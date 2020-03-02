The Best 50 Sites to Learn About Data Science

Blogs, they’re everywhere. Blogs about travel, blogs about pets, blogs about blogs. And data science is no exception. Data science blogs are a dime a dozen and with so many, where do you start when you need to find the most valuable information for your needs?

That’s what we’re here to help with.

Data science is a rapidly growing field and it should come as no surprise that many people have something to say on the subject. So, this article is going to briefly review 50 data science blogs that we thought were pretty awesome and give you a snippet of what they are all about.

Note: There is no ranking order for these, it is less about ‘Which is the best blog?’ and more about ‘All of these blogs are awesome but which one offers what I need?’.

We will give:

A brief description of each blog (from my perspective).

1. Their Alexa rank (which uses stats on visitors and page views over the last three months to give a global traffic ranking; this is updated daily so be aware that this can change from the time of writing).

2. The frequency with which the blog is updated.

3. An interesting article from the site being reviewed.

Hope this helps!

Blog name: DataKind

Description: Using data to save the world. That’s what DataKind is all about. Using the same algorithms and techniques which companies use to make a profit and using them to create a sustainable world where all human needs are met – That’s founder Jake Porway’s vision and it seems they are doing a great job. Check out their blog to see what they get up to and how they help everything from Foster Care to Disaster prevention. A wonderful and ethical company and blog

Alexa Rank: 638,290

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Follow the amazing efforts to protect the endangered banded leaf monkey from extinction. Have a read of this article to see how the RBLWG are using machine vision to compare photos of the monkeys so they can more accurately judge population numbers and geolocation to assess habitat.

Blog name: Probably Overthinking It

Description: Allen Downey is an author and professor at Olin College. He writes generally about data science and Bayesian statistics. He has built a nice clear blog (although this is his new blog, he links to his old one which has a large archive). Allen is active on twitter and often goes through problems with his followers. If you fancy trying to solve some problems or are just looking for some general data science and statistics reading, this is a good place to go.

Alexa Rank: 1,005,753

Post frequency: 2-4 per month

Article to check out: If you like dungeons and dragons (the game, obviously) and/or Bayesian statistics problems, then have a look at this problem. The solution is posted below in Jupyter so you can compare.

Blog name: Springboard

Description: Springboard covers a few topics but it doesn’t detract from its data science articles. Some really nice posts here with an attractive presentation. It contains career tips, lists and data science as a general topic. It is an inviting blog for almost anybody, whether you’re just getting into AI or are already a deep learning veteran.

Alexa Rank: 43,323

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: Everybody enjoys a good TED talk and if you’re reading this then you also enjoy data science. Sometimes those things combine and sometimes someone is kind enough to compile the 11 best data science TED talk out there. How nice of T.J DeGroat to do that – he even gives a brief synopsis of each one. Plenty to keep you engaged.

Blog name: BAIR

Description: Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR)’s blog is for their researchers to communicate research findings and perspectives on the AI field. Written by students and faculty, this blog aims to reach both expert and general audiences and they achieve this aim with an abundance of articles by some of the greatest minds in AI research. Something for everyone interested in AI.

Alexa Rank: 1298

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Imitation is a key part of human intelligence. This article shows how researchers have developed AI to imitate actions in a variety of ways. Absolutely fascinating and it raises many questions about the future of AI and the amazing work done here. A must read.

Blog name: KDnuggets

Description: On the off chance you haven’t heard of KDnuggets. It’s one of the best blogs out there. They feature plenty of quality guest posts (including some from us) and although it can look a bit overwhelming, you are sure to find something good to read. Go check it out.

Alexa Rank: 20,825

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: Well this article by us is the obvious choice really. KDnuggets awarded us the Platinum badge for it, which was a great honour.

Description: A professional and in-depth look into data and data science that is in no way intimidating. The contributors here clearly know what they are doing. Posts include videos, podcasts, and superbly written articles. Very easy to binge read on this site.

Alexa Rank: 10,527

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: With data growing faster than we can comprehend, no-one can be totally sure of what’s to come. This article gives a fresh take on this idea.

Blog name: Adit Deshpande

Description: This blog has been quiet for a few months and it is a little light in terms of the number of posts, but oh boy it is quite the opposite when it comes to the posts themselves. Adit Deshpande has really put in the effort and it shows by the number of comments saying how much he has helped the comment author. Head there now to get some fantastic machine and deep learning tutorials.

Alexa Rank: 150,484 (Github’s Alexa rank)

Post frequency: It varies

Article to check out: Adit wrote a very entertaining post about using deep learning to train a chatbot to talk like you. A lot of fun and you can try it for yourself.

Blog name: Andrew Gelman

Description: Eleven authors on this blog mean it is packed full of statistical content. Each contributor adds a personal touch to their writing with some genuinely funny posts (and comments). You’ll find general opinions, scientific reviews, tutorials and a healthy amount of sarcasm. Also, they have a ‘zombies’ category… braiiins!

Alexa Rank: 149,833

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: If you’ve ever read or written a scientific paper then you will relate to this post.

Blog name: Hyndsight

Description: ‘Forecasting’ is Rob Hyndman’s most used tag. So, if that interests you then you’re in luck. He also covers statistics, computing, conferences and more. The blog is aimed at his research team but hopes researchers in other statistical mathematical science fields will find some use in it. If this is you, then go take a look – Rob’s door is wide open.

Alexa Rank: 207,870

Post frequency: 2-3 per month

Article to check out: Forecasting is the main thing here, so one of the latest posts on it will give you an idea of Rob’s style.

Blog name: Oracle and Data Science

Description: Recently bought by Oracle this is perhaps one of the top data science blogs. Stylish, quick and easy to use; This a hub of data science information a must for anyone interested in the world of data.

Alexa Rank: 71,618

Post frequency: 2-3 per week

Article to check out: Some great reasons for using search engine tools for data analysis. Nicely written and genuinely useful for anyone who wants to analyse data.

Blog name: Revolutions

Description: Revolutions is a blog dedicated to delivering news and valuable information to members of the R community. If you like to keep up to date with the latest R goings-on then this blog is worth keeping in your bookmarks

Alexa Rank: 128,146

Post frequency: Every working day

Article to check out: More of a video than an article. Take a look at Microsoft Azure in this informative and entertaining video on machine learning.

Blog name: The Data Incubator

Description: The Data Incubator takes PhD graduates from academia and trains them to be work ready. This is an invaluable service to the data science world and, as it happens, so is their blog. With interviews from some amazing minds and articles on data science as a whole alongside more specifically written tutorials and comparisons to help anyone with an interest or passion for data – especially if you’re a recent graduate, this place could be just what you need.

Alexa Rank: 163,747

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Want to gain more data science skills – this article is a great place to start. It gives you a rundown of the benefits of active learning for data science skills. Data incubator use the technique themselves, so they know what they’re talking about.

Blog name: Jeff Knupp

Description: Jeff Knupp is a Python programmer and that’s just what his blog focuses on. He has a nice, personal writing style and discusses a wide range of python functions on which he goes into more detail in his book. I would recommend if you are looking to pick up some useful python tips that you can try out.

Alexa Rank: 146,974

Post frequency: 1-2 per 3 months

Article to check out: This post on using python to count cards is a good example of Jeff’s engaging writing style. Take a look to see an interesting (and perhaps profitable) use of the programming language.

Blog name: The Clever Machine

Description: As Dustin Stansbury, the creator of this technical blog, puts it “the blog will be posts about analysis techniques, algorithms, theory, or things I think are cool, exciting, or helpful.” And it does exactly what it says on the tin. This blog delves deep into long complex articles. If you’re looking for a light read, this is not the place, if you’re looking for in-depth tutorials, then you’ve found what you are looking for.

Alexa Rank: 555,599

Post frequency: 2 per Month

Article to check out: This article is called “A Gentle Introduction to Artificial Neural Networks” – so it will give you a base idea of what Dustin considers ‘gentle’ and if you too consider it ‘gentle’ then don’t worry because he even links to what I can only refer to as ‘The mind-blowing’.

Blog name: Dataiku

Description: Dataiku is a central hub for analytics and machine learning and their blog shows this with regular updates on the world of analytics. News, webinars and loads of blog posts – This is a good place for anyone interested in analytics

Alexa Rank: 172,517

Post frequency: 1-3 per week

Article to check out: Deep learning is everywhere these days, and this post takes you through exactly what it is while avoiding the jargon. A great guide

Blog name: Cloudera

Description: Cloudera has a couple of blogs. The first is an engineering blog which covers best practices, how-tos, use cases, and internals from Cloudera Engineering and its community. The second, a VISION blog, is a wider picture on a range of topics but at the heart is what Cloudera stands for – Security. A company comprised of some big names from Google, Facebook, Hadoop, Yahoo! and Oracle their blog has a lot to offer especially if you have an interest in the company.

Alexa Rank: 17,604

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: This article goes in-depth into how Cloudera and Accenture joined forces to fight against insider threats. Illegal insider-actions can cost companies millions, so it’s a problem that is worth knowing something about, especially if you’ve got a business with some shifty employees.

Blog name: Aylien

Description: There is something here for everyone and anyone interested in Text Analysis, NLP and Deep Learning. Organized in a real user-friendly way, it’s clear this blog is made with the reader in mind. Articles are written with quite specific topics, but they are written well and if you’re looking for something, in particular, it’ll be easy to find it. If not, then you’re sure to find something worth reading.

Alexa Rank: 178,014

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Chatbots are a fascinating part of AI and this article takes a look at the history of them. A genuinely great read for anyone interested in chatbots and their evolution.

Blog name: Subconscious musings

Description: Radhika Kulkarni and her team at SAS (one of the bigger players in analytics, they are worth knowing about) set out to discuss all things related to advanced analytics that solve many of the challenges that face businesses and organizations. Plenty of interesting topics on this blog, many based on SAS, others that just discuss analytics in general but all are relevant and well written. Great blog if analytics, AI and deep learning are important to you.

Alexa Rank: 6040

Post frequency: 1-3 per month

Article to check out: Machine learning is great! We know that, but it’s how it applies to real-world problems that really makes it special. This short but sweet article on just that takes you through 4 strategies in an easy-to-digest way.

Blog name: Data Meets Media

Description: Data Meets Media is a blog by Pio Calderon, who takes his two main interests and combines them in interesting ways, using data to analyse anything from the lyrics of ‘The Killers’ discography to plot summaries of Oscar-winning films. He also provides posts on the topics separately where you can find pieces on cryptocurrencies, AI, data science, movie reviews and more. The blog is just over a year old and already has plenty to interest most people.

Alexa Rank: 1,297,224

Post frequency: 4-5 per month

Article to check out: Have you ever wondered about the colour dynamics of the Oscar-winning film La La Land? No, me neither. However, Pio here has put together a post on that very topic, one of many things that you didn’t know you’d be interested in.

Blog name: Data Aspirant

Description: Data Aspirant is run by Saimadhu Polamuri who is a self-taught data scientist and educator. Data Aspirant is a portal for data science beginners, so here is where you will find tutorials on all areas of data science. A great place to get started or brush up on your skills.

Alexa Rank: 160,140

Post frequency: 1-2 per month

Article to check out: A long in-depth list of R tips. If you want to improve your R skills it’s worth a read. Well written and easy to follow, a good taster for what else is on the blog.

Blog name: Facebook Research

Description: Facebook is making leaps and bounds in the AI, machine learning and data science fields. This blog keeps you up to date with everything the Facebook research team are doing. Plus plenty of insights into economics, natural language processing, connectivity, security and plenty more.

Alexa Rank: 8912

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Facebook researchers use AI to turn whistles into orchestral music, and power other musical “translations” – Another article you wouldn’t expect to be written, but that’s the world we live in. Read this to see what steps researchers are taking with AI technology that could transform the music industry.

Description: 750 contributors writing about, if you hadn’t guessed it, R. R-Bloggers is about encouraging bloggers to empower R users. There is a strong community here and if you want to get involved in R or you already ‘R’ then there will be something for you here.

Alexa Rank: 14,541

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: A nice easy-to-digest tutorial for anyone looking to write loops. There are more advanced topics available but this is a good article to get a feel for the site.

Blog name: Edwin Chen

Description: Edwin Chen takes his own experience in AI and data and writes some really interesting articles with wonderful insights. From Twitter to Amazon, Edwin has fascinating things to say on a multitude of topics, complete with easy to follow pictures and a very readable writing style.

Alexa Rank: 353,089

Post frequency: n/a

Article to check out: A scientific look at recommendation algorithms of popular online bookstores. Should these sites incorporate human evaluation? Read to find out.

Blog name: Timo Grossenbacher

Description: Timo combines Geographic information, science and data journalism to create awesome visualisations. He’s even written a book with over 80 maps called “Grüezi, Moin, Servus!”. It’s in German but luckily he shows you how he performed his studies on his blog. He prefers R, so if you lean toward that language and have a thing for geographics then check Timo’s blog out.

Alexa Rank: 2,545,850

Post frequency: 1-2 per month

Article to check out: Timo’s latest post on spatial interpolation is a great tutorial. And his studies involve dialects around Germany, so if you’re into linguistics you’ll get some extra enjoyment out of this.

Blog name: Simo Ahava

Description: Analytics is the name of the game here. Simo Ahava has been a development expert for Google analytics and is willing to help anyone who has questions about analytics or Google Tag Manager. He also dabbles in digital marketing and his blog is welcoming and well maintained. He does his best to simplify complex topics while writing thorough tutorials.

Alexa Rank: 120,426

Post frequency: 4-5 per month

Article to check out: This in-depth tutorial on how to track browsing behaviour was inspired by a question from one of Simo’s followers on twitter. This goes to show the sense of community on the blog. Written in collaboration with Jethro Nederhof, this is a must read for any google analytics enthusiast.

Blog name: DataGenetics

Description: Nick Berry works at Facebook as a data scientist and is passionate about data privacy. His blog covers a range of topics within data and statistics. It is easy to read and you are more than likely to learn something new. If you want to know your chances of winning a tennis match or how to turn water into wine, then you had better check this out.

Alexa Rank: 224,998

Post frequency: 1-6 per month

Article to check out: A Statistical look at the probability of winning a tennis match. An interesting look at the game that goes into great detail.

Description: As the name suggests, the focus of this blog is to give simplified data science tutorials for the newbie. Not for data science pros but if you’re still trying to get to grips on some concepts of data science and statistics then this is for you. Well explained and presented rather nicely.

Alexa Rank: 823,831

Post frequency: 1-3 per 6 months

Article to check out: A/B testing is useful in many situations. And these guys explain the concept very well.

Blog name: DataQuest

Description: Dataquest has a lovely, clean looking blog with plenty of interesting blog articles. They are mostly geared toward aspiring data scientists as that is their demographic. Their goal is to train people to become data scientists so you’ll find plenty of tutorials and job hunting advice – practical stuff you can put to good use. They have plenty of guest writers but not just anyone it seems as all the blogs are well written and engaging. A great blog for anyone just getting into data science or looking to brush up their skills.

Alexa Rank: 24,864

Post frequency: 2-3 per week

Article to check out: Python Vs R – of course, everyone has their opinion on which is better but who is right? Well, the best way to find out is to tackle the question like a data scientist – study the data. This is what this article does, it takes an unbiased look at a selection of functions and draws insightful conclusions that are sure to help anyone decide which program they would like use. A well-written and useful piece.

Blog name: Julia Evans

Description: Julia Evans is a programmer from Montreal. This blog is where she shares what she’s learned recently. She has a huge collection of interesting posts that really show her passion for programming. Her writing is humble and invites a sense of discovering things together. She has open communication with her readers, which is great, and has also published paid and free informative programming zines which are very well made. A great blog for beginners and anyone who has an interest in programming.

Alexa Rank: 107,742

Post frequency: 3-4 per month

Article to check out: While her topics are wide-ranging it’s her tutorials that show off her skills. This one on the basics of Envoy show how she puts her personality into her writing, in a way that invites you to continue reading and I am sure will entice you to read more of her blog and follow her journey.

Blog name: A Blog From a Human-engineer-being

Description: Although it won’t win any awards for presentation, it certainly is a great place for anyone looking to expand their machine and deep learning knowledge. It is a little hard to find things but when you do, they’re well-written guides on a plethora of topics. If you have a solid grasp of machine learning I think you can expand on that here.

Alexa Rank: 609,158

Post frequency: 1- per 3 months

Article to check out: This history of machine learning is clearly the cornerstone post. It’s a well written interesting piece that sets the stage for the rest of the blog.

Blog name: Ahmed BESBES

Description: Ahmed is an up-and-coming data scientist. And I bet he’ll be very successful. There are perhaps ten posts on his site that are based around what he has been learning. There is a KDnuggets silver award on there which is always a good sign of a quality post. A modest blog that is worth following.

Alexa Rank: 861,886

Post frequency: 1-2 per 6 months

Article to check out: A wonderful article that shows a real sense of community. Ahmed reached the top 4% in the Kaggle Titanic Challenge and rather than posting a simple bragging article, he explains to his readers how he did it so they can succeed too. Good Show Ahmed!

Blog name: Machine Learning Mastery

Description: Jason Brownlee has a fascination with machine learning, and he wants to share his love for it with others. He has a very fleshed out blog with tons of tutorials for the machine learning enthusiast. His explanations are clear and extensive. Not for beginners but there are so many tutorials most will find something of value. Plus, he tells you right from the beginning what you will know after reading the tutorial – which is handy. Check this out if you want to learn something new.

Alexa Rank: 12,523

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: His tutorials mostly follow the same style, so after checking this out you’ll know what to expect with his others. This is about how to code the student’s t-test. Considering how widely used it is in statistics it’s a good place to start and see if you like Jason’s style.

Blog name: MAPR

Description: MAPR has an extensive blog, covering loads of topics – cloud computing, open source software, and apache spark to name but a few. They have a ton of expert contributors and their posts are very inviting. As MAPR say, they are proud to enable Big Data experts to share their industry knowledge. Come learn from the best, and share the knowledge. And that’s exactly what they do.

Alexa Rank: 70,269

Post frequency: 2-3 per week

Article to check out: The posts on this blog assume varying levels of experience. This one on AI and ML is a more introductory article which shows off this pleasant blog and is a great place to get started.

Blog name: PYImageSearch

Description: Adrian Rosebrock specializes in image search engines and covers a bunch of skills – object tracking, face recognition, motion detection etc. His tutorials are informative, clear and offer a nice personal touch. An especially nice blog if images are your interest.

Alexa Rank: 20,005

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: In this tutorial, Adrian teaches you how to create animated GIFs with OpenCV. It’s an entertaining and educational article. And if you don’t like GIFs…Deal with it! (You’ll get that joke if you read the post)

Blog name: Smart Data Collective

Description: A well-designed blog with plenty of contributors covering a range of topics. AI, analytics, blockchain, big data and more. Articles for the experienced enthusiast as well as the casual beginner. There is something here for everyone.

Alexa Rank: 307,887

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: The brighter side of AI. A light read on how AI is making positive changes for humanity.

Blog name: Amazon AWS AI Blog

Description: The link here takes you to Amazon’s AI blog, but there are over 25 more categories to choose from (although not all data science related). You will no doubt find something of interest. Most posts revolve around some Amazon project but with a plethora of expert guest bloggers, you are going to learn something for sure.

Alexa Rank: 10 (this is Amazon’s Alexa ranking)

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: This tutorial on how to make a QnA bot using Alexa looks like a lot of fun.

Blog name: Clustify

Description: Clustify shares tips and insights about e-discovery, document clustering, predictive coding, information retrieval, computers, and software development. They keep up to date with conferences and retreats surrounding these areas. So if that is of interest to you then these articles will be right up your street.

Alexa Rank: 4,841,767

Post frequency: It varies

Article to check out: A post about a keyword search challenge during the NorCal eDiscovery & IG Retreat. An interesting experiment that sounds like it would have been great fun to participate in.

Blog name: KritiKal Solutions Blog

Description: KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. Their blog is heavy on machine learning and AI as well as their implications in the modern world. Written in a comprehensible manner and a well-presented design this is good for some casual reading.

Alexa Rank: 886,859

Post frequency: 1-2 per month

Article to check out: A few examples of where AI is being used in the real world. A nice reminder that whether we like it or not AI is already playing a huge part in our lives.

Blog name: Freakonometrics

Description: An academic blog by Professor Arthur Charpentier is an economist and mathematician. A huge back-catalogue of posts for just one person with some fascinating mathematical takes on a range of topics from the average lifespan to the number of friends you have. He also covers the lectures he gives and attends. Also, if you’re a French speaker there are a few posts in French you can have a look at.

Alexa Rank: 28,764

Post frequency: 3-4 per week

Article to check out: The post on why on average people have fewer friends than their friends. Proved with maths.

Blog name: DBMS2

Description: A general analytics and database management blog with a huge number of categories. Easy to navigate for what you want to find and some well-written articles. Some more casual than others. You’ll find a number of articles focused on politics if that is of interest to you. There are even a few research blogs thrown in for good measure.

Alexa Rank: 2,480,873

Post frequency: 1-2 per month

Article to check out: One of the politically oriented posts will give you a sense of the writing style. Interesting read.

Blog name: Datafloq

Description: Blockchain, VR, AI, IoT, Big data plus more covered here in some interesting and insightful articles. Opinion pieces on current trends seem to be the main bulk of articles here so if that’s your thing, go right ahead.

Alexa Rank: 149,666

Post frequency: Daily

Article to check out: Blockchain is no doubt growing exponentially and it’s affecting all walks of life. This article looks at the potential impact it could have on the film industry.

Blog name: Cortana Intelligence and Machine Learning Blog

Description: A machine learning blog by the developers of Cortana must hold some great information right? Well, it does, some great in-depth articles on machine and deep learning. And if you’re a fan of Microsoft you’ll definitely find some useful posts here.

Alexa Rank: 42 (Microsoft’s Alexa rank)

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Using machine learning to match a persons clothing with shop images holds a lot of potential for advertising in the fashion industry. This article shows how it can be done.

Blog name: Data Double Confirm

A personal blog detailing the learning process of Hui Xiang Chua. With a B.Sc.(Hons) in statistics, an M.Sc in Business Analytics and a career as a research analyst, Hui works with a multitude of tools, such as R, Python, Tableau, SAS and SPSS. This means that if you are interested in developing your skills in any of these areas then following her blog is a good idea.

Alexa Rank: 507 (Wix’s Alexa rank)

Post frequency: 4-5 per month

Article to check out: Everybody loves a good pie, but perhaps don’t have the same love for pie charts. In this article, Hui opens up the discussion on pie charts and leads on to some more detailed articles on the topic if you’re interested.

Blog name: Alex Perrier

Description: Alex Perrier is a data science consultant and writes some nice articles on Gsutil and Amazon’s machine learning. Definitely something to be learned here and you get a sense of his personality. Seems like a nice guy.

Alexa Rank: 4,935,199

Post frequency: 1-2 per 3 months

Article to check out: A departure from data science but a fun blog on phone addiction that gives you a nice idea of Alex’s writing.

Blog name: Data Blogger

Description: Data Blogger has some great DIY articles which set this blog apart. Of course, there are articles on other topics too, mathematics, data science and software science to name a few. But if you want to pick up some skills, in python especially, then this is the place to go.

Alexa Rank: 824,153

Post frequency: 1-2 per month

Article to check out: Learn Python in one day, who could say no to that? In this ‘how to’ Kevin Jacob takes you through Python basics to get you started (of course it then links to further tutorials).

Blog name: INSIGHT

Description: Insight is a blog where loads of contributors write to give you, you guessed it, insights on all things data science. The company’s goal is to help others progress in their data science careers, so expect plenty of helpful things in the blog for that purpose.

Alexa Rank: 184,919

Post frequency: 1-3 per week

Article to check out: Is there a formula for love? Issac Perron and the company worked with ‘Happy Couple’ and tried to predict relationship health from over 8,000 participants. Check out this article to see how that went.

Blog name: Simply Stats

Description: Simply Stats is a blog from three enthusiastic biostatistics professors who post about ideas they find interesting. They are pumped about the recent abundance of data and how statisticians are now scientists. If stats is your thing and you want to read 3 people write about there passion while sharing some fresh ideas surrounding statistics then this is the place.

Alexa Rank: 270,251

Post frequency: 3-2 per month

Article to check out: The role of academia in data science is a hot topic right now. This article is Rafael’s take on how the two are connecting right now. A good read for anyone interested, Rafael opens up the conversation so feel free to leave a comment for some respectful debate.

Blog name: Data Camp

Description: Another heavy hitter in the data science world, DataCamp has plenty of articles on everything analytical as well as updates on the company themselves. If you’re looking to keep your skills up to date this is a great place to do that. It also includes interviews with players on the data science field and current events. A nice all-around blog that doesn’t get too heavy (unless you want it too).

Alexa Rank: 4163

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Andrew Gelman is the author of a blog we’ve featured on this list. Why not get to know him a little better with an entertainingly constructed interview by Hugo Bowne-Anderson. Statistics, data science, polling, and election forecasting are the topics up for discussion. Great stuff.

Blog name: Dimensionless

Description: Dimentionless was born out of the fact that educational institutions are lagging behind when it comes to data science. They aim to be the solution to that and their blog is part of that vision. With many useful articles on making it in the data science field, it’s one of the best places an aspiring data scientist should go.

Alexa Rank: 784,263

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: Who wouldn’t love some data science hacks, especially written by someone dedicated to helping students find their way through data science. Awesome stuff.

Blog name: 365 Data Science

Description: If you’re going to check out one blog today, it really should be this one. Covering complex tutorials, career advice, interviews and general data science articles this blog has something for everyone. We know because we wrote it. Shameless plug I know, but I promised you a list of 50 of the top blogs and I really think ours deserves to be in it.

Alexa Rank:283,726

Post frequency: 1-2 per week

Article to check out: One of our most popular articles. We researched dozens of books, hundreds of articles, and thousands of report pages on careers in data to give you the most comprehensive data science career guide out there. Check it out to see the result, I think you’ll be surprised by the insights we got in it. Especially useful if you want to know if you could become a data scientist.

So, there’s our list. 50 of our favourite data science blogs. As you can see they come in all shapes and sizes but we believe each of these has something to offer. We very much enjoyed looking through these projects of love from various professionals and enthusiasts in the data science field and we hope you have too.

