Technology Trends for 2021: A Forecast from Hacker Noon’s Top Writers

1,675 reads

@ natasha Natasha Nel 👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

I asked 10 of Hacker Noon’s Top Contributors to weigh in with their strategic tech predictions for 2021 — you can expect a 14-minute briefing on everything from recession startups and (self) edtech, to AI applied to end Covid-19 and the commoditization of Machine Learning.

IN THIS PODCAST:

