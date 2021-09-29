Team-Building for Success: How to Build Effective and Empowered Teams

A “team” is composed of individuals who are all working together toward a common objective. Winning teams possess ‘teamwork factors’ that significantly contribute to their overall success: Experience (knowledge and visioin) Problem-solving ability (being proactive) The author says there are several different types of teams within a business: manager-led teams (the manager specifies the team goal and ho that goal will be accomplished) Self-directed teams (team determines both the goal and how it will be achieved) Teams are also classified by how long they will be a team.