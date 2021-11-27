Text Classification in Javascript: Comparing Natural.js Vs. Brain.js Vs. TensorFlow.js

A few months ago I tried to find information about doing some natural language processing with Javascript. For some custom(complicated) cases, you maybe will decide not to use Javascript. I'll cover simple cases with no deep explanations of the underlying algorithms. In some others, and if you understand ML concepts, you may create custom models using TensorFlow.js. I wanted to classify potential business problems for my [Reddit advanced search tool]. I'll tell you soon how it went, once we cover the tools.