGES OFFER volume and demand AS A SERVICE to newly released cryptos so new buyers do not create big price spikes (slippage) and for their crypto to look healthy and attractive.

> HEX WEBSITE IS DECEITFUL

"HEX is designed to make x10.000 returns in 2,5 years" Richard Heart claims.

Well, Ethereum made x10.000 return in 2,5 years.

Bitcoin has made x1.000.000 return since release.

Bitcoin followers claim everyday on their Youtube channels: "BTC will hit $1.000.000".

> HEX IS A SCHEME TO KNOW MY BITCOIN BALANCE

"HEX is insecure because I have to provide my Bitcoin address (where my balance shows)"

Do you know what is an VPN? Well, then use it, as simple as that. Do you know what is an VPN? Well, then use it, as simple as that. Free

> EVERYBODY SAYS HEX IS A SCAM

Bitcoin has been labeled as a scam in 2 3 Bitcoin has been labeled as a scam in thousands of articles around the world for 10 years. Ethereum too 1 4 ...

> HEX IS AN UNREGISTERED SECURITY

HEX is INERT CODE sitting on the Ethereum blockchain.

IN HEX YOU DO ALL THE WORK.

In HEX there is no expectations of profit from the work of others.

THERE HAS NOT BEEN TOKEN SALE.

HEX coins are MINED like Bitcoin. Anybody can run the CODE following these RULES:

10.000HEX per every BTC you have in that wallet and will send it to your Ethereum address for FREE. 1- You can sign a message from your Bitcoin wallet. HEX code will mintyou have in that wallet and will send it to your Ethereum address for FREE. Claim HERE

2 - Daily non claimed HEX is exchanged for ETH in a decentralized pool called Adoption Amplifier . It works as a bidding system. HEX CODE will mint your HEX based on how much ETH you sent as a percentage of the total ETH sent that day. Exchange HERE

HEX is not a Financial Product because it is not a company. It is not an ICO. There are no promises. No expectations of profit from the work of others. It is blockchain decentralized code as it is Bitcoin.

> RICHARD HEART IS VERY GRUMPY!!!!!

Well, that is true!!!

> HEX IS DECENTRALIZED IMMUTABLE CODE

>> WITH A REVOLUTIONARY GAME THEORY BASED ON SCARCITY AND APPLIED TO MONETARY VALUE

>>> HEX SYNTHESIZES THE BEST OF FINANCE AND CRYPTO AND AIMS FOR THE TOP 1 CRYPTO IN MARKETCAP



