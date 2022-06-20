The Benefits of Using No-Code Tools to Automate Daily Tasks

An average adult makes around 35,000 decisions a day- which if unchecked could easily lead to a productivity slowdown. No-code tools are software that are built with the purpose to let a person-whether technical or non-technical, create software, workflows, or applications without programming code. No code tools essentially take off the codes from the software but leave the logic behind. It is a highly data-driven tool that helps you streamline basic chores, balance work-life, and reduce distractions.





If there’s one thing about Mark Zuckerberg that has grabbed eyeballs, (other than his enthralling journey from Facebook to Meta), it is his dressing pattern! A Google Image search gives you loads of pictures of Mark Zuckerberg with similar-looking T-shirts.





Have you ever wondered why he wears the same kind of outfit every day?





Beneath such a monotonous choice lies a deep-rooted strategy to cut back the daily decision-making and invest the mental energy in building a software empire and conquering the IT world.





A recent study revealed that an average adult makes around 35,000 decisions a day- which if unchecked could easily lead to a productivity slowdown.





So does that mean you should abandon your creative styles and follow Zuckerberg’s monotonous dressing routine to solve the day-to-day problems?





Absolutely Not!





But what you can take away from this example, is how good decision-making and time management can lead to a productive life.





As says “Everyone you know, that you are inspired by, awed by, jealous of has the same 24 hours. It isn't about time. It's something else.”





To achieve this, there is a simple way out that lets you take more control of your life and solves most of the problems that you face daily- and that is-Automation!





But, how do you achieve a highly efficient automated task management system?





No-code tools are excellent means to automate your life, and efficiently manage time.





It is a highly data-driven tool that helps you streamline basic chores, balance work-life, and reduce distractions.





It helps you cut down on the number of decisions you make in a day and focus the energy on things that help you grow personally and professionally.





In short, it saves you from slowing down your productivity and hampers your decision-making ability.





What are no-code tools?





No-code tools are software that is built with the purpose to let a person-whether technical or non-technical, create software, workflows, or applications without programming code. No code tools essentially take off the codes from the software but leave the logic behind. So you have to make analytical and quantitative decisions to create software laden with relevant features.





Simply put, no-code tools are similar to a toddler’s building blocks. Here the blocks are analogous to the features of the no-code tool. The user has to make wise decisions and put those blocks in a way that suits the goal of using the no code in the first place.









You could be a technophobe, and still, use the best no-code tools to automate your life.





For example, say you want to build a website.





You can skip through the coding process and use one of these no-code tools, where all you have to do is drag and drop elements and copy-paste your content. It saves time and cost.





The possibilities of what you can do with no-code tools are endless.





It could be as simple as creating a finance sheet with monthly bills and expenditures or as technologically driven as creating a smart schedule for the interconnected appliances in your smart home.





The no-code tools offer a gamut of options- each one crafted to suit its specific purpose. You can also synchronize no-code tools with your google assistant, in a way that a trigger command from the tool activates a set of routines.





Here we list some of the practical and interesting uses of no-code tools that help in day-to-day life.





Track your family medical history in one place to monitor health efficiently.



“Nothing gets improved until you measure it.” Gareth Pronoust, founder, GAP consultants.





You could use no-code tools to keep a track of your family’s vaccination schedule or the health pattern or specific allergies to medicines or food. In short, you can add every medical history with the proper date and time.





Handling medical records is quite a cumbersome task. Vaccinations, food allergies, track of doctor’s visits, and body metrics- consolidating every detail in one place is a necessity that can easily be automated.





It not only acts as an emergency medical file in case of an unprecedented hospital visit but also helps in improving the health of you and your dear ones.





This way you never have to stress about missing a doctor’s appointment and have a medical database of your family that is accessible to all.





Create a practical budget that fits your income and expenditures



“It’s not your salary that makes you rich, it’s your spending habits”- Charles A Jaffe.





What could be the best way to keep your spending habits in check than creating an effective budget and a no-code tool that motivates you to stick to it!





No code tools are a gold mine when it comes to automating finance-related routine tasks. It puts together fragmented and clustered pieces of countless transactions of various forms- income, expenditure, and transfers.





This way you can keep a track of your debts, investments, liquid cash, and much more. The single sheet data is an indicator of how your bank balance looks now and gives a little sneak peek of how it would be in the future.





