Swift Network Error Handling: A Complete Guide to a Production-Ready Layer

In my previous article, we explored how to construct a robust, abstract network layer using Clean Architecture. The response was fantastic, but I received a recurring piece of feedback: the error handling was a bit too thin for a real-world production environment. previous article Clean Architecture Categorizing HTTP Status Codes To provide a more granular and descriptive way of handling network events, I decided to categorize HTTP status codes into specific enums. This approach ensures that our logic is both type-safe and highly readable. By referencing the MDN Web Docs, I mapped out each response category to its own structure. MDN Web Docs MDN Web Docs This categorization allows us to handle informational updates, successful transfers, and various error types with specialized logic rather than a giant, messy switch statement. The Unified Interface: HTTPResponseDescription Before diving into the specific error groups, we need a “blueprint.” The HTTPResponseDescription protocol ensures that every response type in our system, regardless of its origin, exposes two critical pieces of information: the numeric status code and a human-readable description. HTTPResponseDescription status code description This is the “secret sauce” that allows our UI layer to display meaningful messages to the user without needing to know the technical details of the error. protocol HTTPResponseDescription { \n var statusCode: Int { get } \n var description: String { get }\n} protocol HTTPResponseDescription { \n var statusCode: Int { get } \n var description: String { get }\n} Handling System-Level Failures: NSURLErrorCode While HTTP status codes (like 404 or 500) tell us what the server thinks, sometimes the request doesn’t even reach the server. This happens when the URL is malformed, the connection times out, or the internet is simply gone. To handle these “pre-response” failures, I created the NSURLErrorCode enum. By conforming it to our HTTPResponseDescription protocol, we can handle these low-level network issues using the exact same pattern as our HTTP responses. NSURLErrorCode HTTPResponseDescription enum NSURLErrorCode: Error, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case unknown \n case invalidResponse \n case badURL \n case timedOut \n case decodingError \n case outOfRange(Int) \n \n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 0: self = .unknown \n case 1: self = .invalidResponse \n case 2: self = .badURL \n case 3: self = .timedOut \n default: self = .outOfRange(code) \n } \n }\n \n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .unknown: return 0\n case .invalidResponse: return 1\n case .badURL: return 2 \n case .timedOut: return 3\n case .decodingError: return 4\n case .outOfRange(let code): return code \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .badURL: return "The URL was malformed."\n case .invalidResponse: return "Invalid response" \n case .decodingError: return "Failed to decode the response." \n case .outOfRange(let statusCode): return "The request \\(statusCode) was out of range."\n case .unknown: return "An unknown error occurred."\n case .timedOut: return "The request timed out." \n } \n }\n} enum NSURLErrorCode: Error, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case unknown \n case invalidResponse \n case badURL \n case timedOut \n case decodingError \n case outOfRange(Int) \n \n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 0: self = .unknown \n case 1: self = .invalidResponse \n case 2: self = .badURL \n case 3: self = .timedOut \n default: self = .outOfRange(code) \n } \n }\n \n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .unknown: return 0\n case .invalidResponse: return 1\n case .badURL: return 2 \n case .timedOut: return 3\n case .decodingError: return 4\n case .outOfRange(let code): return code \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .badURL: return "The URL was malformed."\n case .invalidResponse: return "Invalid response" \n case .decodingError: return "Failed to decode the response." \n case .outOfRange(let statusCode): return "The request \\(statusCode) was out of range."\n case .unknown: return "An unknown error occurred."\n case .timedOut: return "The request timed out." \n } \n }\n} 1xx: Informational Responses The first group represents Informational Responses, which indicate that the request was received and the process is continuing. Informational Responses /// 1..x\n\nenum InformationalResponse: Error, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case continueResponse \n case switchingProtocols \n case processingDeprecated \n case earlyHints \n case unknown(Int) \n\n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 100: self = .continueResponse \n case 101: self = .switchingProtocols \n case 102: self = .processingDeprecated \n case 103: self = .earlyHints \n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .continueResponse: return 100 \n case .switchingProtocols: return 101 \n case .processingDeprecated: return 102 \n case .earlyHints: return 103 \n case .unknown(let code): return code \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .continueResponse: return "Continue"\n case .switchingProtocols: return "Switching Protocols"\n case .processingDeprecated: return "Processing" \n case .earlyHints: return "Early Hints" \n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown code: \\(code)" \n } \n } \n } /// 1..x\n\nenum InformationalResponse: Error, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case continueResponse \n case switchingProtocols \n case processingDeprecated \n case earlyHints \n case unknown(Int) \n\n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 100: self = .continueResponse \n case 101: self = .switchingProtocols \n case 102: self = .processingDeprecated \n case 103: self = .earlyHints \n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .continueResponse: return 100 \n case .switchingProtocols: return 101 \n case .processingDeprecated: return 102 \n case .earlyHints: return 103 \n case .unknown(let code): return code \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .continueResponse: return "Continue"\n case .switchingProtocols: return "Switching Protocols"\n case .processingDeprecated: return "Processing" \n case .earlyHints: return "Early Hints" \n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown code: \\(code)" \n } \n } \n } 2xx: Successful Responses While we often focus on handling errors, understanding the nuances of success is equally important for a high-quality network layer. The 2xx category indicates that the client’s request was successfully received, understood, and accepted. 2xx category While a simple 200 OK is the most common response, other codes like 201 Created (essential for POST requests) or 204 No Content (common for DELETE operations) provide critical context to your business logic. By explicitly mapping these, we can trigger specific UI updates—like navigating back after a successful creation—with absolute certainty. 200 OK 201 Created 204 No Content /// 2xx Success: \nThe action was successfully received, understood, and accepted.\n\nenum SuccessfulResponses: Error, Equatable, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case ok \n case created\n case accepted\n case nonAuthoritativeInformation\n case noContent \n case resetContent \n case partialContent \n case multiStatus\n case alreadyReported\n case imUsed\n case unknown(Int)\n\n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 200: self = .ok\n case 201: self = .created\n case 202: self = .accepted\n case 203: self = .nonAuthoritativeInformation\n case 204: self = .noContent \n case 205: self = .resetContent\n case 206: self = .partialContent\n case 207: self = .multiStatus\n case 208: self = .alreadyReported\n case 226: self = .imUsed \n default: self = .unknown(code)\n }\n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .ok: return 200 \n case .created: return 201\n case .accepted: return 202\n case .nonAuthoritativeInformation: return 203\n case .noContent: return 204\n case .resetContent: return 205\n case .partialContent: return 206\n case .multiStatus: return 207\n case .alreadyReported: return 208\n case .imUsed: return 226\n case .unknown(let code): \n return code\n } \n }\n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .ok: return "OK"\n case .created: return "Created"\n case .accepted: return "Accepted"\n case .nonAuthoritativeInformation: return "Non-Authoritative Information"\n case .noContent: return "No Content"\n case .resetContent: return "Reset Content"\n case .partialContent: return "Partial Content"\n case .multiStatus: return "Multi-Status"\n case .alreadyReported: return "Already Reported"\n case .imUsed: return "IM Used"\n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Success code: \\(code)" \n } \n }\n } /// 2xx Success: \nThe action was successfully received, understood, and accepted.\n\nenum SuccessfulResponses: Error, Equatable, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case ok \n case created\n case accepted\n case nonAuthoritativeInformation\n case noContent \n case resetContent \n case partialContent \n case multiStatus\n case alreadyReported\n case imUsed\n case unknown(Int)\n\n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 200: self = .ok\n case 201: self = .created\n case 202: self = .accepted\n case 203: self = .nonAuthoritativeInformation\n case 204: self = .noContent \n case 205: self = .resetContent\n case 206: self = .partialContent\n case 207: self = .multiStatus\n case 208: self = .alreadyReported\n case 226: self = .imUsed \n default: self = .unknown(code)\n }\n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .ok: return 200 \n case .created: return 201\n case .accepted: return 202\n case .nonAuthoritativeInformation: return 203\n case .noContent: return 204\n case .resetContent: return 205\n case .partialContent: return 206\n case .multiStatus: return 207\n case .alreadyReported: return 208\n case .imUsed: return 226\n case .unknown(let code): \n return code\n } \n }\n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .ok: return "OK"\n case .created: return "Created"\n case .accepted: return "Accepted"\n case .nonAuthoritativeInformation: return "Non-Authoritative Information"\n case .noContent: return "No Content"\n case .resetContent: return "Reset Content"\n case .partialContent: return "Partial Content"\n case .multiStatus: return "Multi-Status"\n case .alreadyReported: return "Already Reported"\n case .imUsed: return "IM Used"\n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Success code: \\(code)" \n } \n }\n } 3xx: Redirection Messages The 3xx category of status codes indicates that the client must take additional action to complete the request. In many cases, URLSession handles these redirects automatically under the hood. However, being able to explicitly identify them is vital for advanced scenarios, such as optimizing cache performance with 304 Not Modified or debugging unexpected URL changes. 3xx category URLSession 304 Not Modified By including redirection messages in our service, we gain full visibility into the “hops” our network requests take before reaching their final destination. This is particularly useful when working with legacy APIs or complex content delivery networks (CDNs). // 3xx Redirection: Further action needs to be taken by the user agent to fulfill the request.\n\nenum RedirectionMessages: Error, HTTPResponseDescription { \n case useProxy \n case found \n case seeOther \n case notModified \n case useProxyForAuthentication \n case temporaryRedirect \n case permanentRedirect \n case unknown(Int) \n\n init(code: Int) {\n switch code { \n case 300: self = .useProxy\n case 302: self = .found\n case 303: self = .seeOther\n case 304: self = .notModified\n case 305: self = .useProxyForAuthentication\n case 307: self = .temporaryRedirect \n case 308: self = .permanentRedirect\n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .useProxy: return 300 \n case .found: return 302 \n case .seeOther: return 303 \n case .notModified: return 304\n case .useProxyForAuthentication: return 305\n case .temporaryRedirect: return 307 \n case .permanentRedirect: return 308 \n case .unknown(let code): return code \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .useProxy: return "Multiple Choices" \n case .found: return "Found" \n case .seeOther: return "See Other"\n case .notModified: return "Not Modified"\n case .useProxyForAuthentication: return "Use Proxy"\n case .temporaryRedirect: return "Temporary Redirect"\n case .permanentRedirect: return "Permanent Redirect" \n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Redirection code: \\(code)" \n } \n }\n } // 3xx Redirection: Further action needs to be taken by the user agent to fulfill the request.\n\nenum RedirectionMessages: Error, HTTPResponseDescription { \n case useProxy \n case found \n case seeOther \n case notModified \n case useProxyForAuthentication \n case temporaryRedirect \n case permanentRedirect \n case unknown(Int) \n\n init(code: Int) {\n switch code { \n case 300: self = .useProxy\n case 302: self = .found\n case 303: self = .seeOther\n case 304: self = .notModified\n case 305: self = .useProxyForAuthentication\n case 307: self = .temporaryRedirect \n case 308: self = .permanentRedirect\n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .useProxy: return 300 \n case .found: return 302 \n case .seeOther: return 303 \n case .notModified: return 304\n case .useProxyForAuthentication: return 305\n case .temporaryRedirect: return 307 \n case .permanentRedirect: return 308 \n case .unknown(let code): return code \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .useProxy: return "Multiple Choices" \n case .found: return "Found" \n case .seeOther: return "See Other"\n case .notModified: return "Not Modified"\n case .useProxyForAuthentication: return "Use Proxy"\n case .temporaryRedirect: return "Temporary Redirect"\n case .permanentRedirect: return "Permanent Redirect" \n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Redirection code: \\(code)" \n } \n }\n } 4xx: Client Error Responses This is where things get interesting — and where your app’s logic needs to be the sharpest. The 4xx category represents errors where the request contains bad syntax or cannot be fulfilled. In short: the client (your app) did something the server didn’t like, or the user needs to provide more information. 4xx category Properly handling 4xx errors is the difference between an app that just says “Error” and one that intelligently guides the user. For instance, a 401 Unauthorized should trigger a login flow, while a 429 Too Many Requests should tell the user to slow down rather than spamming the retry button. 401 Unauthorized 429 Too Many Requests /// 4xx Client Error: The request contains bad syntax or cannot be fulfilled.\n\nenum ClientErrorResponses: Error, HTTPResponseDescription { \n case badRequest \n case unauthorized \n case forbidden \n case notFound \n case methodNotAllowed \n case notAcceptable \n case proxyAuthenticationRequired \n case requestTimeout \n case conflict \n case gone \n case lengthRequired \n case preconditionFailed \n case payloadTooLarge \n case URITooLong \n case unsupportedMediaType \n case rangeNotSatisfiable \n case expectationFailed \n case misdirectedRequest \n case unProcessableEntity \n case locked \n case failedDependency \n case upgradeRequired \n case preconditionRequired \n case tooManyRequests \n case requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge \n case unavailableForLegalReasons \n case unknown(Int) \n\n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 400: self = .badRequest\n case 401: self = .unauthorized\n case 403: self = .forbidden \n case 404: self = .notFound\n case 405: self = .methodNotAllowed\\\n case 406: self = .notAcceptable \n case 407: self = .proxyAuthenticationRequired \n case 408: self = .requestTimeout \n case 409: self = .conflict \n case 410: self = .gone \n case 411: self = .lengthRequired \n case 412: self = .preconditionFailed \n case 413: self = .payloadTooLarge \n case 414: self = .URITooLong \n case 415: self = .unsupportedMediaType \n case 416: self = .rangeNotSatisfiable \n case 417: self = .expectationFailed \n case 421: self = .misdirectedRequest \n case 422: self = .unProcessableEntity \n case 423: self = .locked \n case 424: self = .failedDependency \n case 426: self = .upgradeRequired \n case 428: self = .preconditionRequired \n case 429: self = .tooManyRequests \n case 431: self = .requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge \n case 451: self = .unavailableForLegalReasons \n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n \n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .badRequest: return 400 \n case .unauthorized: return 401 \n case .forbidden: return 403 \n case .notFound: return 404 \n case .methodNotAllowed: return 405\n case .notAcceptable: return 406 \n case .proxyAuthenticationRequired: return 407\n case .requestTimeout: return 408 \n case .conflict: return 409 \n case .gone: return 410 \n case .lengthRequired: return 411 \n case .preconditionFailed: return 412 \n case .payloadTooLarge: return 413 \n case .URITooLong: return 414 \n case .unsupportedMediaType: return 415\n case .rangeNotSatisfiable: return 416\n case .expectationFailed: return 417 \n case .misdirectedRequest: return 421\n case .unProcessableEntity: return 422 \n case .locked: return 423 \n case .failedDependency: return 424\n case .upgradeRequired: return 426\n case .preconditionRequired: return 428\n case .tooManyRequests: return 429\n case .requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge: return 431\n case .unavailableForLegalReasons: return 451\n case .unknown(let code): return code\n } \n }\n \n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .badRequest: return "Bad Request"\n case .unauthorized: return "Unauthorized"\n case .forbidden: return "Forbidden"\n case .notFound: return "Not Found"\n case .methodNotAllowed: return "Method Not Allowed"\n case .notAcceptable: return "Not Acceptable"\n case .proxyAuthenticationRequired: return "Proxy Authentication Required"\n case .requestTimeout: return "Request Timeout"\n case .conflict: return "Conflict"\n case .gone: return "Gone"\n case .lengthRequired: return "Length Required"\n case .preconditionFailed: return "Precondition Failed"\n case .payloadTooLarge: return "Payload Too Large"\n case .URITooLong: return "URI Too Long"\n case .unsupportedMediaType: return "Unsupported Media Type"\n case .rangeNotSatisfiable: return "Range Not Satisfiable"\n case .expectationFailed: return "Expectation Failed" \n case .misdirectedRequest: return "Misdirected Request"\n case .unProcessableEntity: return "Unprocessable Entity"\n case .locked: return "Locked" \n case .failedDependency: return "Failed Dependency"\n case .upgradeRequired: return "Upgrade Required"\n case .preconditionRequired: return "Precondition Required"\n case .tooManyRequests: return "Too Many Requests"\n case .requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge: return "Request Header Fields Too Large"\n case .unavailableForLegalReasons: return "Unavailable For Legal Reasons"\n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Client Error code: \\(code)" \n } \n }\n } /// 4xx Client Error: The request contains bad syntax or cannot be fulfilled.\n\nenum ClientErrorResponses: Error, HTTPResponseDescription { \n case badRequest \n case unauthorized \n case forbidden \n case notFound \n case methodNotAllowed \n case notAcceptable \n case proxyAuthenticationRequired \n case requestTimeout \n case conflict \n case gone \n case lengthRequired \n case preconditionFailed \n case payloadTooLarge \n case URITooLong \n case unsupportedMediaType \n case rangeNotSatisfiable \n case expectationFailed \n case misdirectedRequest \n case unProcessableEntity \n case locked \n case failedDependency \n case upgradeRequired \n case preconditionRequired \n case tooManyRequests \n case requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge \n case unavailableForLegalReasons \n case unknown(Int) \n\n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 400: self = .badRequest\n case 401: self = .unauthorized\n case 403: self = .forbidden \n case 404: self = .notFound\n case 405: self = .methodNotAllowed\\\n case 406: self = .notAcceptable \n case 407: self = .proxyAuthenticationRequired \n case 408: self = .requestTimeout \n case 409: self = .conflict \n case 410: self = .gone \n case 411: self = .lengthRequired \n case 412: self = .preconditionFailed \n case 413: self = .payloadTooLarge \n case 414: self = .URITooLong \n case 415: self = .unsupportedMediaType \n case 416: self = .rangeNotSatisfiable \n case 417: self = .expectationFailed \n case 421: self = .misdirectedRequest \n case 422: self = .unProcessableEntity \n case 423: self = .locked \n case 424: self = .failedDependency \n case 426: self = .upgradeRequired \n case 428: self = .preconditionRequired \n case 429: self = .tooManyRequests \n case 431: self = .requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge \n case 451: self = .unavailableForLegalReasons \n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n \n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .badRequest: return 400 \n case .unauthorized: return 401 \n case .forbidden: return 403 \n case .notFound: return 404 \n case .methodNotAllowed: return 405\n case .notAcceptable: return 406 \n case .proxyAuthenticationRequired: return 407\n case .requestTimeout: return 408 \n case .conflict: return 409 \n case .gone: return 410 \n case .lengthRequired: return 411 \n case .preconditionFailed: return 412 \n case .payloadTooLarge: return 413 \n case .URITooLong: return 414 \n case .unsupportedMediaType: return 415\n case .rangeNotSatisfiable: return 416\n case .expectationFailed: return 417 \n case .misdirectedRequest: return 421\n case .unProcessableEntity: return 422 \n case .locked: return 423 \n case .failedDependency: return 424\n case .upgradeRequired: return 426\n case .preconditionRequired: return 428\n case .tooManyRequests: return 429\n case .requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge: return 431\n case .unavailableForLegalReasons: return 451\n case .unknown(let code): return code\n } \n }\n \n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .badRequest: return "Bad Request"\n case .unauthorized: return "Unauthorized"\n case .forbidden: return "Forbidden"\n case .notFound: return "Not Found"\n case .methodNotAllowed: return "Method Not Allowed"\n case .notAcceptable: return "Not Acceptable"\n case .proxyAuthenticationRequired: return "Proxy Authentication Required"\n case .requestTimeout: return "Request Timeout"\n case .conflict: return "Conflict"\n case .gone: return "Gone"\n case .lengthRequired: return "Length Required"\n case .preconditionFailed: return "Precondition Failed"\n case .payloadTooLarge: return "Payload Too Large"\n case .URITooLong: return "URI Too Long"\n case .unsupportedMediaType: return "Unsupported Media Type"\n case .rangeNotSatisfiable: return "Range Not Satisfiable"\n case .expectationFailed: return "Expectation Failed" \n case .misdirectedRequest: return "Misdirected Request"\n case .unProcessableEntity: return "Unprocessable Entity"\n case .locked: return "Locked" \n case .failedDependency: return "Failed Dependency"\n case .upgradeRequired: return "Upgrade Required"\n case .preconditionRequired: return "Precondition Required"\n case .tooManyRequests: return "Too Many Requests"\n case .requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge: return "Request Header Fields Too Large"\n case .unavailableForLegalReasons: return "Unavailable For Legal Reasons"\n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Client Error code: \\(code)" \n } \n }\n } 5xx: Server Error Responses The 5xx category is the server’s way of saying, “It’s not you, it’s me.” These status codes indicate cases where the server is aware that it has encountered an error or is otherwise incapable of performing the request. 5xx category For an iOS developer, handling 5xx errors correctly is crucial for app stability. While a 4xx error might suggest a bug in your request logic, a 5xx error usually means the backend is having a bad day. Identifying a 503 Service Unavailable versus a 504 Gateway Timeout allows you to decide whether to trigger an immediate retry or to show a "Maintenance" screen to the user. 503 Service Unavailable 504 Gateway Timeout /// 5xx Server Error: The server failed to fulfill an apparently valid request.\n\nenum ServerErrorResponses: Error, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case internalServerError \n case notImplemented \n case badGateway \n case serviceUnavailable \n case gatewayTimeout \n case httpVersionNotSupported \n case variantAlsoNegotiates \n case insufficientStorage \n case loopDetected \n case notExtended \n case networkAuthenticationRequired\n case unknown(Int)\n \n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 500: self = .internalServerError\n case 501: self = .notImplemented \n case 502: self = .badGateway \n case 503: self = .serviceUnavailable \n case 504: self = .gatewayTimeout \n case 505: self = .httpVersionNotSupported \n case 506: self = .variantAlsoNegotiates \n case 507: self = .insufficientStorage \n case 508: self = .loopDetected \n case 510: self = .notExtended \n case 511: self = .networkAuthenticationRequired\n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .internalServerError: return 500\n case .notImplemented: return 501 \n case .badGateway: return 502 \n case .serviceUnavailable: return 503 \n case .gatewayTimeout: return 504 \n case .httpVersionNotSupported: return 505\n case .variantAlsoNegotiates: return 506 \n case .insufficientStorage: return 507 \n case .loopDetected: return 508\n case .notExtended: return 510 \n case .networkAuthenticationRequired: return 511\n case .unknown(let code): return code\n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .internalServerError: return "Internal Server Error"\n case .notImplemented: return "Not Implemented"\n case .badGateway: return "Bad Gateway"\n case .serviceUnavailable: return "Service Unavailable"\n case .gatewayTimeout: return "Gateway Timeout"\n case .httpVersionNotSupported: return "HTTP Version Not Supported"\n case .variantAlsoNegotiates: return "Variant Also Negotiates" \n case .insufficientStorage: return "Insufficient Storage"\n case .loopDetected: return "Loop Detected" \n case .notExtended: return "Not Extended" \n case .networkAuthenticationRequired: return "Network Authentication Required"\n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Server Error code: \\(code)" \n }\n }\n} /// 5xx Server Error: The server failed to fulfill an apparently valid request.