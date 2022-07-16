The 20 Highest Paying Cities for Software Engineers in California

0 The Golden State lives up to its name with the sky-high pay packages some software engineers can earn. It’s no wonder, as California is home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, plus some of the most expensive cost-of-living areas. The average total compensation for software engineers in California ranges from more than $117,000 to more than $500,000, according to the professional social network Blind.

These are the 20 best-paying cities for software engineers in California, as reported by the more than 5 million verified professionals on Blind. Blind analyzed thousands of total compensation packages, including the annual salary and any stock-based compensation or bonuses a company might offer.

1. Los Gatos, Calif.

Average Total Compensation: $500,449

Median Total Compensation: $475,000

Average Salary: $470,015

Median Salary: $451,000

2. Menlo Park, Calif.

Average Total Compensation: $328,423

Median Total Compensation: $297,000

Average Salary: $167,004

Median Salary: $165,000

3. Cupertino, Calif.

Average Total Compensation: $279,391

Median Total Compensation: $255,850

Average Salary: $165,753

Median Salary: $165,000

4. San Bruno, Calif.

Average Total Compensation: $278,368

Median Total Compensation: $225,900

Average Salary: $161,269

Median Salary: $149,500

5. Mountain View, Calif.

Average Total Compensation: $275,181

Median Total Compensation: $242,000

Average Salary: $160,790

Median Salary: $156,000

6. Oakland, Calif.

Average Total Compensation: $266,869

Median Total Compensation: $197,750

Average Salary: $192,240

Median Salary: $168,750

7. San Francisco

Average Total Compensation: $265,050

Median Total Compensation: $225,000

Average Salary: $165,042

Median Salary: $160,200

8. Sunnyvale, Calif.

Average Total Compensation: $260,048

Median Total Compensation: $238,000

Average Salary: $160,499

Median Salary: $160,000

9. Santa Monica, Calif.

Average total compensation: $245,331

Median total compensation: $196,750

Average salary: $147,735

Median base salary: $145,000

10. Palo Alto, Calif.

Average total compensation: $234,739

Median total compensation: $200,000

Average salary: $157,488

Median base salary: $154,000

11. San Mateo, Calif.

Average total compensation: $234,066

Median total compensation: $187,875

Average salary: $158,629

Median base salary: $155,500

12. Pleasanton, Calif.

Average total compensation: $225,058

Median total compensation: $202,000

Average salary: $150,887

Median base salary: $150,000

13. Foster City, Calif.

Average total compensation: $220,293

Median total compensation: $190,000

Average salary: $158,319

Median base salary: $148,500

14. Fremont, Calif.

Average total compensation: $218,913

Median total compensation: $180,000

Average salary: $144,638

Median base salary: $142,500

15. Santa Clara, Calif.

Average total compensation: $214,168

Median total compensation: $197,000

Average salary: $153,885

Median base salary: $150,000

16. San Jose, Calif.

Average total compensation: $210,801

Median total compensation: $183,000

Average salary: $153,390

Median base salary: $145,000

17. Redwood City, Calif.

Average total compensation: $207,955

Median total compensation: $190,000

Average salary: $156,248

Median base salary: $151,000

18. Milpitas, Calif.

Average total compensation: $188,146

Median total compensation: $165,750

Average salary: $154,073

Median base salary: $138,000

19. Irvine, Calif.

Average total compensation: $175,532

Median total compensation: $160,000

Average salary: $134,278

Median base salary: $133,600

20. San Diego

Average total compensation: $166,069

Median total compensation: $151,750

Average salary: $128,341

Median base salary: $121,372

Methodology

Blind analyzed the base salaries and total compensation of software engineers in the top 50 best-paying cities for software engineers in the United States on its platform. Cities were ranked by the average total compensation, including salary and, if applicable, stock-based compensation and annual cash bonuses. All data is self-reported by verified professionals on the professional social network Blind.

