The Art of Quantum Data (version 1.1)

343 reads

@ k0maric Kahlil Crawford Digital futurist and data journalist.

The idea becomes the machine that makes the art. - Sol Lewitt

ALGORITHMIC DESIGN & MINING

Algorithms are adept at data pattern detection to uncover, refute, validate, and predict connections within infinite ranges of information. Text mining algorithms enable systems to detect and extract target information within massive data sets. However, such data extraction leads to informational forks prompting further enquiry:

Is text data aware? How do algorithms perceive recorded language and emotion, if at all?

QUANTUM SORTING & GENERATIVE ART



The act of The act of sorting algorithms reorganizes design elements into random data sequences, thus creating data visualizations of sequential programming patterns. These visual footprints are also known as generative art – programmatic random systems designed to automate creative art processes influenced by:

geometric fracture (Analytical Cubism)

(Analytical Cubism) mathematical algorithm (Conceptual Art)

(Conceptual Art) machine aesthetic (Futurism, Constructivism)

(Futurism, Constructivism) anti-figuration (Neoplasticism, Suprematism, Realism, Op Art)

(Neoplasticism, Suprematism, Realism, Op Art) intuitive randomity (Dada, Surrealism, Abstract Expressionism)

Algorithms control what you see, and as what you pay attention to becomes your reality, algorithms create your reality. -Brett and Kate McKay, Art of Manliness

Multidisciplinary generative art processes (programming, philosophy, etc.) create automated design patterns throughout computers, data sets, and random variables. Digital metaphors subsequently emerge to illustrate the real-time connection between humanity, data, and emergent quantum technologies.

With the rise of quantum computing specifically, users may accelerate programs through classical computers (drivers) to quantize simulated coding systems via artificial intelligence (AI) and mechanized learning processes.

…one of the nicest things about (art) is that it is used in many different senses, each of which is quite appropriate in connection with computer programming. -Donald E. Knuth, Computer Programming as an Art

References & Images





Lewitt, Sol/Piper, A. Selected Infinite Extensions Arbitrarily Constrained. APRAF Berlin. Retrieved from:

Baily, J. Why Love Generative Art? Artnome. Retrieved from: https://www.artnome.com/news/2018/8/8/why-love-generative-art Lewitt, Sol/Piper, A. Selected Infinite Extensions Arbitrarily Constrained. APRAF Berlin. Retrieved from: http://adrianpiper.de/art/sol_adrian.shtml

Tags