Tech Team Offboarding: Should You Have a Process in Place?
Too Long; Didn't Read Implementing an effective offboarding process is important to minimize risks, pass on valuable knowledge, and maintain a positive company culture. Advance planning is key to handling offboarding smoothly. One needs a detailed checklist of steps to take in order to properly offboard a tech team’s members, covering communicating their departure, transferring knowledge, ensuring security, completing paperwork, and gathering exit feedback. Companies may need third-party help with offboarding tasks if they lack in-house HR expertise.