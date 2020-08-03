"Tech Can Remove Suffering and Build a Better Society" — Six-Time Noonie Nominee Ishan Pandey

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Public Nominations for the 2020 Noonies are only open for another week! In this interviewIshan Pandey, 6-time Noonie Nominee from India, has been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Ishan had to share.
I'm a Researcher, Interviewer, Writer and Upcoming Author.
Writing regarding blockchain, politics and economics. Covering startups, interviewing founders and management employees regarding business, finance and technology.
My book that I am working on!
Economic situation.
Life is suffering, and with technology, we can remove the suffering and build a better society.
Gave me time (The most precious thing).
Bitcoin, Crypocurrencies, Gold and Real Estate.
Whatsapp, Youtube, Pubg, Spotify
Coding and Meditation.
