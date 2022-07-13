The Benefits of Having a Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon

0 HackerNoon has thousands of tech company pages up already, including pages for big-name companies like Twitter, Apple, and Google. Tech companies have the chance to create an entire page that represents who they are. These news pages can lead to a wider audience, They can also give readers knowledge on the company through user-generated articles and cross-linked news stories from other websites.

The world of technology is highly competitive.

Software developers, engineers, and programmers are an audience of professionals that are difficult to reach. The best way for a company to get that audience is to garner massive attention, which is where a Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon shines.

With a news page, companies can draw millions of readers to their content by sharing information about themselves, either through articles or through the pages themselves.

About Tech Company News Pages

On HackerNoon, tech companies have the chance to create an entire page that represents who they are. This page features a short bio that describes the company, including how many employees work there and how long it’s been active for.

Companies can also link to their social media accounts, allowing first-time viewers to easily learn all there is to know about your company on a single page.

The greatest reason for companies to make news pages on HackerNoon is the list of stories about your company curated from around the web.

On the left-hand side, the latest stories created by HackerNoon writers are available to read. On the right-hand side, brand-new articles all around the web are linked on the page, letting readers see what other websites are saying about the company. This doesn’t just include news, either; listicles, opinion pieces, and even rumors are part of the lineup.

This offers a level of transparency and knowledge that both readers and the companies themselves will find unmatched.

The HackerNoon Tech Company Directory

HackerNoon has thousands of tech company pages up already, including pages for big-name companies like Twitter, Apple, and Google.

One of the benefits of making a news page is being able to stand alongside these companies, gaining more recognition simply by association. Lesser-known startups can still join the ever-growing roster featured on HackerNoon. By doing so, they’re able to get their names alongside some of the greatest companies of all time, drawing the attention of readers all over the world.

While a brand-new company’s page might seem a little light, one of the greatest benefits of making a Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon is the simple fact that it’s on HackerNoon.

The website offers all writers, including any writers part of a company, a chance to create and submit articles for viewers. When HackerNoon writers mention your company in an article, that article will be featured on your news page.

Thanks to this feedback loop of self-promotion and automated promotion by HackerNoon, companies can reach more people than ever before.

Easier Social Listening

Most articles on HackerNoon are written by the general public. These people could be avid fans of a company, sharing their favorite aspects about them, or they could be harsh critics noting the missteps that company has taken in the past.

By keeping track of these stories, companies can keep a record of what their target audience likes or dislikes about their brand. They can also keep an eye on what people think about their company, either to keep their image clean or to avoid the spread of misinformation.

The most important thing for a company is to maintain a positive public image. Through HackerNoon, it becomes easier to do just that by sharing exciting news stories and keeping up with various guest-submitted articles. HackerNoon is an area of knowledge, and knowledge - especially in the context of public relations - is a great power.

How to Create a Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon

Anyone looking to create a page for their company simply needs to visit the Tech Company News Page form.

There, they can choose to create a page, edit information on an existing page, or even publish company statements on these pages.

From there, the applicant simply needs to share their name, company, email, and job title, as well as any comments or issues they may have.

After submitting the inquiry, we will get back to you as soon as possible, and then it’s only a matter of time and before a brand new page is made!

