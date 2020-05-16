The 2020 React.js Developer RoadMap

An illustrated guide to becoming a Read JS Developer with links to relevant courses

The React JS or simply React is one of the leading JavaScript libraries for developing front-end or GUI of web applications.

Backed by Facebook, React JS, also known as just React is has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years and became the de-facto library for component-based GUI development.





For example,



So, if you already have libraries to do those stuff or you might not need them altogether than React is a great choice, but learning React is not so easy, especially if you are starting as fresh in web development.



When I started learning



When I was doing some research about the right way to learn React JS, I come across



This React Developer RoadMap is built by



Though there are other front-end frameworks like Angular and Vue.js available, what sets React apart from others is maybe the fact that it just focuses on component-based GUI development and doesn't invade on other areas.





Similar to the DevOps RoadMap I have shared earlier, this React JS roadmap is also great on exploring the React and you can use this to become a better React developer. But, if you are wondering where to learn those mandatory skills, then don't worry, I have also shared some online courses, both free and paid, which you can take to learn those skills.

The 2020 React.js Developer Roadmap

Anyway, here is the React Developer RoadMap I am talking about:

Now, let’s go through the RoadMap step by step and find out how you can learn the essential skills to become a React Developer in 2020:

1.Basics

No matter, which framework or library you learn for web development, you must know basics and when I say basics, I mean HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, these three are three pillars of web development.



HTML

It is one of the first pillar and the most important skill for web developers as it provides the structure for a web page.







CSS And, If you don’t mind learning from free resources then you can also check out my list of free HTML courses







JavaScript It is the second pillar of web development and used to style web pages so that they look good. If you want to learn CSS then you can find a couple of free CSS courses on my list of free web development courses

This is the third pillar of web development and used to make your web pages interactive. It is also the reason behind React framework, hence you should know JavaScript and know it well before attempting to learn React JS.





Btw, instead of learning these technologies individually, it’s better to join a complete web development course like To start with you can also take a look at my list of free JavaScript courses Btw, instead of learning these technologies individually, it’s better to join a complete web development course like The Web Developer Bootcamp by Colt Steele which will teach you all the essential skills you need to become a web developer.

2. General Development Skills

It doesn’t matter whether you are a frontend developer or a backend developer, or even a full-stack software engineer. You must know some general development skills to survive in the programming world, and here is a list of some of them





2.1 Learn GIT

You must absolutely know Git in 2020. Try creating a few repositories on GitHub, share your code with other people, and learn how to download code from Github on your favorite IDE.







2.2 Know HTTP(S) protocol If you need more choices and don’t mind learning from free resources then you can also explore my list of free courses to learn Git

If you want to become a web developer then it’s an absolute must to know HTTP and know it well.

POST,



2.3. Learn the terminal I am not asking you to read the specification but you should at least be familiar with common HTTP request methods like the GET PUT , PATCH, DELETE, OPTIONS and how HTTP/HTTPS works in general.

Though it’s not mandatory for a frontend developer to learn Linux or terminal, I strongly suggest you get familiar with terminal, configure your shell (bash, zsh, csh) etc. If you want to learn terminal and bash then I suggest you take a look at this Linux Command Line Basics course on Udemy.





2.4. Algorithms and Data Structure And, If you need more choices, you can also explore my list of free Linux courses for developers.





To learn Data Structure and Algorithms you either rad a few books or join a good course like Well, this is again one of the general programming skill which is not necessarily needed for becoming a React developer but absolutely needed to become a programmer in the first place.To learn Data Structure and Algorithms you either rad a few books or join a good course like Algorithm and Data Structure part 1 and 2

Just like Algorithms and Data Structure, it’s not imperative to learn design patterns to become a React Developer but you will do a world of good to yourself by learning it.

Design patterns are tried and tested solutions of common problem occur in software development.

Knowing them will help you to find a solution which can withstand the test of time. You can read a few books about design patterns to learn them or join a comprehensive course like Design Patterns libraries

3. Learn React.js

main deal. you got to learn React and learn it well to become a React developer. The best place to learn React is the official website but as a beginner, it can be a little bit overwhelming for you.



That’s why I suggest you enroll in a couple of courses like Max’s Now, this is the. you got to learn React and learn it well to become a React developer. The best place to learn React is the official website but as a beginner, it can be a little bit overwhelming for you.That’s why I suggest you enroll in a couple of courses like Max’s React MasterClass or Stephen Grider’s Modern React with Redux to learn to React well.

