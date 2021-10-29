Search icon
My Three Rules to Prevent Companies' From Overcharging  by@ericagibson

My Three Rules to Prevent Companies' From Overcharging

We consumers need to toughen up and stop letting big companies profit from our reluctance to stand up for our rights. When it comes to money, manners have nothing to do with it. The cold hard fact is that companies exist to make profits for their shareholders. This doesn’t (exactly) make them evil, but it is crucial to remember this one golden principle. Companies are not human, they don’t want to be your friend, you don’t owe them anything and you will not offend or upset them by complaining. Although it is not a good idea to be aggressive when dealing with an organization, it is a good idea to remain detached and try to view the exchange as a contest to see who will get to keep your money
Erica Gibson Hacker Noon profile picture

@ericagibson
Erica Gibson

Passionate content writer and researcher.

Subject Matter
