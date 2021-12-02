Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Swift XCTest: setUp and tearDown Are Not Dead Yet by@andreota

Swift XCTest: setUp and tearDown Are Not Dead Yet

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Apple instructs us to do our unit tests using the XCTest framework. We are making use of two very important methods: setUp and tear down. For each test, Xcode will create a new instance of our test class. This means we do not have to use the setUp method and then our **sut** will be created and we won't have problems accessing it. Since we are done using it, there is no problem on removing it from our memory. So when we are going to run **test1** or **test2**, an instance of **PlayerListManagerTests will be create.
image
André Ota Hacker Noon profile picture

@andreota
André Ota

iOS Developer. Coding is the best part of the job.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#ios#swift#xctest#ios-development#swiftprogramming#setup-and-teardown#learn-to-code#programming
Join Hacker Noon loading