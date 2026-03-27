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TableCraft Earns a 58.65 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building a Schema-Driven Toolkit for Drizzle ORM and React Data Tables

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@jacksonkasi_k6viculg

March 27th, 2026
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tech-stories#proof-of-usefulness-hackathon#hackernoon-hackathon#open-source#software-development#software-engineering#web-development#developer-tools#typescript

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