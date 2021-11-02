The 5 Pillars of Cybersecurity for the Hidden Dangers We Confront Every Day

FBI report: Cybercrimes have increased over 300% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interpol says cybercrimes they investigate have risen from zero to 70% of all cases. With a multiplicity of end-user devices, including smartphones, watches, tablets, and others becoming increasingly integrated, the potential dangers due to hacking and other cybersecurity attacks will certainly increase. The multitudes of cyberthreats in today’s digital environment are often more sophisticated than the IT networks they target.