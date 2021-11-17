Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Technical Indicators Explained: How Does Stochastic RSI Work? by@bybit

Technical Indicators Explained: How Does Stochastic RSI Work?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Bitcoin is rewriting history in terms of valuations, growing two-fold in as little as a month. Stochastic Relative Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that tracks an asset’s momentum, identifying whether the cryptocurrency is overbought or oversold. It represents a signal for the direction and the strength of the trend. The most popular calculation period for Stoch RSI is **14 periods (14 days, sessions, hours, or even minutes) The formula is as shown:. (Current RSI – Lowest RSI), (Highest RSI) (Lowest) RSI (Low RSI - Lowest) (Highest)
image
Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture

@bybit
Bybit

Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.

Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture
by Bybit @bybit.Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.
Sign Up to Trade on Bybit

Welcome Bonus of up to $600 in Rewards. Join Now!

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Looking into the Chainlink Crypto by @bybit
#bybit
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#bybit#cryptocurrency#stochastic-rsi#stochastic-relative-index#crypto-technical-indicators#relative-strength-index#crypto-trading#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading