Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Text Classification in Javascript: Comparing Natural.js Vs. Brain.js Vs. TensorFlow.js by@specifiorange

Text Classification in Javascript: Comparing Natural.js Vs. Brain.js Vs. TensorFlow.js

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A few months ago I tried to find information about doing some natural language processing with Javascript. For some custom(complicated) cases, you maybe will decide not to use Javascript. I'll cover simple cases with no deep explanations of the underlying algorithms. In some others, and if you understand ML concepts, you may create custom models using TensorFlow.js. I wanted to classify potential business problems for my [Reddit advanced search tool]. I'll tell you soon how it went, once we cover the tools.
image
Sergiy C. Hacker Noon profile picture

@specifiorange
Sergiy C.

Software developer

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Devs - Documentation IS Important by @specifiorange
#software-documentation
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites by @natashatsybliyenko
#javascript-development
5 Best Practices to Follow for Node.js Development by @hiren-dhaduk
#nodejs
RxJS - 5 Helpful Operators You Might Not Know by @ilyoskhuja
#rxjs-operators
How to Use Gulp to Protect Your Code by @Fortuna
#javascript

Tags

#javascript#tensorflowjs#naturaljs#brainjs#naturaljs-text-classification#brainjs-text-classification#javasript-text-classification#tensorflowjs-text-classify
Join Hacker Noon loading