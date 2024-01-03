81 Stories To Learn About Climate Change

Let's learn about via these 81 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Climate Change /Learn Repo 1. 5 Emerging Climate Tech Startups to Watch in 2022 and Beyond Climate change is a global challenge that can no longer be denied, and technology is here to help. Meet 5 most promising ClimateTech startups to watch in 2022! 2. Software Engineers Are the Heroes the Planet Needs to Halt Climate Change Engineers all over the world are beginning to mobilize under a unified mission of moving the needle towards an emissions-free planet. 3. The Carbon Footprint of Storing Data We collect things and, as long as we attribute value to these things, we want to preserve them. The digital age has changed the way we keep things. To be completely exact, these are not 'things' anymore. We name them data. 4. Doughnut Economics in Amsterdam Prove 'Economy or Life' to be a False Dichotomy Wherever you are in this world, the chances are that you are living in some form of lockdown. A few countries have been able to relax the restrictions a bit earlier than others, mostly because they acted quickly, while others that are still experiencing high numbers of infections and deaths are easing their restrictions. Why are they taking this risk? Because ‘they’, and we’re mostly talking about the USA and the United Kingdom in this respect, appear to be more concerned about the economy than peoples’ lives. 5. Tesla's Environmental Futurism And Impact The mission of Tesla is to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” The company builds electric vehicles designed to be more efficient and faster than traditional automobiles. Tesla envisions a zero-emission future for our fossil fuel-reliant world, yet must continue to advance technologically in order to achieve this aim. 6. Top 21 Startups That Are Committed to Reduce Our Carbon Footprint Learn more about how technology can reduce carbon footprint and what CleanTech startups are likely to make a difference in the near future. 7. The Downside of NFTs: How They Are Impacting The Earth’s Climate Are you aware of the dark side of NFTs? If not then you are on the right article. It is the environmental impact created by NFTs. 8. Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is Developing Energy Efficiency NFTs The Genesis NFTs are a resource for making the necessary energy efficiency upgrades to businesses as part of the Energy Efficiency NFT initiative. 9. Towards Sustainable Sneakers: 1 Pair of Sneakers Emits 13 kg of CO2 Did you know each pair of sneakers emits 13 kg of CO2? That’s equivalent to keeping your lights on for one week straight! 10. Sustainable Clothes Made From Recycled Plastic Fashion brands across the globe are striving to reduce the industry’s negative environmental impact by creating new clothing using only plastic materials. 11. 3 Million Face Masks Per Second: Where Do They End Up? As per recent studies, humankind is going through 129 billion face masks a month, which works out to 3,000,000 a second 12. "We Work With Nature, Not Against It," says OUDToken CEO Teh Huang Wei Most innovative concepts lead to some form of manipulation. The only way forward is decentralizing these aspects to keep green investing manipulation-free. 13. Join us in Our Efforts to Reduce Cloud Waste by $100 Million in 2021 We aren’t putting enough of a spotlight on the environmental impact of the cloud. Cloud usage and spend are skyrocketing as more companies invest in the critical infrastructure that drives digital transformation and supports integral parts of a business. 14. Happy International Women’s Day From HackerNoon HackerNooon welcomes everyone to celebrate women, tech, and women in tech on our platform! 15. Get Ready for New Natural Disasters The earth needs rest – this should be the slogan for the next few decades. Still, "Greensponsible" is no longer popular... 16. How Programming, AI, and Big Data is Giving Google A Chance to Save the World Big business and saving the planet often do not go hand in hand, however in some cases they do. Take a look at how Google plans on saving the future with tech. 17. What Will Life Be Like In 100 Years? Some light-hearted thinks after a long Friday... 18. How Blockchain Technology Improves Environmental Sustainability We are seeing blockchain reach a wider breadth of applications than it seems at first glance. That includes its role in increasing sustainability. 19. This Data Set Shows How Our Emotions Affect the Weather An interesting observation on the emotional effect of weather. Correlation does not equate causation but the situation remains fascinating to readers anyway. 20. Solar Glass: The Energy Generation Solution Cities Need to Go Green Photo-voltaic modules (otherwise known as Solar Panels) have been around for a while. The issue with solar panels is that they need space. Until now..? 21. Varun Sharma on Software Engineering, Climate Change, and Taking Inspiration From Movies Varun Sharma has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies Award for Architecture. 22. Bitcoin Mining Still Requires Too Much Energy Bitcoin is far less popular now than it was in its heyday, when the world’s leading cryptocurrency was regularly dominating international headlines and leading newcomers into the burgeoning crypto-marketplace. After it caught on like wildfire amongst non-traditional investors, the Bitcoin hype also generated a slew of headlines and controversies surrounding the immense amount of energy that’s needed to mine - or generate - new tokens. These days, that controversy has largely died down, but many people still wonder if Bitcoin mining still presents a serious new global warming problem. 23. How Blockchain Technology Can Be Used for Green and Climate-friendly Projects A look at how blockchain technology can be used for green and climate-friendly projects by using its data-gathering and decentralized features to help. 24. How New Technology is Turning the Global Energy Market Green Blockchain consortium to develop a energy system to power a fleet of electric vehicles and charging stations in Toronto, Canada. 25. Wildlife Photography Tips and Tricks I've got a lot of experience in wildlife photography but there are things that you can learn from other wildlife photographers as well. Here's a guide to some great tips and tricks that have helped me out a lot. 26. 6 Reasons Why You Should Switch to Green Energy Switching to green energy is easier than the decision may initially seem to you and it offers benefits from saving money to indirectly improving your health. 27. Nori raised $4M to reverse climate change: Jaycen Horton, Nori Co-founder and Engineer Using innovative carbon removal solutions, we empower forward-thinking organizations and artists to create positive brand perceptions while they do their part t 28. Internet Heroes Nominee Lisa Shares Why Climate-Focused Technology is Exciting Lisa Gibbons nominated for a noonies hackernoon award as contributor to Climate Change. 29. Can NFTs Help Combat Our Addiction to Fast Fashion? In a world packed full of products made from our natural resources, brands and consumers are beginning to pay more consideration to the impact of fast fashion. 30. How to Fight Global Climate Change with Web3 Maxity.io, the world’s largest charity NFT marketplace, is launching its mobile Dapp called Maxity App and a pioneering ‘Plant and Reward’ model, MAX Forest... 31. What Will the Future Really Be Like? Samo Burja goes over how the future will be. 32. Can Regenerative Finance Change the World? For too long, harmful practices have continued freely while the economic systems fail to initiate the necessary change. 33. Creating a Climate Change MEME Generator Using GPT-3, DALLE, and a series of prompts and responses to create climate change and global warming related memes. 34. The Advent of BioMechaGenics (BMG) Enhanced This is an illustrated science fiction story about climate change that was generated by a web app from my uploaded content. 35. Why Regenerative Finance (Re-Fi) is Essential for Addressing the Climate Crisis Discover the potential of regenerative finance to address the climate crisis and support a just transition to a sustainable economy. 36. The Green Tech Movement and Its Impact on Climate Change A lot of people are concerned about the effects climate change is having on our planet. For those of you looking to make a difference, here's what you can do! 37. "Is This How Our Story is Due to End?" #COP26 Are we investing in the right things or failing to see the bigger picture in pursuit of short-term goals? 38. Who will mine the last mine Bitcoin? Who will mine the last Bitcoin? 39. 2100: A Global Warming Odyssey The carbon legacy of our fossil fuel based ways of life is granting an environmental crisis to billions of individuals in the future. 40. Every Day Unwanted emails dump 28,397 tonnes of CO₂ into the Atmosphere Our mission at Leave Me Alone is to help you to take back control of your inboxes by getting rid of unwanted spam. We bring calm and control back into your digital life and give you more time for the things you love. 41. Startup Interview with Muhammad Bilal, BreatheIO - CEO/Founder My startup is called BreatheIO which is a Smart Air Purifier, that utilizes the power of Artificial Intelligence to reduce and control the Air Pollution 42. Big Tech To Battle It Out For The Social Impact Spotlight in 2020 The World Economic Forum put out its global risks report for 2020, and it's not looking pretty. 43. Why Purpose Driven Tokens Could Be The Vacuum Cleaner to Our Polluted Economy Purpose-driven tokens might be more important than Bitcoin in the near future. What does a 1 million Bitcoin price matter if the earth is f*cked? 44. Can Blockchain Solve Climate Change? An Interview with Hüseyin Uysal An illuminating interview with the founder and CEO of an environmentally-focused blockchain ecosystem. 45. Using Technology to Combat Climate Change: #Women-In-Tech Interview with Sana, CEO BreatheIO This interview is part of the HackerNoon women in tech interview series. Meet Sana, co-founder, and CEO of BreatheIO. 46. Pakistan is at War with the Real Monsters - 'Climate Change' and 'Negligence' #PakistanFloodRelief “Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.” - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 47. Digital Ecology: Anyone Can Make a Change "The end is in the beginning and yet you go on." - Samuel Beckett 48. 9 Promising Climate Focused Blockchain Projects for 2023 The effort required to tackle the ongoing climate crisis is growing everyday. Blockchain technology can be part of the solution and provide transparency. 49. COP27 - Action Not Words As we fast approach COP27 it is good to find out more about the people committed to climate change. One such individual is Miroslav Polzer who is actively working with technology, in particular Unique Network, to raise awareness. 50. A Day in the Life of a Data Scientist at a Climate Change Startup A guided tour into the life of a data scientist at a climate-tech startup. 51. Oh AGI, Can You Feel Me? Introducing AGI into human society will be like introducing a new species of spiders -- intelligent spiders with the capacity to plan and adapt. 52. How to Solve Real Problems so that Great Products Build Themselves Natasha from hackernoon.com asks Product Strategist Dani Laity to unpack the sustainable tech product strategies and monetization models powering Aurora Sustainability—2020 Noonie Nominee in for Best Use of Tech for Good in hackernoon.com’s annual internet awards! 🚀 53. How AI Technology Can Help in the Climate Change Crisis by Reducing Emissions According to Climate-KIC, even though we're still emitting 17% less CO2 than in 2019, our current greenhouse gas emissions still exceed the normal rate by 80%. 54. How Technology Can Help Make Sustainable Cities As the global population continues to grow exponentially, the number of people living in urban areas is growing the fastest. With over 50% of the world’s population currently living in major cities, and an anticipated 2.4 billion more over the next 30 years, the term ‘megacity’ has been created to describe the urban metropolises of the future. 55. It Is Fission or Frickin’ Fracking! The Germans are often held out as a success story when it comes to powering a modern industrial economy on renewables. The Germans are also hellbent to close all of their nuclear power plants. However, the closing of nuclear power plants and government-subsidized renewable energy powerplant construction has not led to less carbon emissions from the country. 56. The US and China Should Work Together to Fight Climate Change Norvergence LLC team made this report make you understand the aspects of the US-China relationship on the ground of climate and other environmental factors. 57. Reconstructing Our Food Supply Chains with Blockchain Technology Blockchain technology can streamline and restructure the way that we interpret global supply lines, a change that may be vital for addressing climate change. 58. Building Sustainable AI/ML Solutions in the Cloud with Federated Learning Compared to centralized training and cooling mechanisms adopted at data centers, how can Federated Learning help us combat detrimental environmental impacts? 59. 11 Best Climate Change Datasets for Data Science Projects Data is a central piece of the climate change debate. With the climate change datasets on this list, many data scientists have created visualizations and models to measure and track the change in surface temperatures, sea ice levels, and more. Many of these datasets have been made public to allow people to contribute and add valuable insight into the way the climate is changing and its causes. 60. 8 Most Popular Weather APIs for 2020 The climate is a hot issue and weather forecasting technology is suddenly cool. The urgent need for innovative weather and environmental conditions forecasting solutions is obvious whether you believe in climate change or not. 61. Blockchain and Digital Commodities to Help Battle the Climate Crisis There’s nothing new about our home planet getting heated up and causing massive disruptions in nature, as well as our own lives. Just a small reminder that in the middle of March, one can unexpectedly wake up to see the streets and buildings covered in snow is a proof enough that something is changing, and it’s changing radically. 62. Building a Global Environmental Datastack for Climate Action Blue Sky Analytics is a big data and AI start-up that uses geospatial data to monitor environmental parameters. Our goal is to become the Bloomberg of Environmental data for environmental monitoring, ESG (environment, social, and governance) due-diligence and climate risk assessment. 63. GHG-Removal Could Be the Biggest Market of the 21st Century GHG-removal is a $10trln annual market opportunity that is yet to be tapped by new investors, innovators and entrepreneurs. 64. "We believe that climate change is the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced" - Luis Felipe Ada Picking up the baton from past generations, deforestation became one of the most striking calamities of the modern epoch. Having its roots in the bygone industrial era, it continues to sprout its dreadful consequences even into the age of increased awareness and enlightened concern about the environment. Although substantial progress has been made throughout recent years, it is still a long way to reach the point from which we can fulfil the full environmental recovery. 65. It's Time for Individual Carbon Credit Allowance Carbon Credits are defined as 1 ton of CO2 Emissions traded in the market to allow buyers to emit CO2 into the atmosphere. 66. Overcoming Existential RisksThe World Needs More “Real” Superheroes… Whether you see the glass as half full or half empty, I think we can both agree, sometimes it makes sense to just fill the damn cup. And that’s the focus of today’s article, part two in our series on Existential Risk. If you missed that, check that out here before continuing. 67. How Can Technology be Sustainable? We live in a world where tech waste and climate change are a reality. In this slogging thread, we couldn't help but wonder how can technology be sustainable. 68. The year 2020- From the Eyes of Environment and Climate Change Norvergence LLC team has listed down both the positive and negative things that happened in 2020 w.r.t environment and climate change. 69. How to Create Cleaner Air through Software How to quickly, easily, and inexpensively make positive change for the climate 70. The Future Is Now: Robots Helping Us Combat Plastic Pollution And Climate Change A 25-year-old Dutchman named Boyan Slat, alternately hailed as “an ocean action hero” and a “wunderkind” by the publication Maritime Executive, has for years waged war against plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. [71. Edge Computing Is So Fun Part 3: Help Save The Planet With Smart Cities](https://hackernoon.com/edge-computing-is-so-fun-part-3-help-save-the-planet-with-smart-cities-n5143e85) Figure 1. Singapore was ranked №1 on the Institute for Management Development’s 2020 Smart City Index Report. Credit: International Case Studies of Smart Cities 72. Shockwave Effects On Humanity: Pandemonium in 2020 At first, you ignore it. Then you label it a ‘them’ problem. They should have known better, acted sooner. You move on with your life. You only start to really pay attention when London and New York get affected. Not unlike terrorist attacks, lives seem to matter more in some places. Could this happen to you? 73. How Deep Learning Can Help Quantify, Monitor, and Remove Marine Plastic: The DeepPlastic Way Towards a generalized object detector capable of identifying and quantifying sub-surface plastic around the world 74. Help Users Determine Their Carbon Footprint With These APIs Carbon footprint APIs help both companies and users to track and offset their carbon input while also help the community by supporting environmental projects. 75. The Neverending Climate Change Conundrum In this slogging thread, our community discusses the climate crisis and their views on worldwide measures. 76. Visualization of Hypothesis on Meteorological data In this blog, we are gonna perform the analysis on the Meteorological data, and prove the hypothesis based on visualization. 77. Studying First World Problems for Solutions to Cock-Ups From the Future Do First World Problems = First World Solutions? 78. Why the EU Thinks Nuclear Energy and Natural Gas are Environmentally Friendly In this slogging thread, the random channel took the opportunity to discuss the latest news about the energies used in Europe. 79. Studying First World Problems for Solutions to Cock-Ups From the Future Do First World Problems = First World Solutions? 80. The Microfiber Problem: How Washing our Clothes is Polluting the Ocean When we think about ocean pollution, we often imagine shores filled with plastic water bottles, bags, fishing nets, and various other forms of plastic waste. 81. Three Effective Strategies to Collectively Alter Our Carbon Footprint Our current efforts to solve climate change suck and also don't suck enough. In this piece I have collated some research on sucking carbon out of the air, carbon pricing, Australia's current renewable plans and carbon consumption habits.