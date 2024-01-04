223 Stories To Learn About Science

Let's learn about via these 223 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Science /Learn Repo "The good thing about science is that its true whether or not you believe it" - Neil deGrasse Tyson 1. DeSci: Decentralized Science as Our Chance to Recover the Real Science DeSci is an approach to organize scientific ecosystem in a decentralized way to have the real science done by the people, for the people. 2. Difference between Percent Yield and Theoretical Yield When it comes to knowing about the amount of resultant product of a chemical reaction, one thing which is a must to do is yield calculations. 3. Can Quantum Healing Cure Cancer? Here's What Science Has To Say Deepak Chopra claims that quantum healing is the “Theory of Everything” that can cure cancer & defeat aging. But it fails to comply with the actual science. 4. The Feynman Learning Technique: How to Learn Anything Well It is 1941 and you have a problem. While you haven’t yet gotten around to defining quantum electrodynamics, or even started your work helping design the atomic bomb, you are nearing the end of your second year of graduate school. This means you have an exam soon. 5. Thinking Like Elon Musk Means Thinking Bigger Than Big: Huge In simple language, First Principles Thinking involves actively questioning every assumption you believe. 6. Science is About Truth; Engineering is About Compromise The Fuller: A Unit of Humanitarian Invention Impact 7. Yes, Women Also Belong in STEM Scientific spaces belong to us just as they belong to everyone else, regardless of gender. 8. What is Quantum Immortality And Why It Doesn't Make you Immortal Quantum Immortality is a result of the observer surviving the deadly quantum suicide experiment that proves the existence of alternate realities. 9. How to Breed Brine Shrimp at Home Yes. Brine shrimp are raised in captivity usually by aquarium owners for their food supply. Brine Shrimp have a good likelihood of surviving in fresh water. 10. Humanities vs. Technical Sciences: What Courses to Choose at College Irrespective of the obvious variations in entry cutoffs, job opportunities for graduates with a bachelor in humanities and technical science subjects are relatively similar. Despite that, however, scholars have always had contentions regarding these two disciplines especially when it comes to choosing which to pursue at university. Occasionally, humanities and technical science courses have been used interchangeably. This has fueled further misinterpretation and poor exemplification of what they really are. 11. How to Improve Your Well-Being With Tech and Good Air Composition How does air composition influence cognitive performance? 12. A Brief History of Money Money was invented (or perfected) by scientists, not economists. Meet: Copernicus, Newton, Priestley and Stornetta. 13. Coronavirus: A Reason for Hope? Hope is a precious commodity. 14. DeSci - the New Web 3 Movement to Revolutionize Scientific Research & Funding DeSci - decentralized science is a new movement in Web 3.0 that will revolutionize science in the future thanks to NFTs, verification and other features. 15. What is Decentralized Science (DeSci)? What is decentralized science (DeSci), and what are its opportunities, current landscape, and challenges? 16. Why Would Anything Ever Go Right? Projects can fail because of multipolar traps (a value sacrifice game) and surrogation traps, where means substitute for the desired ends. 17. The United States Lost the Space Race With the discovery of water ice on the moon, a self-sufficient base becomes a real possibility. We're going to the moon, but only if some corporation takes us. 18. The DeSci Guide: Is Decentralized Science the New Web 3.0 Trend? This article is about what DeSci is and what problems modern science is trying to solve by moving it to the blockchain. I also discuss how DAOs impact science 19. Ten Future Technologies That Aren't in the Public Eye (Yet) CRISPR, Quantum, Graphene, Smart Dust, Digital Twins, the Metaverse… You’ve heard about it all. Seen it all. Read it all. Or have you? 20. The REAL Life of Pi: Ethereal, Romantic, Mysterious And Completely Memorizing “Probably no symbol in mathematics has evoked as much mystery, romanticism, misconception and human interest as the number Pi” ~William L. Schaaf, Nature and History of Pi. π 21. The Noonification: Should the Next Nintendo Console Be a New Nintendo Switch? (3/4/2023) 3/4/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 22. Startup Interview: "Not as many people genuinely care about food security as they should" Grow fast and fix things: if you aren’t fixing things, you are not growing fast enough. Look where "move fast and break things" has gotten us. 23. The Space-Time Continuum of the Special Theory of Relativity Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 24. The Heuristic Value of the Theory of Relativity Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 25. The Wolfram Physics Project: A New Kind of (Doing) Science The Wolfram Physics Project is an example of how open science can be done. The world of theoretical physics is not full of crazy billionaires with a vision to advance humanity. Fortunately, there is Stephen Wolfram, founder and CEO of Wolfram Research, designer of Mathematica and the Wolfram Alpha answer engine, the brain behind the Wolfram Language and author of the 1000+ pages scientific book A New Kind of Science. I suggest reading his vita to learn of an eccentric, terribly interesting man who has polarized the science community for decades. 26. How Open-Source Synthetic Biology Can Make Medical Solutions More Accessible Synthetic biology is at the cusp of its own open-source revolution. A frugal biofoundry will make science much more accessible, especially in the global south. 27. Beyond Fusion: The Unknown Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, BEYOND FUSION: The Unknown 28. Smart Meters Can Kill Your Wifi Signal, Not People 29. What is Inside The Quantum Realm? - 6 Important Points to Remember In the quantum realm, we can't define a particle’s definite position or momentum but only its probability. But STM gives us a way around this. 30. Bacteria by George Newman - Table of Links Bacteria by George Newman is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 31. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Energy - The Energy of the Sun Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: The Energy of the Sun 32. The False Hype Around Nuclear Fusion There is more to the story than the media will have you believe. It's not about climate change. 33. How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation Despite the recent market shocks, blockchain is bet upon by many to bring innovation to finance, tech, and science. 34. Nature's Naked Mystery Nature plays a random quantum dance in front of all of us and then hides it using enormous repetition. A simple experiment with light can reveal the dance. 35. The Mind-Bending World of Heuristic Emergence Might Mean We're Artificial Imagine winning the lottery! 36. Another Perspective On Science Science, as we have come to it, is about innovation and the way forward. It may be defined both as a process and as an outcome – the process of obtaining knowledge and the knowledge that is obtained. Thomas Kuhn, a Physicist and historian of Science, hints at this duality when he says that Science is “the constellation of facts, theories and methods collected in current texts”, while “scientists are the men (and women) who, successfully or not, have striven to contribute one or another element to that particular constellation.” 37. From IoT to AI: how digitisation keeps laboratories running during the pandemic Take a look at the software solutions helping scientists continue research outside of the lab 38. Mutations and Sudden Change Shifts in chromosome combinations, with or without crossovers, can produce unique organisms with characteristics not quite like any organism. 39. General Results of the Theory Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 40. Experience and the Special Theory of Relativity Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 41. Is DeSci the Future of Research? The DeSci movement advocates for real decentralization, rejecting institutional influence, and supporting citizen research in the quest for truth. 42. Hacking Synthetic Biology with Noonies Nominee Kahlil Corazo 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Kahlil Corazo. Read for more on synthetic biology and genomics. 43. The Three Types of Science Science may be divided into three sorts. All that can fall within the compass of human understanding, 44. The Effects of Radiation on Mammals Almost at once, when the studies began, it turned out that mice were more susceptible to genetic damage than fruit flies were. 45. How Badly Does Science Need Crypto? The DeSci community believes web3 can make science better. They're right about the problems, but blockchain is only a small part of the solution. 46. Behaviour of Clocks and Measuring-Rods on a Rotating Body of Reference Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 47. The Solution of the Problem of Gravitation Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 48. We are Rapidly Learning How to Read and Edit the Code of Life With the ability to read, write, and edit the code of life, the so-called biorevolution can lead to advances in human longevity and overall prosperity. 49. Bitcoin and the History of Thermodynamics Learn what the history of the field of thermodynamics can teach us about the technological adoption battles we're facing today - especially in Bitcoin. 50. On the Relativity of the Conception of Distance Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 51. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Electrons and Energy Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: Electrons and Energy 52. Curiosities of the Sky by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links Curiosities of the Sky by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 53. Section 5 - The Four Faculties or Motions of the Sensorium The spirit of animation has four different modes of action, or in other words the animal sensorium possesses four different faculties. 54. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): The Neutron - Nuclear Spin Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE NEUTRON: Nuclear Spin 55. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): The Energy of Radioactivity Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: The Energy of Radioactivity 56. The Structure of Space According to the General Theory of Relativity Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 57. How Humanity’s Need to Be Certain Is Holding Us Back from Evolving Our Society As I get older, something that becomes abundantly clear is that no one has any clue what the hell is going on. 58. So, Just What is Technology? So, just what is technology? How do we define it and understand it? We use William Brian Arthur's "The Nature Of Technology" to explore those questions. 59. Special and General Principle of Relativity Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 60. How Will Laboratories Look and Operate After COVID-19? The disruptive tech that characterises Lab 4.0 includes basic connectivity of documentation, to automation, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) 61. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Energy - Chemical Energy Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: Chemical Energy 62. Why SpaceX’s Historic Starship Flight Wasn't a “Failure” This week, the coverage of one of humanity’s most impressive milestones was reduced to a climax of fire. Starship didn’t fail. Science divulgation, however, might have. 63. Breaking Down Secretary Problem What did you think of when you had a crush on someone? Did you fantasize about marriage with him/her? When you were in some serious relationship, did you plan marriage with your partner? How did the relationship turn out? Some relationships turn into a marriage, and some don’t. Hearing stories of many friends, I see extremely few people being in a relationship (and later marrying) with only one person whole over their life. 64. A Small Clinical Trial Brings Optimistic News for Rectal Cancer Patients In this slogging thread, our community discusses the impacts of the results of a recent cancer trial that had an optimistic ending. 65. Happy Pride Month From HackerNoon! A code of solidarity. 66. Hyperloop: A New Player in the Race for Better Transportation When you are running short of time, a long time-consuming journey may feel hectic to you. In such a situation, you may feel a need for transportation technology which can complete your long journey in just a matter of minutes. Hyperloop transportation technology can fulfill this desire. 67. The Genetic Effects of Radiation - Table of Links The Genetic Effects of Radiation, by Isaac Asimov, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. This is a collection of links to its different sections. 68. Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness - Table of Links Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness, by Henri Bergson is part of HackerNoon’s series. This piece links to each chapter 69. Section 7 - Irritative Motions Many of our muscular motions are excited by perpetual irritations, as those of the heart and arterial system by the circumfluent blood. 70. Searching For Unknowns: Captain's log 001 My name is captain Smith and I am the only pilot aboard Prometheus 042. We were sent into space roughly 13 billion years ago and our mission is to find the answer to the ultimate question - what is the meaning of life? 71. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): Protons in Nuclei Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: Protons in Nuclei 72. Euclidean and Non-Euclidean Continuum Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 73. Mutation Rates It is easier to observe the removal of genes through death or through failure to reproduce than to observe their production through mutation. 74. The Machinery of Inheritance: Cells and Chromosomes A look at cells and chromosomes and the role they play in the genetics of radiation. 75. The Equality of Interial and Gravitational Mass as an Argument Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 76. The Minkowski's Four-Dimensional Space Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 77. Star-gazing was never more popular than it is now We have come to possess vested intellectual interests in Mars and Saturn, and in the sun and all his multitude of fellows, which nobody can afford to ignore. 78. Astronomy with an Opera-glass by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links Astronomy with an Opera-glass by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 79. A Few Inferences From the General Principle of Relativity Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 80. Vasily Sumanov, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is a Crypto Enthusiast and Material Sciences Academic Vasily Sumanov from Russia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Vasily had to share. 81. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Atomic Weights Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I: ATOMIC WEIGHTS 82. Cybersecurity + Biomimicry: Why, What, and How We Could Learn from Nature Biomimicry is a powerful approach that allows to solve the problems of cybersecurity by looking at it through the lens of nature. 83. The Gravitational Field Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 84. 22 Internet Stories From Hacker News, and Beyond! This is the first weekly list of top content collected from hacker news and other sources about tech, science, privacy, and other interesting news. 85. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): The Structure of the Atom Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ELECTRICITY: The Structure of the Atom 86. Gaussian Co-Ordinates Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 87. The Possibility of the "Finite" and Yet "Unbounded" Universe Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 88. What Froude says of history is true also of astronomy What Froude says of history is true also of astronomy: it is the most impressive where it transcends explanation. 89. The Complex Relationship between Radiation and Mutation Where radiation is insufficient to render a cell incapable of division, it may still induce mutations. 90. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Electricity Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ELECTRICITY: Units of Electricity 91. How Technology and Finance are Changing in Today’s World? Technology and finance provide news, analysis, and insights on various business-related topics, including finance, upcoming global situations, and scopes. 92. A 42-Min Fall: A Physicist's Take on Falling Through The Centre of The Earth The classic 1864 science fiction novel by Jules Verne, titled "Journey to the Center of the Earth" has mesmerized many generations. The desire to discover the secrets inside the earth is perhaps as old as the desire to discover the secrets of the stars. 93. A Morning Walk Can Improve Your Productivity and Boost Cognitive Function Starting your day with a morning walk has a large positive impact on your productivity. 94. Ethical Considerations When Approaching Scientific Content We need to employ healthy doubt and curiosity when reading scientific content as popular science books do not always get their facts straight. 95. Enzymes, Genes and Consistent Chemical Changes Different chemical changes occur in the cell and are guided and controlled by the existence of as many thousands of different enzymes within the cell. 96. The Relationship between Time and Disease Muscular movements induced by pain can quickly become intermittent and repetitive. 97. A New, Scientific Definition of Creativity A practical definition of creativity that can be used to massively improve your own creativity levels. 98. UFOs: Five things we can be pretty sure about technologically superior civilizations If we believe in evolution then, however, sophisticated form of life they are. They probably evolved from the simplest life forms daily fighting for survival. 99. Section 9 - Voluntary Motions When pleasure or pain affect the animal system, many of its motions both muscular and sensual are brought into action. 100. Cosmological Difficulties of Newton's Theory Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 101. The Other Secret Science Lab That Helped Win WWII How the Rad Lab at MIT was more important than Los Alamos\nin defeating the Nazis; Radar Won the War, the Atom Bomb Ended It 102. 31 DeSci Projects to Turn Your Next Scientific Idea into Reality DeSci, combining science with Web 3.0, provides scientists everything needed to overcome the problems of traditional science and turn their ideas into reality. 103. Radiation Sickness: Dose and Consequence The danger of overexposure to high-energy radiation was understood fairly soon but not before some tragic experiences were recorded. 104. Hæmorrhages: The Imbibing Mouths of an Absorbent System The veins resemble the other absorbent vessels; as the progression of their contents is carried on in the same manner in both. 105. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Electricity - Cathode Rays Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ELECTRICITY: Cathode Rays 106. Section 6 – The Four Classes of Fibrous Motions All the fibrous contractions of animal bodies originate from the sensorium and resolve themselves into four classes. 107. Vasily Sumanov, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is a Crypto Enthusiast and Material Sciences Academic Vasily Sumanov from Russia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. 108. What Can Paralyze an Absorbent System? The term paralysis has generally been used to express the loss of voluntary motion, as in the hemiplagia, but it can also be applied to failing muscular fibres 109. The Quick Guide To Thinking Scientifically About Your Acne "For every complex problem, there's a solution that is simple, neat, and wrong." - H.L. Mencken 110. Scientists Have Grown Plants in Lunar Soil for the First Time In this slogging thread, the space channel community discussed the new discovery about the moon and the possibilities it can bring to space exploration. 111. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3): Beyond Fusion - Antimatter Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, BEYOND FUSION: Antimatter 112. Searching For Unknowns: The Path of Fire 002 Captain's log 002: As instructed by general @hatoto I went down the fire path and discovered a world that is hard to describe with words. You could label it as a theme park but it was so much more than that. 113. Section 4 - Laws of Animal Causation The fibers, which constitute the muscles and organs of sense, possess the power of contraction. 114. The Space-Time Continuum of Relativity Is Not Euclidean Continuum Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 115. 5 Ways to Get Kids Interested in Stem Studying STEM has become crucial for students who want to be part of an innovative, rapidly growing industry with excellent career prospects. [116. How to Travel to Africa During COVID-19](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-travel-to-africa-during-covid-19-682j37er) Things to know before traveling to Africa during COVID-19. 117. Genetic Load Some gene mutations produce characteristics so undesirable that it is hard to imagine any change in environmental conditions that would make them beneficial. 118. The Machinery of Inheritance An introduction to Asimov's Genetics of Radiation. 119. The Rates at Which Humans Absorb Radiation Another difference between the genetic and somatic effects of radiation rests in the response to changes in the rate at which radiation is absorbed. 120. Man-made Radiation In 1896, radioactivity was discovered and radioactive substances were concentrated in laboratories in order that they might be studied. 121. Section 11 - Additional Observations on the Sensorial Powers The various organs of sense require various kinds of stimulation to excite them into action. 122. NASA Discovers Evidence of ‘Water Worlds’ in Deep Space Scientists have spotted two water worlds, Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d, that they think could be teeming with water. 123. Meteors, Fire-Balls, and Meteorites The fragments of a comet had struck the earth. 124. Metaverse + Realverse: In Search Of Harmony Metaverse should be developed along with the moral growth of humanity and used in a smart and rational way. It should promote the growth of universal values. 125. Have Scientists at Baylor and Stanford Found a Magic Weight Loss Pill? In this thread, our community discusses their thoughts on weight loss pills, their repercussions, and the new finding by Baylor College and Stanford School. 126. Ingenious Philosophers Say That the Best Parts of Air Is in Your Blood From the recent discoveries of many ingenious philosophers it appears, that during respiration the blood imbibes the vital part of the air, called oxygene. 127. The Genetic Effects of Radiation - Conclusion It is unrealistic to suppose that all sources of man-made radiation should be abolished. 128. The Diseases of Association Many successive motions of muscular fibres or sense organs become associated to for formidable tribes or trains of action. One one part suffers so do the rest. 129. Of The First and Last Things: Part 2 A BOOK FOR FREE SPIRITS 130. Ionizing Radiations of the Electromagnetic Variety Our modern technological civilization exposes mankind to two general genetic dangers unknown earlier: Synthetic chemicals and intensities of energetic radiation 131. Finding Nemo? No, it’s finding the real MVP - Neon Tetra! The neon tetras’ bright colors of blue and red would make it very visible to other neon tetras. This was a great adaptation to help them locate one another. 132. Section 15 - The Classes of Ideas The constituent elements of the material world are only perceptible to our organs of sense in a state of combination. 133. This is The Last Mars Photo A wide-angle snapshot obtained by InSight, depicted research devices lying on the Martian surface. 134. The Radioactive Woman: Marie Curie Marie Curie was a self-sacrificing genius with an incredible work ethic. She was also radioactive. 135. Should We Gene-Edit Our Fruits and Vegetables? In this slogging thread, our community discussed the benefits of gene editing, and how it is different from GMOs. 136. Bacteria: Chapter III - BACTERIA IN THE AIR The basis of the usual methods in practice is to pass air over or through some nutrient medium. 137. On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin - Table of Links On the Origin of Species 1st Edition, by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 138. Variation Under Nature On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 139. Section 1 - Of Motions With nature in view, motion, considered as a cause, immediately proceeds every effect and, considered as an effect, it immediately succeeds every cause. 140. The Spontaneity of Mutations The Genetic Effects of Radiation by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post Series. The Table of Links for this book can be found here. Mutations - Spontaneous Mutations 141. Art + Science + Scripture = Bible Math This science/scripture/art article known as Bible Math came about in a most-riveting, creative, and spiritual way. For over two decades, I have been leading weekly Bible Discussion Groups and studying the Bible with people on an individual mentoring level. In the course of these spiritual adventures, as part of the City of Angels International Christian Church, I am typically delighted to share the gospel with all who are willing to listen and put the word of God into practice. Such delight is especially true of the following mathematics-focused Bible study. 142. Section 14 - The Production of Ideas Philosophers have been much perplexed to understand, in what manner we become acquainted with the external world. 143. Section 3 - The Motions of the Retina This section takes a look at the motions of the Retina and the biological processes that make it possible. Demonstrated by experiments 144. Section 8 - Sensitive Motion Many of the motions of our muscles, that are excited into action by irritation, are at the same time accompanied with painful or pleasurable sensations. 145. Section 13 - Vegetable Animation The fibers of the vegetable world, as well as those of the animal, are excitable into various motions by irritating external objects. 146. Zoonomia; Or, The Laws of Organic Life: Preface Zoonomia, Vol. I Or, the Laws of Organic Life by Erasmus Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. This is the preface of Darwin's iconic book. 147. An Introduction to the Origin of Species 1st Edition On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 148. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3): The Discovery of Fission Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, NUCLEAR FISSION: The Discovery of Fission 149. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): The Proton-Neutron Theory Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE NEUTRON: The Proton-Neutron Theory 150. Zoonomia; Or, The Laws of Organic Life - Table of Links Zoonomia, Vol. I Or, the Laws of Organic Life, by Erasmus Darwin, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 151. Corona: Seven Ways to Smash the Curve Now Everyone knows they need to act now to stop the coronavirus. 152. Reverie, The Catenation of Ideas, and Muscular Motions Being lost in one's thoughts pleasantly, a daydream if you will. 153. Vertigo and The Preservation of Perpendicular Attitude In learning to walk we judge of the distances of the objects, which we approach, by the eye; and by observing their perpendicularity determine our own. 154. Bacteria: APPENDIX In this short space of time the iodine solution acts as a mordant of the purple colour in the bacteria, but not in the ground substance. 155. Stellar Migrations What has been said about the motion of Sirius brings us to another aspect of this subject. 156. What Does Google Want With Troop's Tissue Samples? In early 2016, the security gate at a U.S. military base swung open to admit a Navy doctor accompanying a pair of two artificial intelligent Google scientists. 157. The Banners of the Sun The story of the first scientific observation of the corona and the prominences is thrillingly interesting, and in fact dramatic. 158. Conflagrations in the Heavens Temporary stars are the rarest and most erratic of astronomical phenomena. 159. Exact Formulation of the General Principle of Relativity Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 160. Section 12 - Stimulus, Sensorial Exertion, and Fibrous Contraction If two particles of iron lie near each other without motion, and afterwards approach each other, it is reasonable to suggest 161. Digestion, Secretion, Nutrition and Organic Life The larger crystals of saline bodies may arise from the combination of smaller crystals, owing to the greater attractions of their sides than their angles. 162. What Do We Really Know about the Circulatory System? In this, we illustrate some of the phenomena of disease and trace out their most efficacious methods of cure. 163. The Temperaments of Decreased Irritability Ancient writers have said much of temperaments but without enough detail. Temperament of the system should be mean a permanent predisposition to certain disease 164. Star-Clouds, Star-Clusters, and Star-Streams We appear to be situated near its center, but its periphery is evidently far away in the depths of space. 165. The Multiplicity of Conscious States Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness, by Henri Bergson, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 166. The Diseases of Volition The objects of desire and aversion are generally at a distance, whereas those of pleasure and pain are immediately acting upon our organs. 167. Parents and Offspring: The Machinery of Inheritance Each adult possesses gonads in which sex cells are formed. In the male, sperm cells are formed in the testes; in the female, egg cells are formed in the ovaries 168. Explosive and Whirling Nebulæ A hill may have been built up by a glacier, while a mountain may be the product of volcanic forces or of the upheaval of the strata of the planet. 169. The Intensity of Psychic States States of consciousness, sensations, feelings, passions, efforts, are capable of growth and diminution. This can cause the intensity to vary greatly. 170. BACTERIA AND DISEASE In the middle of the seventeenth century men learned, through the eyes of Leeuwenhoek, that drops of water contained "moving animalcules." 171. The Windows of Absolute Night The name, “coal-sacks,” given to these strange voids is hardly descriptive. 172. Marvels of the Aurora That Day of Wrath, O dreadful day,\nWhen Heaven and Earth shall pass away,\nAs David and the Sibyl say 173. The Passing of the Constellations We begin with the familiar figure of the “Great Dipper.” 174. The Organization of Conscious States Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness, by Henri Bergson, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 175. Propensity to Motion, Repetition and Imitation When the voluntary power is suspended during sleep, there commences a ceaseless flow of sensitive motions, or ideas of imagination, which compose our dreams. 176. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 of 3: Particle Accelerators Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: Particle Accelerators 177. THE STARS OF SPRING The observer must know what he is looking at in order to derive any real pleasure or satisfaction from the sight. 178. Background Radiation and Spontaneous Mutations Ionizing radiation in low intensities is part of our natural environment. Such natural radiation is referred to as background radiation. 179. THE STARS OF AUTUMN "Tell me," says she, eagerly, "are they, too, inhabited like the planets, or are they not peopled? In short, what can we make of them?" 180. Of The First and Last Things: Part 3 Human, All Too Human, A Book for Free Spirits by Friedrich Nietzsche is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post Series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. The Religious Life 181. THE STARS OF SUMMER Antares rather gains in redness when viewed with a glass. 182. The Throat, Stomach and Intestines Are Just One Great Gland The throat, stomach, and intestines, may be considered as one gland; which like the lacrymal sack above mentioned, neither begins nor ends in the circulation. 183. Difficulties on Theory On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 184. Geological Distribution Part II On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 185. Recapitulation and Conclusion On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 186. THE MOON, THE PLANETS, AND THE SUN "And he another wandering world has made\nWhich gods Selene name, and men the moon.