\n\nenum ServerErrorResponses: Error, HTTPResponseDescription {\n case internalServerError \n case notImplemented \n case badGateway \n case serviceUnavailable \n case gatewayTimeout \n case httpVersionNotSupported \n case variantAlsoNegotiates \n case insufficientStorage \n case loopDetected \n case notExtended \n case networkAuthenticationRequired\n case unknown(Int)\n \n init(code: Int) { \n switch code { \n case 500: self = .internalServerError\n case 501: self = .notImplemented \n case 502: self = .badGateway \n case 503: self = .serviceUnavailable \n case 504: self = .gatewayTimeout \n case 505: self = .httpVersionNotSupported \n case 506: self = .variantAlsoNegotiates \n case 507: self = .insufficientStorage \n case 508: self = .loopDetected \n case 510: self = .notExtended \n case 511: self = .networkAuthenticationRequired\n default: self = .unknown(code) \n } \n } \n\n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .internalServerError: return 500\n case .notImplemented: return 501 \n case .badGateway: return 502 \n case .serviceUnavailable: return 503 \n case .gatewayTimeout: return 504 \n case .httpVersionNotSupported: return 505\n case .variantAlsoNegotiates: return 506 \n case .insufficientStorage: return 507 \n case .loopDetected: return 508\n case .notExtended: return 510 \n case .networkAuthenticationRequired: return 511\n case .unknown(let code): return code\n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .internalServerError: return "Internal Server Error"\n case .notImplemented: return "Not Implemented"\n case .badGateway: return "Bad Gateway"\n case .serviceUnavailable: return "Service Unavailable"\n case .gatewayTimeout: return "Gateway Timeout"\n case .httpVersionNotSupported: return "HTTP Version Not Supported"\n case .variantAlsoNegotiates: return "Variant Also Negotiates" \n case .insufficientStorage: return "Insufficient Storage"\n case .loopDetected: return "Loop Detected" \n case .notExtended: return "Not Extended" \n case .networkAuthenticationRequired: return "Network Authentication Required"\n case .unknown(let code): return "Unknown Server Error code: \\(code)" \n }\n }\n} The Orchestrator: Unifying the Network Layer Now that we have defined our granular categories, we need a single source of truth to manage them. This is where the NetworkHTTPResponseService comes in. It acts as a “Master Enum” — an orchestrator that takes a raw HTTPURLResponse and transforms it into a strictly typed, categorized result. NetworkHTTPResponseService HTTPURLResponse By using Associated Values, we can nest our specific enums (like ClientErrorResponses) inside this service. This allows our network layer to remain clean: instead of checking dozens of status codes, it simply checks which "category" the response falls into. Associated Values ClientErrorResponses /// The main orchestrator service that unifies all HTTP response categories.\n/// It simplifies error handling by wrapping specific groups into associated values.\n\nenum NetworkHTTPResponseService: Error, Equatable, HTTPResponseDescription {\n\n // MARK: - Equatable Implementation \n /// Compares two responses based on their numeric status codes. \n static func == (lhs: NetworkHTTPResponseService, rhs: NetworkHTTPResponseService) -> Bool {\n return lhs.statusCode == rhs.statusCode } \n \n // MARK: - Cases \n case informationResponse(InformationalResponse) \n case successfulResponse(SuccessfulResponses)\n case redirectionMessages(RedirectionMessages)\n case clientErrorResponses(ClientErrorResponses)\n case serverErrorResponses(ServerErrorResponses)\n case unknownError(_ status: Int)\n case badRequest(codeError: NSURLErrorCode) \n\n // Handles system-level URL errors \n // MARK: - Initializer \n /// Automatically categorizes the response based on the HTTP status code range. \n\n init(urlResponse: HTTPURLResponse) { \n let statusCode = urlResponse.statusCode \n switch statusCode { \n case 100..<199: \n self = .informationResponse(InformationalResponse(code: statusCode))\n case 200..<299: \n self = .successfulResponse(SuccessfulResponses(code: statusCode)) \n case 300..<399: \n self = .redirectionMessages(RedirectionMessages(code: statusCode)) \n case 400..<499: \n self = .clientErrorResponses(ClientErrorResponses(code: statusCode))\n case 500..<599: \n self = .serverErrorResponses(ServerErrorResponses(code: statusCode))\n default: \n self = .unknownError(statusCode) \n } \n } \n \n // MARK: - Convenience Getters \n /// Safely unwraps the successful status if the response was a success. \n\n var successfulStatus: SuccessfulResponses? { \n if case .successfulResponse(let status) = self { return status } \n return nil \n } \n /// Safely unwraps the client error if the request was malformed or unauthorized. \n \n var clientError: ClientErrorResponses? { \n if case .clientErrorResponses(let status) = self { return status } \n return nil \n } \n\n // MARK: - HTTPResponseDescription Conformance \n \n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .informationResponse(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .successfulResponse(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .redirectionMessages(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .clientErrorResponses(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .serverErrorResponses(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .unknownError(let code): return code\n case .badRequest(let codeError): return codeError.statusCode \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .informationResponse(let code): return "Informational: \\(code.description)"\n case .successfulResponse(let code): return "Success: \\(code.description)" \n case .redirectionMessages(let code): return "Redirection: \\(code.description)" \n case .clientErrorResponses(let code): return "Client Error: \\(code.description)" \n case .serverErrorResponses(let code): return "Server Error: \\(code.description)" \n case .unknownError(let code): return "Unknown Status Code: \\(code)" \n case .badRequest(let code): return "Bad System Request: \\(code.description)" \n } \n }\n} /// The main orchestrator service that unifies all HTTP response categories.\n/// It simplifies error handling by wrapping specific groups into associated values.\n\nenum NetworkHTTPResponseService: Error, Equatable, HTTPResponseDescription {\n\n // MARK: - Equatable Implementation \n /// Compares two responses based on their numeric status codes. \n static func == (lhs: NetworkHTTPResponseService, rhs: NetworkHTTPResponseService) -> Bool {\n return lhs.statusCode == rhs.statusCode } \n \n // MARK: - Cases \n case informationResponse(InformationalResponse) \n case successfulResponse(SuccessfulResponses)\n case redirectionMessages(RedirectionMessages)\n case clientErrorResponses(ClientErrorResponses)\n case serverErrorResponses(ServerErrorResponses)\n case unknownError(_ status: Int)\n case badRequest(codeError: NSURLErrorCode) \n\n // Handles system-level URL errors \n // MARK: - Initializer \n /// Automatically categorizes the response based on the HTTP status code range. \n\n init(urlResponse: HTTPURLResponse) { \n let statusCode = urlResponse.statusCode \n switch statusCode { \n case 100..<199: \n self = .informationResponse(InformationalResponse(code: statusCode))\n case 200..<299: \n self = .successfulResponse(SuccessfulResponses(code: statusCode)) \n case 300..<399: \n self = .redirectionMessages(RedirectionMessages(code: statusCode)) \n case 400..<499: \n self = .clientErrorResponses(ClientErrorResponses(code: statusCode))\n case 500..<599: \n self = .serverErrorResponses(ServerErrorResponses(code: statusCode))\n default: \n self = .unknownError(statusCode) \n } \n } \n \n // MARK: - Convenience Getters \n /// Safely unwraps the successful status if the response was a success. \n\n var successfulStatus: SuccessfulResponses? { \n if case .successfulResponse(let status) = self { return status } \n return nil \n } \n /// Safely unwraps the client error if the request was malformed or unauthorized. \n \n var clientError: ClientErrorResponses? { \n if case .clientErrorResponses(let status) = self { return status } \n return nil \n } \n\n // MARK: - HTTPResponseDescription Conformance \n \n var statusCode: Int { \n switch self { \n case .informationResponse(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .successfulResponse(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .redirectionMessages(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .clientErrorResponses(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .serverErrorResponses(let code): return code.statusCode\n case .unknownError(let code): return code\n case .badRequest(let codeError): return codeError.statusCode \n } \n } \n\n var description: String { \n switch self { \n case .informationResponse(let code): return "Informational: \\(code.description)"\n case .successfulResponse(let code): return "Success: \\(code.description)" \n case .redirectionMessages(let code): return "Redirection: \\(code.description)" \n case .clientErrorResponses(let code): return "Client Error: \\(code.description)" \n case .serverErrorResponses(let code): return "Server Error: \\(code.description)" \n case .unknownError(let code): return "Unknown Status Code: \\(code)" \n case .badRequest(let code): return "Bad System Request: \\(code.description)" \n } \n }\n} Putting It All Together: The fetch Implementation fetch This is the final piece of the puzzle. The fetch function is where we apply all the architectural groundwork we've laid. It leverages Swift Concurrency (async/await) and the new Typed Throws feature introduced in Swift 6.0 to provide a compile-time guarantee that this function can only throw a NetworkHTTPResponseService error. fetch Swift Concurrency (async/await) Typed Throws NetworkHTTPResponseService Implementation Details The beauty of this method lies in its two-stage validation: Transport Level: We catch system-level URLError (like timeouts or lack of connection) and map them to our NSURLErrorCode.\nProtocol Level: Once we have an HTTPURLResponse, we use our orchestrator to decide if the status code represents success or a specific failure. Transport Level: We catch system-level URLError (like timeouts or lack of connection) and map them to our NSURLErrorCode. Transport Level URLError NSURLErrorCode Protocol Level: Once we have an HTTPURLResponse, we use our orchestrator to decide if the status code represents success or a specific failure. Protocol Level HTTPURLResponse /// Fetches and decodes data from a given URL.\n/// - Parameter url: The endpoint to request data from.\n/// - Returns: A decoded object of type T.\n/// - Throws: A `NetworkHTTPResponseService` error, providing specific details about the failure.\n\nfunc fetch<T>(_ url: URL) async throws(NetworkHTTPResponseService) -> T where T : Decodable { \n\n let data: Data \n let response: URLResponse \n\n // Stage 1: Attempt the network transport \n do { \n let (data, response) = try await urlSession.data(from: url)\n\n } catch let error as URLError {\n \n // Map low-level system errors to our structured NSURLErrorCode \n switch error.code { \n case .badURL: \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .badURL)\n case .timedOut: \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .timedOut)\n default: \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .unknown) \n } \n } catch { \n \n // Fallback for any other non-URLError exceptions \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .unknown) \n \n } \n \n // Stage 2: Validate the HTTP protocol response \n guard let httpResponse = response as? HTTPURLResponse else { \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .invalidResponse) \n } \n \n // Convert the status code into our categorized enum \n let responseStatus = NetworkHTTPResponseService(urlResponse: httpResponse)\n \n // Stage 3: Handle the categorized result \n \n switch responseStatus { \n case .successfulResponse: \n do { \n\n // Only attempt decoding if the server returned a 2xx status \n let result = try decoder.decode(T.self, from: data)\n return result \n\n } catch { \n\n // Wrap decoding failures as a specific badRequest subtype \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .decodingError) \n\n } default: \n // Automatically throw 1xx, 3xx, 4xx, or 5xx errors \n throw responseStatus \n }\n } /// Fetches and decodes data from a given URL.\n/// - Parameter url: The endpoint to request data from.\n/// - Returns: A decoded object of type T.\n/// - Throws: A `NetworkHTTPResponseService` error, providing specific details about the failure.\n\nfunc fetch<T>(_ url: URL) async throws(NetworkHTTPResponseService) -> T where T : Decodable { \n\n let data: Data \n let response: URLResponse \n\n // Stage 1: Attempt the network transport \n do { \n let (data, response) = try await urlSession.data(from: url)\n\n } catch let error as URLError {\n \n // Map low-level system errors to our structured NSURLErrorCode \n switch error.code { \n case .badURL: \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .badURL)\n case .timedOut: \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .timedOut)\n default: \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .unknown) \n } \n } catch { \n \n // Fallback for any other non-URLError exceptions \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .unknown) \n \n } \n \n // Stage 2: Validate the HTTP protocol response \n guard let httpResponse = response as? HTTPURLResponse else { \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .invalidResponse) \n } \n \n // Convert the status code into our categorized enum \n let responseStatus = NetworkHTTPResponseService(urlResponse: httpResponse)\n \n // Stage 3: Handle the categorized result \n \n switch responseStatus { \n case .successfulResponse: \n do { \n\n // Only attempt decoding if the server returned a 2xx status \n let result = try decoder.decode(T.self, from: data)\n return result \n\n } catch { \n\n // Wrap decoding failures as a specific badRequest subtype \n throw NetworkHTTPResponseService.badRequest(codeError: .decodingError) \n\n } default: \n // Automatically throw 1xx, 3xx, 4xx, or 5xx errors \n throw responseStatus \n }\n } Key Takeaways for Your Network Layer Typed Throws (throws(NetworkHTTPResponseService)): By specifying the error type, we eliminate the need for the caller to cast a generic Error to our custom type. The compiler now knows exactly what to expect in the catch block.\nDecoupled Decoding: Decoding only happens inside the .successfulResponse case. This prevents the app from trying to parse a JSON error body into a valid Data Model, which is a common source of "Silent Failures."\nReadability: The switch responseStatus block is incredibly clean. It clearly separates the "Happy Path" from everything else, making the function easy to scan at a glance. Typed Throws (throws(NetworkHTTPResponseService)): By specifying the error type, we eliminate the need for the caller to cast a generic Error to our custom type. The compiler now knows exactly what to expect in the catch block. Typed Throws ( throws(NetworkHTTPResponseService) ) Error catch Decoupled Decoding: Decoding only happens inside the .successfulResponse case. This prevents the app from trying to parse a JSON error body into a valid Data Model, which is a common source of "Silent Failures." Decoupled Decoding .successfulResponse Readability: The switch responseStatus block is incredibly clean. It clearly separates the "Happy Path" from everything else, making the function easy to scan at a glance. Readability switch responseStatus Final Conclusion Building a professional network layer is not just about sending requests; it’s about managing expectations. By categorizing every possible outcome into a strict hierarchy of enums, we’ve transformed a fragile part of our app into a resilient, predictable service. managing expectations Your UI can now respond with surgical precision to a 401 Unauthorized or a 504 Gateway Timeout, significantly improving the user experience and making your code a joy to maintain. 401 Unauthorized 504 Gateway Timeout Thank you so much for sticking with me until the very end! I’ve put a lot of thought and effort into this implementation because I believe that clean, predictable code is the foundation of any great app. My goal was to provide you with a “production-ready” pattern that you can literally copy, paste, and adapt into your own projects today. If this guide helped you rethink your error handling or saved you a few hours of debugging, I would truly appreciate your support. Clap for this article to help others find it.Follow me here on Medium for more deep dives into Swift, Clean Architecture, and iOS development.Share your thoughts in the comments — I’d love to hear how you handle networking edge cases! Happy coding, and let’s keep building better apps together! 🚀 Full source code here Full source code here