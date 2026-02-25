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Swift: Master of Decoding Messy json

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byPavel Andreev@unspected13

Senior iOS Developer

February 25th, 2026
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Pavel Andreev@unspected13

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programming#swift#swift-tutorial#ios-development#decoding-algorithm#swift-for-beginners#decoding-messy-json#flat-json#hackernoon-top-story

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