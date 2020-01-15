The Art of Quantum Data (version 1.1)
Digital futurist and data journalist.
The idea becomes the machine that makes the art. - Sol Lewitt
ALGORITHMIC DESIGN & MINING
Algorithms are adept at data pattern detection to uncover, refute, validate, and predict connections within infinite ranges of information. Text mining
algorithms enable systems to detect and extract target information within massive data sets. However, such data extraction leads to informational forks prompting further enquiry:
Is text data aware? How do algorithms perceive recorded language and emotion, if at all?
QUANTUM SORTING & GENERATIVE ART
The act of sorting algorithms
reorganizes design elements into random data sequences, thus creating data visualizations of sequential programming patterns. These visual footprints are also known as generative art
– programmatic random systems designed to automate creative art processes influenced by:
- geometric fracture (Analytical Cubism)
- mathematical algorithm (Conceptual Art)
- machine aesthetic (Futurism, Constructivism)
- anti-figuration (Neoplasticism, Suprematism, Realism, Op Art)
- intuitive randomity (Dada, Surrealism, Abstract Expressionism)
Algorithms control what you see, and as what you pay attention to becomes your reality, algorithms create your reality. -Brett and Kate McKay, Art of Manliness
Multidisciplinary generative art processes (programming, philosophy, etc.) create automated design patterns throughout computers, data sets, and random variables. Digital metaphors subsequently emerge to illustrate the real-time connection between humanity, data, and emergent quantum technologies.
With the rise of quantum computing
specifically, users may accelerate programs through classical computers (drivers) to quantize simulated coding systems via artificial intelligence
(AI) and mechanized learning processes.
…one of the nicest things about (art) is that it is used in many different senses, each of which is quite appropriate in connection with computer programming. -Donald E. Knuth, Computer Programming as an Art