You could then make the best financial decisions and plan better to secure your retirement with a hefty net worth.





Master the art of organizing the time for household chores.



“Rather than doing chores separately, it can be a much more positive experience when the family does it together.”- Barbara Scheider





Grocery shopping, cleaning the house, laundry... The list goes on but the daily chores do not seem to end. If you are struggling with managing time and doing household chores, automation could help you.





And no we aren’t talking about physical assets like AI-powered robots that are programmed to carry out certain chores like vacuuming the floor. Instead, we are implying the use of the no-code tool to organize the household chores by priority and time.





You can share the no-code page layout with your roommates or family members. This helps you decide who would do the different chores around the house, and also keep a tab on the status of the work.





Plan a memorable event without stress





“To create something exceptional, your mindset must be relentlessly focused on the smallest detail.”- Giorgio Armani, the company that stands out for its luxury products.





The same holds while planning an important event. Every minute detail plays a crucial role in the success of an event be it a wedding party or a birthday party or an official party at home.





No code tool automates your task in creating proper to-dos, guest lists, menu cards, songs, and much more. It also helps you tabulate the event budget, so you don’t go overboard with the expenses.





Features in the no-code tools like color codes, checkboxes, calendar views, etc prove extremely helpful in organizing data and work on a priority basis to save time and utilize the energy in hosting an event that guests would remember forever.





Improve your habits with a habit-tracker





“Replacing just a few key negative habits with a few positive habits can easily be the difference. The difference between being mostly unhappy and being happy almost all of the time.” Tynan, blogger.





One of the best and most effective ways to embrace new hobbies and stick to them is by quantifying the progress. Tracking the habits helps in understanding the loopholes and room for improvement. The basic cross-off-on-a-calendar trick works well if all you want to track is whether you did the habit or not.





It does not reveal any more information than that. But, a no-code tool would.





For example, you want to develop a habit of writing daily journals to improve your language and state of mind. You can create a new page dedicated to tracking your habits. Here you could find information about how many words you wrote, on what topic, and how you felt after writing the journal- was it fruitful? Did you feel gratitude?





This way, you get a complete view of your progress in keeping up with the habit and also how it affected your life.





Create plans for a productive study session





“A goal without a plan is just a wish”- Antoine de Saint Exupery





If you are a student or a job seeker preparing for exams, you may have experienced the inevitable urge to procrastinate or not be able to keep up with the study schedule. This is because you fail to associate your goals with an actionable plan.





Leveraging the power of no-code tools in creating a goal-oriented study schedule motivates you to stick to it no matter what.

A study plan is like a comprehensive timetable- where feasibility is also taken into consideration. This way the tendency to overlook the time limitations and overcommit reduces. Thus, improving the overall quality of the study time.





The study plan is also a stepping stone towards achieving your dreams and goals with good grades. With no code tools you can track the number of hours you studied, the hours left, the topics covered, the topics left, and much more.





Fuel your passion to create delightful new recipes





“Real cooking is more about following your heart than following recipes”



It is a great idea to consolidate new and old recipes in one place. So, whenever you crave them, you could just look into the recipe logbook and enjoy the food.





You could also add traditional family recipe tips and share the no-code page layout with your dear ones so they can also add their input or use the recipes from any part of the world.

No-code tools for recipe logs also solve one of the major problems in every household- deciding what to cook for lunch/dinner. A glance through the logbook and you get an array of recipes with full details and measures of each ingredient.





Make apartment hunt easier



One of the toughest jobs is to look for an apartment-whether to rent or buy. There’s a lot of information that needs to be taken care of- place, type of building, cost, tax, and the list is endless.

With so much to process, leveraging the old school notebook and pen or the conventional spreadsheets won’t help. Rather, it would just add to the confusion as every piece of information may not be consolidated in one place.





However, you can create customized page layouts with all the information in one place using a no-code tool. What’s interesting is that you can note down the details of your personalized no-code application no matter where you are.





In a nutshell





Just like how a virtual assistant opens up an application at the brink of an appropriate command, these no-code tools are designed to assist you in making actionable decisions without losing control over time and mind.





In the digital world where even homes are becoming “smart” through the internet of things, and automation is no more a futuristic concept, No Code Tools give superpowers to those technophobes who are looking for a one-sheet solution to automate day-to-day routine.



