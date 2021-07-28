The Batman Arkham Games in Chronological Order

2,122 reads

@ joseh Jose Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

The Batman Arkham series isn’t just the best Batman video game series, but one of the best superhero video game series in general. Filled with great gameplay, intriguing storylines, and a cast of interesting characters, the Batman Arkham series served hit after hit.

However, it can be confusing to newcomers because some of the games are prequels to others. So, here are the Batman Arkham games in order.

Batman Arkham Games in Order

Batman: Arkham Origins Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate Batman: Arkham Asylum Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham VR Batman: Arkham Knight Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

1. Batman: Arkham Origins

Although it was the third Arkham console game to be released, it’s the first in the story. Early into the career of Batman, his life is on the line when the criminal Black Mask puts a bounty on his head. This brings the attention of eight assassins who hope to kill the Caped Crusader and claim the money.

This 2013 title is also one of two Arkham console games that weren’t developed by Rocksteady Studios; it was developed by WB Games Montreal.

This studio isn’t done with Batman, they’re also developing the upcoming title, Gotham Knights. Although Gotham Knights is not a part of the Arkham universe, we’re still excited to play their game.

2. Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate is different than the other Batman Arkham games, instead of an action-adventure game, it’s a sidescroller.

As made clear by the title, it’s the sequel to Origins and the second game in the Arkham series. In this story, Batman must contain a riot happening in the prison Blackgate.

Blackgate was released on multiple consoles including the Nintendo 3DS and the PS Vita, the only Batman Arkham game to be released on those consoles.

It was developed by Armature Studio, the team that also developed another game featuring superheroes, Injustice: Gods Among Us for the PS Vita.

3. Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham Asylum is the first of the Batman: Arkham games to have been released, making its debut in 2009. 8 years after Origins, Batman is delivering the Joker to Arkham Asylum.

Quickly things go wrong and the Joker takes control of the asylum, releasing dangerous inmates that threaten Batman and the asylum workers.

It was the second game ever developed by Rocksteady Studios, and it would launch them into stardom. Beyond the amazing gameplay and story, what set the game apart were the performances by veteran actors such as Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy, and Arleen Sorkin.

The three actors had previously voiced their respective characters in other media, most famously Batman: The Animated Series.

4. Batman: Arkham City

A year after Arkham: Asylum, Batman is thrown into another conflict, and forced to face off against dangerous criminals. Within the new prison city titled Arkham City, Batman must stop the evil plans of the Joker and Dr. Hugo Strange.

To make matters worse, both Batman and The Joker are poisoned; giving the Caped Crusader a limited time to save the day and himself.

Other notable characters include Catwoman, Two-Face, and the Penguin. Like the previous game, Arkham City features side missions that include many more characters.

The missions also help sell the chaotic environment of the prison and remind the player that there’s more danger in Arkham City than just the Joker and Dr. Strange.

5. Batman: Arkham VR

After the events of Batman: Arkham City, Batman finds himself in more trouble. After he discovers that both Nightwing and Robin have gone missing, it’s up to him to figure out what happened.

Like in previous Batman Arkham games, there’s more than one villain in the game, with Batman: Arkham VR featuring characters such as Killer Croc and the Penguin.

As stated in the title, this is the only Batman Arkham VR game. It wouldn’t be a Batman game without any of his fancy gadgets, and this game lets you play with three of them: a scanner, the bat-claw, and the iconic Batarang.

Although the game is more limited than previous Batman Arkham games, it makes up for it with a great story and new gameplay.

6. Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight takes place months after Batman: Arkham City and Batman must save Gotham from the Scarecrow and other villains.

One of these villains is the mysterious Arkham Knight who is connected to Batman’s past. The game features returning villains from previous games such as Two-Face, the Penguin, and Firefly.

With DLC content, characters such as Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Batgirl, and Red Hood become playable in their own stories that take place before and after the game’s main story. Batman: Arkham Knight also marks the first time the Batmobile is drivable, with the car also working as a tank.

The Batman Arkham games seem to end with Arkham Knight, but Rocksteady Studio is not done with the Arkham universe just yet.

7. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Although this game doesn’t feature Batman as the main character, it’s being developed by Rocksteady Studios and is set in the Arkham universe. The game features the Suicide Squad, comprised of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot, as they fight off Brainiac.

Brainiac is able to mind control people and that’s exactly what he’s done to the Justice League, most notably Superman.

Although this is the debut of King Shark, Superman, and Captain Boomerang to the Arkham universe; Harley Quinn and Deadshot are established characters who had run-ins with Batman.

These were the Batman Arkham games in order. Rocksteady Studios (and the other developers) have done a great job with the series, and we’re excited to see what they have in store for us in Suicide Squad.

More in Gaming:

1. Lost Souvenir Destiny 2 Guide Quest

2. Pokemon Radical Red: The Perfect Reimagining of a Classic

3. DCS World Buyer's Guide

For more news and articles on Batman and Suicide Squad, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter down below!

@ joseh Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person by Jose Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags