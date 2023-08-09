Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE BARRISTER’S DREAMby@lewiscarroll

    THE BARRISTER’S DREAM

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    They sought it with thimbles, they sought it with care;     They pursued it with forks and hope; They threatened its life with a railway-share;     They charmed it with smiles and soap. But the Barrister, weary of proving in vain     That the Beaver’s lace-making was wrong, Fell asleep, and in dreams saw the creature quite plain     That his fancy had dwelt on so long. He dreamed that he stood in a shadowy Court,     Where the Snark, with a glass in its eye, Dressed in gown, bands, and wig, was defending a pig     On the charge of deserting its sty.
    featured image - THE BARRISTER’S DREAM
    tech-stories#nonsense-poem#literary-nonsense
    Lewis Carroll HackerNoon profile picture

    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

    Receive Stories from @lewiscarroll

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A JESTER AND A BEAR
    Published at Aug 11, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    VIGO BAY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG SIMPLY DOES HIS DUTY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ON THE WATERS—A RAFT VOYAGE
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa