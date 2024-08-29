Search icon
    The 10-Day .Net Aspire Challenge - Day 2: Add MSSQL Component
    164 reads

    The 10-Day .Net Aspire Challenge - Day 2: Add MSSQL Component

    by Sukhpinder SinghAugust 29th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Step-by-step guide on how to use the.Net Aspire MSSQL component in Visual Studio. 10 Day. net Aspire Challenge: Learn how to create a starter project using.Net aspire with MSSql EF Core component. The solution structure is divided into the following projects DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService, Dotnet aspirechallenge.web and Dotnetaspirechallenges.service.
    featured image - The 10-Day .Net Aspire Challenge - Day 2: Add MSSQL Component
    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture


    Step-by-step guide on how to use the .Net Aspire MSSQL component in Visual Studio.

    Introduction

    .Net Aspire framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns, such as Redis, Postgres, etc.

    Prerequisites

    Objectives

    Learn how to create a starter project using .Net Aspire with MSSQL EF Core component.


    Github Sample: The solution structure is divided into the following projects

    • DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.ServiceDefaults
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.Web

    Getting Started

    Step 1: Install the following NuGet package

    Install the following Nuget package into the subsequent project “DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost

    dotnet add package Aspire.Hosting.SqlServer

    In the above project, register a SQL server database and costume the SQL connection using following code.

    var sql = builder.AddSqlServer("sql")
                 .AddDatabase("sqldata");

var apiService = builder.AddProject<Projects.DotnetAspireChallenge_ApiService>("apiservice")
    .WithReference(sql);

    Step 2: Install another NuGet package

    Install the following Nuget package into the subsequent project “DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService

    dotnet add package Aspire.Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.SqlServer

    then register the context into the Program.cs file as follows

    builder.AddSqlServerDbContext<MssqlDbContext>("sqldata");

    Step 3: Create a “Customer” class

    public class Customer
{
    public int Id { get; set; }
    
    [Required]
    public string Title { get; set; } = string.Empty;
    
    [Required]
    public string Description { get; set; } = string.Empty;
}

    Step 4: Create an extension class

    Create an extension class and register a minimal API get method to demonstrate the MSSQL context usage in the API Service

    public static class AspireMssqlExtension
{
    public static void MapMssqlAspireEndpoint(this WebApplication app)
    {
        app.MapGet("/mssql", async (MssqlDbContext mssqlDbContext) =>
        {
            await mssqlDbContext.Customers.AddAsync(new Customer()
            {
                Title = "[email protected]",
                Description = "sukh"
            });
            int rows = await mssqlDbContext.SaveChangesAsync();
            if (rows > 0)
            {
                return await mssqlDbContext.Customers.FirstOrDefaultAsync();
            }
            else
            {
                return null;
            }
        });
    }
}

internal class MssqlDbContext(DbContextOptions options) : DbContext(options)
{
    public DbSet<Customer> Customers => Set<Customer>();
}

    and finally, register in the Program.cs file

    app.MapMssqlAspireEndpoint();

    Step 5: Hit the GET endpoint

    Finally, navigate to the GET URL shown below in your browser. It will insert the specified customer into the MSSQL database, retrieve the most recently inserted row, and display it as a response.



    Add additional connection string properties using the JSON syntax

    {
  "Aspire": {
    "Microsoft": {
      "EntityFrameworkCore": {
          "SqlServer": {
            "ConnectionString": "YOUR_CONNECTIONSTRING",
            "DbContextPooling": true,
            "DisableHealthChecks": true,
            "DisableTracing": true,
            "DisableMetrics": false,
          "AnotherDbContext": {
            "ConnectionString": "AnotherDbContext_CONNECTIONSTRING",
            "DisableTracing": false
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}


    Congratulations..!! You’ve successfully integrated the MSSQL component into the .Net Aspire project.

    Github Project

    GitHub — ssukhpinder/DotnetAspireChallenge: 10 Day .Net Aspire Challenge


    About Author

    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    Sukhpinder Singh@ssukhpinder
    Programmer by heart | C# | Python | .Net Core | Xamarin | Angular | AWS
    Read my storiesLinktree

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #dotnet #dotnet-aspire #coding #software-development #cloud-app-development #csharp #beginners #coding-challenge

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

