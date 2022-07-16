The 20 Highest Paying Cities for Software Engineers in California
The Golden State lives up to its name with the sky-high pay packages some software engineers can earn. It’s no wonder, as California is home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, plus some of the most expensive cost-of-living areas.
The average total compensation for software engineers in California ranges from more than $117,000 to more than $500,000, according to the professional social network Blind.
These are the 20 best-paying cities for software engineers in California, as reported by the more than 5 million verified professionals on Blind. Blind analyzed thousands of total compensation packages, including the annual salary and any stock-based compensation or bonuses a company might offer.
1. Los Gatos, Calif.
- Average Total Compensation: $500,449
- Median Total Compensation: $475,000
- Average Salary: $470,015
- Median Salary: $451,000
2. Menlo Park, Calif.
- Average Total Compensation: $328,423
- Median Total Compensation: $297,000
- Average Salary: $167,004
- Median Salary: $165,000
3. Cupertino, Calif.
- Average Total Compensation: $279,391
- Median Total Compensation: $255,850
- Average Salary: $165,753
- Median Salary: $165,000
4. San Bruno, Calif.
- Average Total Compensation: $278,368
- Median Total Compensation: $225,900
- Average Salary: $161,269
- Median Salary: $149,500
5. Mountain View, Calif.
- Average Total Compensation: $275,181
- Median Total Compensation: $242,000
- Average Salary: $160,790
- Median Salary: $156,000
6. Oakland, Calif.
- Average Total Compensation: $266,869
- Median Total Compensation: $197,750
- Average Salary: $192,240
- Median Salary: $168,750
7. San Francisco
- Average Total Compensation: $265,050
- Median Total Compensation: $225,000
- Average Salary: $165,042
- Median Salary: $160,200
8. Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Average Total Compensation: $260,048
- Median Total Compensation: $238,000
- Average Salary: $160,499
- Median Salary: $160,000
9. Santa Monica, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $245,331
- Median total compensation: $196,750
- Average salary: $147,735
- Median base salary: $145,000
10. Palo Alto, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $234,739
- Median total compensation: $200,000
- Average salary: $157,488
- Median base salary: $154,000
11. San Mateo, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $234,066
- Median total compensation: $187,875
- Average salary: $158,629
- Median base salary: $155,500
12. Pleasanton, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $225,058
- Median total compensation: $202,000
- Average salary: $150,887
- Median base salary: $150,000
13. Foster City, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $220,293
- Median total compensation: $190,000
- Average salary: $158,319
- Median base salary: $148,500
14. Fremont, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $218,913
- Median total compensation: $180,000
- Average salary: $144,638
- Median base salary: $142,500
15. Santa Clara, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $214,168
- Median total compensation: $197,000
- Average salary: $153,885
- Median base salary: $150,000
16. San Jose, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $210,801
- Median total compensation: $183,000
- Average salary: $153,390
- Median base salary: $145,000
17. Redwood City, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $207,955
- Median total compensation: $190,000
- Average salary: $156,248
- Median base salary: $151,000
18. Milpitas, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $188,146
- Median total compensation: $165,750
- Average salary: $154,073
- Median base salary: $138,000
19. Irvine, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $175,532
- Median total compensation: $160,000
- Average salary: $134,278
- Median base salary: $133,600
20. San Diego
- Average total compensation: $166,069
- Median total compensation: $151,750
- Average salary: $128,341
- Median base salary: $121,372
Methodology
Blind analyzed the base salaries and total compensation of software engineers in the top 50 best-paying cities for software engineers in the United States on its platform. Cities were ranked by the average total compensation, including salary and, if applicable, stock-based compensation and annual cash bonuses. All data is self-reported by verified professionals on the professional social network Blind.