\nIt mountains, cities has, and temples grand." 187. Intellectual property (in science): The potential & advantages of NFTs In this new research, we focus on NFTs, CC0 NFTs & IP-NFTs, their potential for IP management, science, and innovation. 188. Early Notes on Paralysis of the Liver and Kidneys From the consumption of spiris, the termination of the common bile duct in that bowel becomes stimulated into unnatural action. 189. The Mechanisms of Drunkenness An exploration of the internal processes that result in drunkenness or intoxication. 190. Strange Adventures of Comets The possession of the spectroscope has enabled astronomers during later years to study the chemical composition of comets by analyzing their light. 191. Section 17 - The Catenation of Motions To investigate with precision the catenations of animal motions, it would be well to attend to the manner of their production. 192. Section 2 - Explanations and Definitions As some explanations and definitions will be necessary in the prosecution of the work, the reader is troubled with them in this piece. 193. The Workings of Capillary Glands and Membranes The capillary-vessels are like all the other glands, inasmuch as they receive blood from the arteries, separate fluid from it, and return the remainder by veins 194. The Secretions of Saliva, Tears and the Lacrymal Sack The salival glands drink up a certain fluid from the circumfluent blood, and pour it into the mouth. 195. Variation Under Domestication On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 196. The Many Diseases of Sensation As many motions of the body are excited and continued by irritations, so others require pleasurable or painful sensations. 197. The Zodiacal Light Mystery It is called “The Zodiacal Light,” because it lies within the broad circle of the Zodiac, marking the sun’s apparent annual path through the stars. 198. Ocular Spectra When any one has long and attentively looked at a bright object an image, which resembles the object he was attending to, continues some time to be visible. 199. THE STARS OF WINTER "An endless fountain of immortal drink\nPouring unto us from heaven's brink." 200. Instinct On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 201. Of The First and Last Things: Part 1 Human, All Too Human - Nietzsche Part 1: 16 - 22 202. The Absorbent System and Retrograde Motions The absorbent system of vessels in animal bodies consists of several branches, differing in respect to their situations, and to the fluids, which they absorb. 203. Natural Selection On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 204. Kant's Terminology and Doctrine Time and Free Will: An Essay on the Immediate Data of Consciousness, by Henri Bergson, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 205. On the Imperfection of the Geological Record On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 206. Struggle for Existence On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 207. Sleep and The Four Situations of a System There are 4 situations of our system with many curious and instructive phenomena. One of which is sleep, the cousin of death. 208. Bacteria: Chapter VII - THE QUESTION OF IMMUNITY AND ANTITOXINS Bacteria, by George Newman is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter VII: THE QUESTION OF IMMUNITY AND ANTITOXINS 209. Bacteria: Chapter IV - BACTERIA AND FERMENTATION It was Pasteur who in 1857 first propounded the true cause and process of fermentation. 210. What 2021 Scientific Discovery Excited You the Most? In this slogging thread, our community shared their favorite scientific discoveries of the year. 211. Hybridism On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 212. On the Geological Succession of Organic Beings On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 213. Irritation and Its Diseases When the contractile sides of the heart and arteries perform more pulsations at a time, one kind of fever may be produced; called synocha irrritativa. 214. Geological Distribution On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 215. Bacteria: Chapter IX - DISINFECTION We must now turn to consider shortly the modes which may be adopted in preventive medicine for opposing bacteria outside the body. 216. Mutual Affinites of Organic Beings On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 217. Of The First and Last Things: Part 4 Human, All Too Human, A Book for Free Spirits by Friedrich Nietzsche is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post Series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. History of the Moral Feelings 218. Section 16 - Instinct All internal motions of animal bodies, which contribute to digest their aliment, produce their secretions and so forth, are performed without our attention 219. The Immortal Parts of Our Lives our immortal part acquires during this life certain habits of action or of sentiment. 220. Bacteria: Chapter V - BACTERIA IN THE SOIL Surface soils and those rich in organic matter supply a varied field for the bacteriologist. 221. Bacteria: Chapter VI - BACTERIA IN MILK, MILK PRODUCTS, AND OTHER FOODS This fact of the sterility of cleanly drawn milk is not a new one, and has been established by many bacteriologists. 222. Laws of Variation On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 223. Bacteria: Chapter II - BACTERIA IN WATER The collection of samples, though it appears simple enough, is sometimes a difficult and responsible undertaking. Thank you for checking out the 223 most read stories about Science on HackerNoon.