"Tech Can Remove Suffering and Build a Better Society" — Six-Time Noonie Nominee Ishan Pandey

"Tech Can Remove Suffering and Build a Better Society" — Six-Time Noonie Nominee Ishan Pandey

August 3rd 2020


@nooniesNoonies

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Public Nominations for the 2020 Noonies are only open for another week! In this interviewIshan Pandey, 6-time Noonie Nominee from India, has been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective —  what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Ishan had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

  1. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BLOCKCHAIN
  2. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS
  3. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATA
  4. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FINANCE
  5. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FOUNDERS
  6. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INTERVIEW


2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a Researcher, Interviewer, Writer and Upcoming Author.


3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Writing regarding blockchain, politics and economics. Covering startups, interviewing founders and management employees regarding business, finance and technology.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

My book that I am working on!

5. What are you worried about right now?

Economic situation.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Life is suffering, and with technology, we can remove the suffering and build a better society.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Gave me time (The most precious thing).

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Bitcoin, Crypocurrencies, Gold and Real Estate.

9. Which apps can't you live without?

Whatsapp, Youtube, Pubg, Spotify

10. What are you currently learning?

Coding and Meditation.





