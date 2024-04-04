Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Agnostic Nature of the Internet: Understanding Hardware, Network, and Content Neutralityby@netneutrality
    105 reads

    The Agnostic Nature of the Internet: Understanding Hardware, Network, and Content Neutrality

    by Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! 2mApril 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Internet operates independently of hardware, network configurations, and content types, showcasing agnosticism in these aspects. It prioritizes data packets based on type rather than content, emphasizing efficient and unrestricted connectivity for all users.
    featured image - The Agnostic Nature of the Internet: Understanding Hardware, Network, and Content Neutrality
    world wide web Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    Authors:

    (1) William P. Wagner IV, Claremont Graduate University.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Definition of Key Terms

    Fundamentals of Internet Operation

    Encapsulation

    Usage-Based Economic Models

    Net Neutrality

    Legal History

    Researcher Conclusions

    Areas for Further Exploration & References

    3. Fundamentals of Internet Operation

    3.1. Hardware Independence.

    As long as the hardware meets some basic technical requirements to communicate with its neighbors, there are no specific restrictions on hardware or communications medium. The Internet is Hardware Agnostic. All decisions about a given network’s hardware are left to the network administrator or owner to provide the best solution for their application. Copper, fiber, satellite or cellular – that decision is up to the network owner – the Internet does not care.

    3.2. Network Independence.

    As long as the data packets arriving and leaving a network meet some basic technical requirements to communicate with their neighbors, there are no specific restrictions. The Internet does not care who the owner or administrator of a given network is or what topology that network employs – it will route packets based on “Best Effort” routing – the Internet is Network Agnostic.

    3.3. Content Independence.

    As long as the data packets leaving a network meet some basic technical requirements to communicate with their neighbors, they will be prioritized by type not content or source. For example: A home user’s VoIP packet should almost always be more important than an FTP request from a big corporation, except on a subnet of only that company’s FTP servers. The Internet is necessarily Content Agnostic.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! HackerNoon profile picture
    Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! @netneutrality
    At NetNeutrality.Tech we treat all data on the Internet the same way and all users have equal access to online content.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmedia #net-neutrality #isp #content-neutrality #hardware-neutrality #internet-regulation #internet-economics #best-effort-routing #data-packet-prioritization

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Coffee-web

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Challenges in Net Neutrality Violation Detection: A Case Study of Wehe Tool and Improvements
    by netneutrality
    Jan 20, 1970
    #net-neutrality
    Article Thumbnail
    Choosing a City Based on Internet Speed: Why It Matters
    by jonstojanmedia
    Jan 20, 1970
    #internet-speed
    Article Thumbnail
    This Is How AI Language Models Will Kill the Internet
    by empereurpirate
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Ensuring Fair Internet Access: Challenges and Solutions in Traffic Discrimination Detection
    by netneutrality
    Jan 20, 1970
    #net-neutrality
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Wehe Struggles with TD Detection of HTTPS Traffic
    by netneutrality
    Jan 20, 1970
    #net-neutrality
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas