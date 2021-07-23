Tableau Vs. Power BI: The Complete Comparison

The world of analytics is continually evolving, introducing new goods and adjustments to the modern market. New companies are entering the market, and well-known brands are gaining ground in smaller and fresher firms.\n\n\\\nBusiness intelligence (BI) enables you to comprehend today's increasingly complex and digitized data landscape. As a result, selecting the appropriate analytics tools is crucial for obtaining the data you require and making informed decisions.\n\n\\\nOne of the first big decisions you must make when getting started with data visualization is which BI technology you wish to learn (or at least, learn first). There are several BI tools available, but Tableau and Microsoft's Power BI are two of the most popular.\n\n\\\n## What is Tableau?\n\n ![Tableau](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/c4oPGSeuQIZzbhU50VMFYhoQzog1-5g5z356e.png)\n\nIn the business intelligence market, [Tableau](https://www.tableau.com/) is a strong and rapidly developing data visualization application. It enables you to convert raw data into a format that is simple to comprehend. Tableau analyses data quickly and generates representations in the form of dashboards and workbooks. This aids experts in comprehending the data produced by Tableau.\n\n## Features of Tableau\n\nTableau's key features are as follows:\n\n* Blending of data.\n* There is no need for technical knowledge.\n* Analysis in real-time, collaboration and data notifications are two things that come to mind when it comes to data.\n* DAX is a function that analyses data.\n* Stanford University's patented technique Drag-and-drop and toggle view The following is a list of native data connections.\n* Data can be highlighted and filtered.\n* Dashboards can be shared.\n* Dashboards can be included within mobile-friendly dashboards.\n* Tableau Reader is a program that allows you to see data in Tableau.\n* Commenting on the dashboard.\n* Make data queries that don't require any coding.\n* Convert queries into visual representations.\n* Import data in all ranges and sizes. What is Power BI?\n\n## What is Power BI?\n\n ![Power BI](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/c4oPGSeuQIZzbhU50VMFYhoQzog1-my9q35qn.png)\n\n[Power BI](https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/) is a business intelligence and data visualization application that allows you to convert data from various sources into interactive dashboards and business intelligence reports. It also has several software connectors and services available.\n\n\\\nMicrosoft Power BI is a business intelligence application that allows you to work with data from various sources and see it after it has been cleaned and integrated. It also includes the ability to generate Adhoc reports, which aids in data analysis.\n\n## Features of Power BI\n\nTableau's key features are as follows\n\n* Dashboards with customizability.\n* Datasets\n* Reports\n* Pane of navigating\n* Box for Q&A\n* Buttons for support and feedback.\n* Reporting and analysis on the spur of the moment.\n* The real-time Processing of data (OLAP)\n* Indices of Change\n* Report creation with interactive features.\n* Data visualization and reporting capabilities are included in the package.\n* Business owners can use real-time dashboards to handle problems as they arise.\n* Power BI Embedded is an Azure service that allows apps to interface with Power BI.\n* Users can ask questions in natural language and receive answers in a specified graphical format using Power BI's Q&A function.\n* Content Packs are useful for sharing dashboards with your colleagues.\n\n## Differences between Tableau and Power BI\n\n| Parameter | Tableau | Power BI |\n|----|----|----|\n| **Meaning** | Tableau is a business intelligence and data analytics platform that allows you to create reports and visualize data in various ways. | Power BI is a business data analytics application that can analyze and derive insights from corporate data. |\n| **Data Sources** | It can connect to a variety of databases and services. | Access to other databases and servers is restricted. Especially when compared to Tableau. |\n| **Data Capacity** | Tableau is based on a columnar structure that only maintains unique values for each column, allowing it to retrieve billions of rows. | Up to 10 GB of data might be stored in each workspace/group. If the data is larger than 10GB, it must be stored in the cloud (Azure), else Power BI will select or pull data from a database rather than importing it. |\n| **Machine Learning** | Tableau comes with built-in Python machine learning capabilities, making it quick and easy to conduct ML operations on large datasets. | Power BI is connected with Microsoft Azure, and it aids in data analysis and understanding of product/business trends and patterns. |\n| **Target Audience** | Analysts and experienced users use it for their analytics even though access is straightforward. | Analysts and experienced users use it for their analytics, although access is easy. |\n| **Performance** | It has better performance when dealing with large amounts of data. | It can only handle a certain amount of data. |\n| **Pricing** | Tableau has a higher price tag than Power BI. When connected to third-party applications, it requires a higher payment. | When compared to Tableau, it is a bargain. |\n| **Suitability** | Suitable for medium and large-sized businesses. | Suitable for small, middle, and big businesses. |\n| **Embedding Reports** | In Tableau, embedding reports is a real-time challenge. | With Power BI, embedding reports is simple. |\n| **Nature** | Tableau is a bit of a challenge. | The Power BI interface is simple to use. |\n\n\\\n[Tableau vs. Power BI](https://www.tableau.com/compare/tableau-power-bi) comes down to this: both solutions allow drag-and-drop dashboard creation, but Tableau has capabilities like animations and pre-built dashboard templates that Power BI only offers through modification or extensibility. Tableau users may analyze unlimited amounts of data points in data visualizations, whereas Power BI users are limited to 3,500 data points when drilling down into datasets, making Tableau dashboards more beneficial in terms of interactivity. Even though it's a close race, Tableau emerges victorious against Power BI in the end.\n\n\\\nTableau provides an all-encompassing and user-friendly experience with its intuitive interface, customizable possibilities, and real-time analytics, making it the clear front-runner for data visualization and dashboarding.\n\n## Conclusion\n\nIntelligent tools for business play an important role in making [business decisions](https://www.interviewbit.com/power-bi-interview-questions/#major-components-of-power-bi). When it comes to Power BI vs. Tableau, each tool has its own set of capabilities, benefits, and drawbacks. It all relies on the demands and requirements of the company. If your company needs to examine a small amount of data with limited capability, Power BI is the way to go because it is less expensive than Tableau. However, when dealing with large amounts of data from numerous sources and the need to do any statistics or create stunning data visualizations, tableau offers a wealth of functionality and drilling down choices. Simultaneously, the investment cost is substantial. As a result, it is largely dependent on the size and scope of the firm.