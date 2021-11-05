Search icon
"The best advice I ever gave was the gift of a book on how to learn programming" #Noonies2021 by@reintech

"The best advice I ever gave was the gift of a book on how to learn programming" #Noonies2021

Sasha Bondar is a co-founder of @Reintech. Sasha founded the company to remove barriers between Ukrainian software developers and Western companies experiencing a lack of local engineering talent. We've created a transparent environment where tech companies can access top talents from Ukraine and hire them without middlemen. We are very attractive to developers, they join us to have access to the best tech teams worldwide. I'm excited about how IT recruiting is changing, there are a lot of opportunities for building infrastructure platforms to make hiring and remote work more productive.
by Reintech @reintech.We help tech companies build their dedicated software development teams in Eastern Europe
