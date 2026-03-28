The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Miles Morales Version

Last week, we went over Peter Parker’s best suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But the game featured another protagonist: Miles Morales. And so today, we’ll go over his best suits. Just like Peter, Miles had some stinkers, but also some gems. Here are his 5 best suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Peter Parker’s best suits P.S. I got all these screenshots from this YouTube video. Make sure to check it out! YouTube video. YouTube video. Miles Morales 5 Best Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Smoke and Mirrors Suit\nBest There Is Suit\nAgent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit\nMetro Suit\nLife Story Suit Smoke and Mirrors Suit Best There Is Suit Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit Metro Suit Life Story Suit 1. Smoke and Mirrors In the Peter Parker version of this article, I mentioned I loved the Iron Spider suit because it made him look like a Power Ranger. But this is the first suit that made me think that. In particular, the white/gold/black version. That’s not the only reason I love it, though. It just looks damn good. The mixing of the different colors and the instantly recognizable Mysterio fishbowl helmet fogged up, plus the eye design, make this an all-around great alternative skin. I also really like the gray and red version. However, if I’m being completely honest, I don’t like the other two versions. I know this is a Mysterio-inspired outfit, and it makes sense to have versions of this skin with his color, but the green clashing with the purple just doesn’t do it for me. It works for Mysterio, not so much for Spidey. With all that said, the white/gold/black variant is so good, I had to put it on the list. 2. Best There Is Suit Apart from one alternate skin that I heard about years ago, I had no idea which ones were added to Spider-Man 2. So, imagine my surprise when I unlocked this one. I know that Insomniac Games is coming out with a Wolverine game and that Miles had a one-shot comic where he became Wolverine, but still, I never would’ve imagined that this would be an unlockable suit. I’m so happy it is, though. The iconic color schemes, the eye design, all of it just works. I’m a sucker for the classics, and I think the brown and yellow variant looks the best, but that’s not to take away from the rest. I think they all look fantastic. The jacket is a nice touch, too. I think I’ve said this before, but I’m a big supporter of adding more jackets to superhero suits. Especially if they’re going to look as good as this. 3. Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit Intricate, complex suits are great, but sometimes, there’s no beating simplicity. That’s what I think when I look at this alternate skin. It’s simple, and by no means do I say that as an insult. I love it. It looks stealthy and sleek and makes Spider-Man look official. The name is apt; he really does look like an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. It also doesn’t hurt that it reminds me of Captain America’s Stealth suit, which is one of the best-looking costumes of all time. I don’t know what’s going to happen in future installments of the Spider-Man series, but if he ever gets mixed up with S.H.I.E.L.D., I would love for him to use this costume. 4. Metro Suit If you’ve been following this series for a while, you know I love it when the streetwear world and the superhero world merge into one. So, nobody should be surprised to see this alternate skin in this list. The slacks, combined with the zip-up sweater, the padded jacket on top of it, and the sneakers, make the Metro suit look cool and casual. I don’t know if Miles is going out to the club or fight crime; he could do both in the same night. And, of course, I have to give a special shout-out to the black and red one. Black is my favorite color, so I might be biased, but that one just looks the best. The creamy/lavender one is a close second. The blue/red and the purple/blue look great as well. They all look great, is the point I’m trying to make, and this is definitely one of Miles’ best alternate skins in the game. 5. Life Story Suit I know what you’re thinking, “Dozens of dozens of choices and this one is your favorite?” I’m actually surprised, too. I didn’t think I would love it as much as I do. It wasn’t immediate either. When I first saw this suit, I wasn’t sure what to feel. I both liked it and disliked it, but the more I wore it, the more I enjoyed it. It has a futuristic/retro vibe going on that makes it look special. There are other futuristic alternate skins that Miles has, but none of them has the feel of this one. The others are more high-tech-oriented, while this one is simple, and I almost want to say elegant-looking. I also wasn’t sure of the helmet, but that damn thing has grown on me, too. I can’t deny it anymore. This is for sure my favorite Miles suit, and it might even be my favorite of the whole game. You know, Peter Parker has a similar type of suit, but I don’t like it as much as this one. I’m not a fan of the half and half; I much prefer the sweater vest design of Miles’. Conclusion This was tough. There were a lot of suits up for contention, but unfortunately, they all couldn’t make the cut. I am happy with this list, though, and I’m confident in saying that (in my opinion!) these are the best suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. At least, when it comes to Miles’ side. Read More The 5 Best Suits In Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker Version\nThe 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales\nThe 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man The 5 Best Suits In Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker Version The 5 Best Suits In Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker Version The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man Feature image source source