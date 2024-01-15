Search icon
    Tech Team Offboarding: Should You Have a Process in Place?by@annoyt

    Tech Team Offboarding: Should You Have a Process in Place?

    Implementing an effective offboarding process is important to minimize risks, pass on valuable knowledge, and maintain a positive company culture. Advance planning is key to handling offboarding smoothly. One needs a detailed checklist of steps to take in order to properly offboard a tech team’s members, covering communicating their departure, transferring knowledge, ensuring security, completing paperwork, and gathering exit feedback. Companies may need third-party help with offboarding tasks if they lack in-house HR expertise.
    @annoyt

    Ann Kuss

    The CEO at Outstaff Your Team — Outstaffing-as-a-Service company that scales Tech Teams for growing startups.

    by Ann Kuss @annoyt.The CEO at Outstaff Your Team — Outstaffing-as-a-Service company that scales Tech Teams for growing startups.
