Technical Indicators Explained: How Does Stochastic RSI Work?

Bitcoin is rewriting history in terms of valuations, growing two-fold in as little as a month. Stochastic Relative Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that tracks an asset’s momentum, identifying whether the cryptocurrency is overbought or oversold. It represents a signal for the direction and the strength of the trend. The most popular calculation period for Stoch RSI is **14 periods (14 days, sessions, hours, or even minutes) The formula is as shown:. (Current RSI – Lowest RSI), (Highest RSI) (Lowest) RSI (Low RSI - Lowest) (Highest)