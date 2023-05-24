2,326 reads

Tales of the Undead Salmon: Exploring Bonferroni Correction in Multiple Hypothesis Testing

by
byIgor Khomyanin@igorkhomyanin

Data Scientist at salmon.ph / ex-Yandex, ex-McKinsey

May 24th, 2023
featured image - Tales of the Undead Salmon: Exploring Bonferroni Correction in Multiple Hypothesis Testing
    Speed
    Voice
Igor Khomyanin
Up Next →

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Igor Khomyanin, Data Scientist and AI enthusiast

About Author

Igor Khomyanin HackerNoon profile picture
Igor Khomyanin@igorkhomyanin

Data Scientist at salmon.ph / ex-Yandex, ex-McKinsey

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

data-science#data-science#ab-testing#statistics#data-analytics#research#statistical-inference#hypothesis-testing#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web
Podcastworld
Unsafe

Related Stories