The 4 Best Programming Languages to Learn in 2020

Technology has made our lives easier with several forms of implementation that are seen in different professional fields. As most individuals began to efficiently program computers, programming

languages with powerful tendencies and functionalities were born.

With several programming languages that are available to software programmers, picking an ideal one for a job can be quite tricky. You need to consider the simplicity of each one and its demand, among other factors which make it more confusing for beginners who may soon realize that their choices and expectations do not align. Practical knowledge of more

than one language has helped data scientists, senior developers, and driverless vehicle engineers to excel in their profession.

One of the largest online developer communities, StackOverflow in their 2019 survey of the most sought-after programming languages shed some light on what to expect in the coming year:

You can see that Python tops the list and maymremain there for a long time due to its versatility and the move towards open-source software.

In this article, we will be looking at the four (4) best programming languages to learn in 2020.

#1 Python

Most people that intend to focus on server-side programming often go with Python due to the several libraries that make it useful in writing scripts and plug-ins. The simplicity of a programming code that is written in Python makes it easy to read, which is why it is often recommended for beginners who may not understand the complex syntax seen in other languages. You soon begin to write simple codes that run without errors

after a few lessons.

Python is open-source, meaning it is free to use despite being an object-oriented language. The asynchronous coding design is another important benefit of using Python, which makes it possible to run a unit of code separately from the main thread. This type of parallel programming does not affect the performance of your code in any way.



Highlights

● Open-source.

● Implementation in various fields, including Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, as well as desktop and web applications.

● Access to several modules.

● Object-oriented language.

● Asynchronous coding design.

● Cross-platform solutions.

Big tech companies have chosen Python as their primary backend programming language as they begin to explore other possibilities in the area of data analysis, robotics, and lots more. Although debugging may not be that easy, it is possible to develop algorithms for testing your code. Running both the debug test and your main code will save your time while developing programs that give the desired output.

The likes of Instagram, Google, and Netflix are using Python to develop cross-platform solutions. More implementations would be seen in the year 2020, which is an advantage for experienced python developers, as well as those that want to learn the programming language.

#2 JavaScript

JavaScript is a popular language among web developers which gave rise to several frameworks that simplify your code. It improves the possibility of data validation on the client-side to ensure that there are no vulnerabilities that can be exploited in your web application.

The fact that JavaScript is not compiled and runs within the browser, makes it really fast. Improperly written programs can be exploited by cybercriminals who inject malicious code into the application that would run on a victim’s browser. To ensure that computers remain protected, users turn off JavaScript on their browsers to forestall the devastating effects of a data breach.



Highlights



● Regular updates.

● Object-oriented programming.

● Access to several frameworks.

● Used for both server-side and client-side programming.

● Data validation functionality.

● Compatible with several programming languages.



Following the release of the ECMAScript 6 and the popularity of frameworks like Angular, Node, Express and React, the use of JavaScript for both server-side and client-side programming has become common. Several startups are now using JavaScript to create dynamic web pages that are secure and fast. Popular sites like eBay, PayPal, and Uber are developed using JavaScript.

Web applications that are developed in JavaScript can be adapted for different languages and countries using online localization services from The Word Point , among other providers.

#3 TypeScript

The need to constantly improve the performance and other attributes of computer programs have led to the development of TypeScript. Microsoft thought it best to develop a programming language which can be used in developing large applications with a strict syntax which enhances security.

Knowing that TypeScript is well structured and can be to JavaScript have led to most beginners picking it as their first programming language. It is designed to be compiled in such a way that there are fewer errors, hence debugging is not always necessary. With an extended toolbox, you can create several components to make application development a lot easier.



Highlights

● Create several components with an extended toolbox.

● Less likelihood of errors.

● A strict syntax for enhanced security.

● Object-oriented language.

TypeScript is an object-oriented programming language which is constantly updated with new features and additional functions, making it easier to use. Its use in the development of the Microsoft Visual Studio is proof of the endless possibilities that can be unlocked with TypeScript.

As we can see from the StackOverflow statistics, TypeScript is also gaining popularity and may overtake JavaScript by the year 2020.

#4 Kotlin

Kotlin is another great cross-platform programming language that you should consider having in your arsenal in the year 2020. Its similarities with Java has made it possible for Android developers to switch seamlessly while being able to access their previously created frameworks.

With Android gradually taking over the smartphone market, several opportunities would be open to Kotlin developers who prefer both front-end and back-end programming. The fact that IDEs like Android Studio and IntelliJ support Kotlin is a great advantage, giving users the power and flexibility to write efficient code with ease.



Highlights

● Object-oriented programming.

● Works with Java frameworks.

● Usedf or both front-end and back-end programming.

● Secure and flexible.

● Easy to debug.

The implementation of Kotlin in the Pinterest and Evernote applications

have shown you how amazing exploits are done with fewer lines of code.

Conclusion

There are several other languages that may also gain popularity in 2020 as seen on the survey chart, including GoLang which is mostly used for creating frameworks. Your programming journey may not be an easy one but with practical knowledge of any of the four programming languages mentioned above, your career growth is certain in the year 2020.