Those two are my favorite React courses and also trusted by thousands of web developers. If you are serious about your React skills I strongly suggest you look at those courses.

And, if you don’t mind learning from free resources, then you can also take a look at this list of free React JS courses

4. Learn Build Tools

If you want to become a professional React developer then you should spend some time to get familiar with tools that you will be using as a web developer like built tools, unit testing tools, debugging tools etc.



To start with here are some of the build tools mentioned in this roadmap:



Package Managers

There are a lot of package managered mentioned in the roadmpa but It’s not important to learn all these tools, just learning npm and Webpack should be enough for beginners. Once you have more understanding of web development and React Ecosystem you can explore other tools.





I suggest you to at least learn Bootstrap, the single most important CSS framework you will end up using every now and then. And, if you need a course, If you are aiming to become a front-end developer like React developer then knowing a bit of Styling will not hurt. Even though the RoadMap mentions a lot of stuff like CSS Preprocessors, CSS Frameworks, CSS Architecture and CSS in JS.I suggest you to at least learn Bootstrap, the single most important CSS framework you will end up using every now and then. And, if you need a course, Bootstrap 4 From Scratch With 5 Projects is a handy course.

And, if you want to learn bootstrap, If you want to go one step ahead, you can also learn Materialize or Material UI.

6. State Management

This is another important area for a React developer to focus upon. The roadmap mention the following concepts and frameworks to master:

Component State/Context API

ReduxAsync actions (Side Effects)





Both Max’s If this sounds too much to you, I suggest you to just focus on Redux, it’s great and there is a great course from Stephen Grider to learn Redux framework well.Both Max’s React 16- The Complete Guide and Stephen Grider’s Modern React with Redux courses also covers State Management in React and Redux in good detail.

7. Type Checkers





As your app grows, you can catch a lot of bugs with type checking, especially if you can use JavaScript extensions like Flow or



But even if you don’t use those, React has some built-in type checking abilities and learning them can help you to catch bugs early.



Since Angular also uses TypeScript, I think it’s worth to learn TypeScript along with JavaScript, and if you also think so then you can check out the Since JavaScript is not a strongly typed language, you don’t have the luxury of a compiler to catch those sneaky type related bug.As your app grows, you can catch a lot of bugs with type checking, especially if you can use JavaScript extensions like Flow or TypeScript to type check your whole application.But even if you don’t use those, React has some built-in type checking abilities and learning them can help you to catch bugs early.Since Angular also uses TypeScript, I think it’s worth to learn TypeScript along with JavaScript, and if you also think so then you can check out the Ultimate TypeScript course on Udemy.







8. Form Helpers And, If you need more choices, and don’t mind learning from free resources then you can also check out my list of free TypeScript courses for web developers.

Apart from Type Checkers, it’s also good to learn Form Helps like Redux Form, which provides the best way to manage your form state in Redux. Apart from Redux Form, you can also take a look at Formik, Formsy, and Final form.





9. Routing





React Router provides a collection of navigational components that compose declaratively with your application.



Whether you want to have bookmarkable URLs for your web app or a composable way to navigate in React Native, React Router works wherever React is rendering.



Apart from React-Router, you can also take a look at Router 5, Redux-First Router and React Router.



Both Max’s Components are the heart of React’s powerful, declarative programming model, and Routing components are an important part of any application.React Router provides a collection of navigational components that compose declaratively with your application.Whether you want to have bookmarkable URLs for your web app or a composable way to navigate in React Native, React Router works wherever React is rendering.Apart from React-Router, you can also take a look at Router 5, Redux-First Router and React Router.Both Max’s React 16 — The Complete Guide and Stephen Grider’s Modern React with Redux courses also covers React Router in good detail.

10. API Clients

In today’s world, you will rarely build an isolated GUI, instead, there is more chance that you will build something which communicates with other application using APIs like REST and GraphQL

Thankfully, there are many API clients available for React developers, here is a list of them:



REST

Fetch

SuperAgent

axios

GraphQL

Apollo

Relay

urql

Apollo Client is my favorite and provides an easy way to use GraphQL to build client applications. The client is designed to help you quickly build a UI that fetches data with GraphQL and can be used with any JavaScript front-end



Btw, if you don’t know GraphQL and REST, I suggest you to spend some time learning them. If you need courses, the following are my recommendations:

11. Utility Libraries

These are the libraries which make your work easier. There are many utility libraries available for React developers as shown below:

Lodash

Moment

classnames

Numeral

RxJ

SRamda







12. Testing

Now, this is one of the important skill for React Developers which is often overlooked, but if you want to stay ahead from your competition then you should focus on learning



ere is a list of libraries mentioned in the roadmap:

Unit Testing I don’t suggest you learn all these and so does RoadMap. If you look closely only Lodash, Moment, and Classnames are drawn in yellow, stating that you should start with them.Now, this is one of the important skill for React Developers which is often overlooked, but if you want to stay ahead from your competition then you should focus on learning libraries which will help you in testing. Here also, you have libraries for Unit testing, Integration testing, and end-to-end testing.ere is a list of libraries mentioned in the roadmap:

Jest

Enzyme

Sinon

Mocha

Chai

AVA

Tape

End to End Testing

Selenium Webdriver Cypress Puppeteer Cucumber.js Nightwatch.js

Integration Testing

Karma

You can learn the library you want but Jest and Enzyme are recommended. The Complete React Web Developer Course (with Redux) also covers Testing React application covering both Jest and Enzyme.

13. Internationalization

This is another important topic for developing front-end which is used worldwide. You may need to support the local GUI version for Japan, China, Spain, and other Europian countries.



The RoadMap suggest you learn the following technology but they are all under good to know:

React Intl React i18 Next

Both these library provides React components and an API to format dates, numbers, and strings, including pluralization and handling translations.







14. Server-Side Rendering

You might be thinking what is the difference between Server-Side Rendering and Client Side rendering, let’s clear that before talking about the library which supports Server Side Rendering with React.



Well, In Client-side rendering, your browser downloads a minimal HTML page. It then renders the JavaScript and fills the content into it.



While in the case of Server-side rendering, React components are rendered on the server and output HTML content is delivered to the client or browser.



The RoadMap recommends following Server-Side Rendering:

Next.js After.js Rogue

But, I suggest learning just Next.js should be enough, and Thankfully, Max’s React 16 — The Complete Guide also covers Next.js basics which should be good enough to start with.

15. Static Site Generator

The Gatsby.js is a modern static site generator. You can use Gatsby to create personalized, logged-in experiences website. They combine your data with JavaScript and create well-formed HTML content.





16. Backend Framework Integration

React on Rails integrates Rails with (server rendering of) Facebook’s React front-end framework. It provides Server rendering, often used for SEO crawler indexing and UX performance and not offered by rails/webpacker.





17. Mobile

This is another area where learning React can really beneficial as React Native is quickly becoming the standard way to develop mobile application in JavaScript with native look and feel.



The RoadMap suggests you learn following libraries:

React Native Cordova PhoneGap





Thankfully, there are some good courses to learn React Native are also available like Stephen Grider’s But, I think, just learning React Native is good enough.Thankfully, there are some good courses to learn React Native are also available like Stephen Grider’s The Complete React Native and Redux Course which will teach you how to build full React Native mobile apps ridiculously fast!

18. Desktop

There also exists some React based framework to build desktop GUI like React Native Windows which allows you to build native UWP and WPF apps with React.



The Framework suggests the following libraries:

Proton Native Electron React Native Windows

Closing Notes

Thanks for reading this article so far. You might be thinking that there is so many stuff to learn, so many courses to join, but you don’t need to worry.

There is a good chance that you may already know most of the stuff, and there are also a lot of useful free resources which you can use, I have also linked them here and there along with best resources, which are certainly not free, but completely worthy of your time and money.

I am a particular fan of Udemy courses as they are very affordable and provide a lot of values in very small amount, but you are free to choose the course you want.

At the end of the day, you should have enough knowledge and experience about the things mentioned here.

Good luck with your React JS journey! It’s certainly not going to be easy, but by following this roadmap and guide, you are one step closer to becoming the React Developer, you always wanted to be



All the best for your React Journey !!

P.S. — If you are looking to learn React.js in depth with some modern features like Hooks then you can also check out my list of If you are looking to learn React.js in depth with some modern features like Hooks then you can also check out my list of best React.js Courses to start your journey.

