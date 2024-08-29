The 10-Day .Net Aspire Challenge - Day 2: Add MSSQL Component

Step-by-step guide on how to use the .Net Aspire MSSQL component in Visual Studio.
.Net Aspire framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns, such as Redis, Postgres, etc.
Install .Net 8
Install Visual Studio 2022 version 17 or higher
.Net Aspire Workload
Container runtime such as Docker Desktop
Learn how to create a starter project using .Net Aspire with MSSQL EF Core component.
Github Sample: The solution structure is divided into the following projects
Install the following Nuget package into the subsequent project “DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost”
dotnet add package Aspire.Hosting.SqlServer
In the above project, register a SQL server database and costume the SQL connection using following code.
var sql = builder.AddSqlServer("sql")
.AddDatabase("sqldata");
var apiService = builder.AddProject<Projects.DotnetAspireChallenge_ApiService>("apiservice")
.WithReference(sql);
Install the following Nuget package into the subsequent project “DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService”
dotnet add package Aspire.Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.SqlServer
then register the context into the Program.cs file as follows
builder.AddSqlServerDbContext<MssqlDbContext>("sqldata");
public class Customer
{
public int Id { get; set; }
[Required]
public string Title { get; set; } = string.Empty;
[Required]
public string Description { get; set; } = string.Empty;
}
Create an extension class and register a minimal API get method to demonstrate the MSSQL context usage in the API Service
public static class AspireMssqlExtension
{
public static void MapMssqlAspireEndpoint(this WebApplication app)
{
app.MapGet("/mssql", async (MssqlDbContext mssqlDbContext) =>
{
await mssqlDbContext.Customers.AddAsync(new Customer()
{
Title = "[email protected]",
Description = "sukh"
});
int rows = await mssqlDbContext.SaveChangesAsync();
if (rows > 0)
{
return await mssqlDbContext.Customers.FirstOrDefaultAsync();
}
else
{
return null;
}
});
}
}
internal class MssqlDbContext(DbContextOptions options) : DbContext(options)
{
public DbSet<Customer> Customers => Set<Customer>();
}
and finally, register in the Program.cs file
app.MapMssqlAspireEndpoint();
Finally, navigate to the GET URL shown below in your browser. It will insert the specified customer into the MSSQL database, retrieve the most recently inserted row, and display it as a response.
Add additional connection string properties using the JSON syntax
{
"Aspire": {
"Microsoft": {
"EntityFrameworkCore": {
"SqlServer": {
"ConnectionString": "YOUR_CONNECTIONSTRING",
"DbContextPooling": true,
"DisableHealthChecks": true,
"DisableTracing": true,
"DisableMetrics": false,
"AnotherDbContext": {
"ConnectionString": "AnotherDbContext_CONNECTIONSTRING",
"DisableTracing": false
}
}
}
}
}
}
Congratulations..!! You’ve successfully integrated the MSSQL component into the .Net Aspire project.
