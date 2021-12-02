Swift XCTest: setUp and tearDown Are Not Dead Yet

Apple instructs us to do our unit tests using the XCTest framework. We are making use of two very important methods: setUp and tear down. For each test, Xcode will create a new instance of our test class. This means we do not have to use the setUp method and then our **sut** will be created and we won't have problems accessing it. Since we are done using it, there is no problem on removing it from our memory. So when we are going to run **test1** or **test2**, an instance of **PlayerListManagerTests will be create.