The 3 Big Challenges Pentesters Face When Adopting AI

Too Long; Didn't Read There is no question that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity has been meteoric in nature and – in the same manner of other emerging technologies – the potential rewards and risks from adoption in commercial activity will materialize over time. For businesses, navigating the AI landscape is increasingly challenging due to the overwhelming deluge of AI-backed products, promises, and dreams at a time when certainty about the technology is paramount. Let's explore the rewards and risks in the use of AI in offensive cybersecurity practices, including vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, red teaming, and everything in between.