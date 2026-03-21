The 5 Best Suits In Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker Version

I just finished playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (literally just last night as I’m typing this), and I have mixed feelings on it. I 100% completed it, so I must’ve enjoyed it to some degree, but I do have some problems with it. I also feel mixed about its suit collection, but both Peter and Miles have some gems. Today, we’ll be going over Peter’s 5 best suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. P.S. I got all these screenshots from this YouTube video. Make sure to check it out! YouTube video. Peter’s 5 Best Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Arachknight Suit\n\n\nIron Spider Suit\n\n\nSuperior Spider\n\n\nInto the Spider-Verse Noir Suit\n\n\nClassic Black Suit Arachknight Suit Arachknight Suit Iron Spider Suit Iron Spider Suit Superior Spider Superior Spider Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit Classic Black Suit Classic Black Suit 1. Arachknight Suit If you know anything about Batman, you would know immediately what this suit reminds you of. It looks pretty similar to Azrael’s suit in the Batman Arkham games, which is great news for me because I’m a huge fan of Azrael’s appearance. To see that knight style on Spidey is something I never thought I would see, or would work, but god damn it does. The features that I particularly like are the pointed hood, the gigantic symbol that basically covers his entire torso and chest, and his flowy cape. To be completely honest, I’m not too fond of the gray/orange and red/yellow versions of this skin. But the white/red and the blue/white versions look stunning. I think what really does it is that the colors are bright, not muted at all. The whites are very white, and the blues and reds are a stark blue and red. Overall, this is one of my favorites. 2. Iron Spider Suit Maybe controversial opinion incoming: I think the original red/gold Iron Spider Suit is just fine. In every game he’s in, this is usually one of Spidey’s default alternate skins, and I always think it just looks okay. In this game, however, I think it looks kind of good. What helps is how shiny and metallic they make it look; that’s hard to pull off. But why would I put a just “kind of good” skin in a list like this? Because the alternate colors make it 10x better. I like the black/gold one, but I love the white/gold and the blue/gold. You can never go wrong with white/gold, and seeing this suit made me realize that blue/gold is also a winning combination. As I’m typing this, I realize how much I like Spider-Man in blue suits. Huh. It also doesn’t hurt that these color combos make him look like a Power Ranger. Miles also has an alternate skin that makes him look like one, and I love that one, too. 3. Superior Spider Okay, I promise that I did not select this one because it had a blue variation; I didn’t even use it that much (although it does look good, I can’t lie). I chose this one because it looks good without trying to do too much. It doesn’t look that different from an average Spider-Man suit, but it still does enough to stand out. The colored-in eyes, the giant chest symbol, and the minimalistic webbing are all small changes, but they’re enough to make it look unique. Specifically, my favorite is the white/black/neon green version. I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. All these cool alternate skins in the game, and I’m drawn to the one that looks like a damn Nike running shoe come to life. And yet, it works. Not only does it work, but I unironically consider it one of Peter’s best suits in the game. 4. Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit When it comes to games like these, I like to mix it up and change my skin very frequently. I don’t like to wear the same skin for long. This one made me make an exception. Can you blame me? He looks like he just popped out of a black-and-white vintage comic book. When they called him Noir Spider-Man, boy, they really nailed the Noir part. And speaking of his suit, it all just works so perfectly. His gigantic white goggles, his fedora, his flowing trenchcoat. Perfection; all of it. The trenchcoat especially looks good flapping in the wind when you’re using the web wings to glide around the city. I haven’t even brought up his stop-motion-like animation. It looks amazing and just like it does in the movie. But truth be told, that was barely a factor when choosing this suit to be on this list. That’s just like a bonus for an already good alternate skin. 5. Classic Black Suit Imagine my surprise and happiness when I unlocked this alternate skin. I thought the black default suit that Peter rocks was good, but sometimes, there’s really no beating the classics. Especially when we’re talking about the classic black suit. My only problem with it is that I wish I had unlocked it so much sooner. Of course, as soon as it was available, I immediately got it and wore it. To see the iconic dark purple come to life singing around the city, man, it felt good. The default black version and the white version look good too, but the standout for me was the reflective black one, all the way on the right. The lights of New York City reflecting off this skin take it from amazing to spectacular. Even now, in the selection menu, you can see the light reflecting off it. Just too cool. Conclusion Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 had some of the same skins from the first one, and some brand new ones. A lot of them are good, some are okay, and a few I wouldn’t ever wear. But the good ones are really damn good. I’m pretty comfortable in saying, however, that these 5 are Peter Parker’s best suits. Stay tuned for next week when I go over Miles’ best suits. Read More 1. The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man\nThe 5 Best Batsuits From Batman: Arkham Knight The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man The 5 Best Suits From Marvel's Spider-Man The 5 Best Batsuits From Batman: Arkham Knight The 5 Best Batsuits From Batman: Arkham Knight Feature image source Feature image source source