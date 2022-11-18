The Audit Firm for Ftx.com was the first of its kind to HQ in the Metaverse #cantmakethisshitup

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 10 of 20. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE C. Financial Reporting

III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

C. Financial Reporting





55. The FTX Group received audit opinions on consolidated financial statements for two of the Silos – the WRS Silo and the Dotcom Silo – for the period ended December 31, 2021. The audit firm for the WRS Silo, Armanino LLP, was a firm with which I am professionally familiar. The audit firm for the Dotcom Silo was Prager Metis, a firm with which I am not familiar and whose website indicates that they are the “first-ever CPA firm to officially open its Metaverse headquarters in the metaverse platform Decentraland.”





56. I have substantial concerns as to the information presented in these audited financial statements, especially with respect to the Dotcom Silo. As a practical matter, I do not believe it appropriate for stakeholders or the Court to rely on the audited financial statements as a reliable indication of the financial circumstances of these Silos. 57. The Debtors have not yet been able to locate any audited financial statements with respect to the Alameda Silo or the Ventures Silo.





58. The Debtors are locating and securing all available financial records but expect it will be some time before reliable historical financial statements can be prepared for the FTX Group with which I am comfortable as Chief Executive Officer. The Debtors do not have an accounting department and outsource this function.





