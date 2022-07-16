Search icon
The 20 Highest Paying Cities for Software Engineers in California  by@rickchen

The 20 Highest Paying Cities for Software Engineers in California

The Golden State lives up to its name with the sky-high pay packages some software engineers can earn. It’s no wonder, as California is home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, plus some of the most expensive cost-of-living areas. The average total compensation for software engineers in California ranges from more than $117,000 to more than $500,000, according to the professional social network Blind.
Rick Chen HackerNoon profile picture

@rickchen
Rick Chen

Rick Chen is the director, head of public relations at Blind. He writes about tech culture and the workplace.

The Golden State lives up to its name with the sky-high pay packages some software engineers can earn. It’s no wonder, as California is home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, plus some of the most expensive cost-of-living areas.

The average total compensation for software engineers in California ranges from more than $117,000 to more than $500,000, according to the professional social network Blind.

These are the 20 best-paying cities for software engineers in California, as reported by the more than 5 million verified professionals on Blind. Blind analyzed thousands of total compensation packages, including the annual salary and any stock-based compensation or bonuses a company might offer.

1. Los Gatos, Calif.

  • Average Total Compensation: $500,449
  • Median Total Compensation: $475,000
  • Average Salary: $470,015
  • Median Salary: $451,000

2. Menlo Park, Calif.

  • Average Total Compensation: $328,423
  • Median Total Compensation: $297,000
  • Average Salary: $167,004
  • Median Salary: $165,000

3. Cupertino, Calif.

  • Average Total Compensation: $279,391
  • Median Total Compensation: $255,850
  • Average Salary: $165,753
  • Median Salary: $165,000

4. San Bruno, Calif.

  • Average Total Compensation: $278,368
  • Median Total Compensation: $225,900
  • Average Salary: $161,269
  • Median Salary: $149,500

5. Mountain View, Calif.

  • Average Total Compensation: $275,181
  • Median Total Compensation: $242,000
  • Average Salary: $160,790
  • Median Salary: $156,000

6. Oakland, Calif.

  • Average Total Compensation: $266,869
  • Median Total Compensation: $197,750
  • Average Salary: $192,240
  • Median Salary: $168,750

7. San Francisco

  • Average Total Compensation: $265,050
  • Median Total Compensation: $225,000
  • Average Salary: $165,042
  • Median Salary: $160,200

8. Sunnyvale, Calif.

  • Average Total Compensation: $260,048
  • Median Total Compensation: $238,000
  • Average Salary: $160,499
  • Median Salary: $160,000

9. Santa Monica, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $245,331
  • Median total compensation: $196,750
  • Average salary: $147,735
  • Median base salary: $145,000

10. Palo Alto, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $234,739
  • Median total compensation: $200,000
  • Average salary: $157,488
  • Median base salary: $154,000

11. San Mateo, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $234,066
  • Median total compensation: $187,875
  • Average salary: $158,629
  • Median base salary: $155,500

12. Pleasanton, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $225,058
  • Median total compensation: $202,000
  • Average salary: $150,887
  • Median base salary: $150,000

13. Foster City, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $220,293
  • Median total compensation: $190,000
  • Average salary: $158,319
  • Median base salary: $148,500

14. Fremont, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $218,913
  • Median total compensation: $180,000
  • Average salary: $144,638
  • Median base salary: $142,500

15. Santa Clara, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $214,168
  • Median total compensation: $197,000
  • Average salary: $153,885
  • Median base salary: $150,000

16. San Jose, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $210,801
  • Median total compensation: $183,000
  • Average salary: $153,390
  • Median base salary: $145,000

17. Redwood City, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $207,955
  • Median total compensation: $190,000
  • Average salary: $156,248
  • Median base salary: $151,000

18. Milpitas, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $188,146
  • Median total compensation: $165,750
  • Average salary: $154,073
  • Median base salary: $138,000

19. Irvine, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $175,532
  • Median total compensation: $160,000
  • Average salary: $134,278
  • Median base salary: $133,600

20. San Diego

  • Average total compensation: $166,069
  • Median total compensation: $151,750
  • Average salary: $128,341
  • Median base salary: $121,372

Methodology

Blind analyzed the base salaries and total compensation of software engineers in the top 50 best-paying cities for software engineers in the United States on its platform. Cities were ranked by the average total compensation, including salary and, if applicable, stock-based compensation and annual cash bonuses. All data is self-reported by verified professionals on the professional social network Blind.

Also published on Teamblind's blog

