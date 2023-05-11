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Tall or Flat: Choosing the Right Model for Your Business and Yourself

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byVorobev@mvorobev

Founder of IT start-ups

May 11th, 2023
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Vorobev@mvorobev

Founder of IT start-ups

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TOPICS

business#business#business-models#business-strategy#startup-advice#entrepreneurship#entrepreneur#business-model#leadership

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