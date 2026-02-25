Swift: Master of Decoding Messy json

I recently came across an interesting challenge involving JSON decoding in Swift. Like many developers, when faced with a large, complex JSON response, my first instinct was to reach for “quick fix” tools. I wanted to see how our popular online resources — like Quicktype, various JSON-to-Swift converters, and even modern AI models — would handle a messy, repetitive data structure. Quicktype To be honest, I was completely underwhelmed. The Problem: The “Flat” JSON Nightmare The issue arises when you encounter a legacy API or a poorly structured response that uses “flat” numbered properties instead of clean arrays. Take a look at this JSON sample: { \n "meals": [ \n { \n "idMeal": "52771",\n "strMeal": "Spicy Arrabiata Penne",\n "strInstructions": "Bring a large pot of water to a boil...",\n "strMealThumb": "https://www.themealdb.com/images/media/meals/ustsqw1468250014.jpg",\n "strIngredient1": "penne rigate", \n "strIngredient2": "olive oil", \n "strIngredient3": "garlic", \n "strIngredient4": "chopped tomatoes",\n "strIngredient5": "red chilli flakes", \n // ... this continues up to strIngredient20 \n "strMeasure1": "1 pound", \n "strMeasure2": "1/4 cup", \n "strMeasure3": "3 cloves", \n // ... this continues up to strMeasure20 \n } \n ]\n} { \n "meals": [ \n { \n "idMeal": "52771",\n "strMeal": "Spicy Arrabiata Penne",\n "strInstructions": "Bring a large pot of water to a boil...",\n "strMealThumb": "https://www.themealdb.com/images/media/meals/ustsqw1468250014.jpg",\n "strIngredient1": "penne rigate", \n "strIngredient2": "olive oil", \n "strIngredient3": "garlic", \n "strIngredient4": "chopped tomatoes",\n "strIngredient5": "red chilli flakes", \n // ... this continues up to strIngredient20 \n "strMeasure1": "1 pound", \n "strMeasure2": "1/4 cup", \n "strMeasure3": "3 cloves", \n // ... this continues up to strMeasure20 \n } \n ]\n} Why Online Converters Fail When I plugged this into standard conversion tools, the result was a maintenance nightmare. They generated a “wall of properties” that looked something like this: struct Meal: Codable {\n let idMeal: String \n let strMeal: String \n let strInstructions: String?\n let strMealThumb: String? \n // The repetitive property nightmare \n let strIngredient1: String? \n let strIngredient2: String? \n let strIngredient3: String? \n // ... \n let strIngredient20: String? \n let strMeasure1: String? \n let strMeasure2: String? \n let strMeasure3: String? \n // ... \n let strMeasure20: String?\n} struct Meal: Codable {\n let idMeal: String \n let strMeal: String \n let strInstructions: String?\n let strMealThumb: String? \n // The repetitive property nightmare \n let strIngredient1: String? \n let strIngredient2: String? \n let strIngredient3: String? \n // ... \n let strIngredient20: String? \n let strMeasure1: String? \n let strMeasure2: String? \n let strMeasure3: String? \n // ... \n let strMeasure20: String?\n} Let’s be honest, the code generated by those online tools belongs in the “trash bin” for any serious project. Not only is it unscalable, but imagine the look on your senior developer’s face during a PR review when they see 40+ optional properties. It’s a maintenance nightmare and a blow to your professional reputation. I decided to take control of the decoding process to make it clean, Swifty, and — most importantly — production-ready. Here is how I structured the solution and why it works. production-ready The Secret Weapon: Why We Use a Struct for CodingKeys In 99% of Swift tutorials, you see CodingKeys defined as an enum. Enums are great when you know every single key at compile time. But in our case, we have a "flat" JSON with keys like strIngredient1, strIngredient2... up to 20. Writing an enum with 40 cases is not just boring — it’s bad engineering. That is why we use a struct instead. CodingKeys enum strIngredient1 strIngredient2 20 struct 1. Breaking the Protocol Requirements To conform to CodingKey, a type must handle both String and Int values. By using a struct, we can pass any string into the initializer at runtime. CodingKey String Int any struct CodingKeys: CodingKey {\n \n let stringValue: String \n var intValue: Int? \n \n init?(stringValue: String) {\n self.stringValue = stringValue \n } \n // This allows us to map any raw string from the JSON to our logic \n init(rawValue: String) { \n self.stringValue = rawValue\n } \n\n init?(intValue: Int) {\n return nil \n }\n // We don't need integer keys here\n} struct CodingKeys: CodingKey {\n \n let stringValue: String \n var intValue: Int? \n \n init?(stringValue: String) {\n self.stringValue = stringValue \n } \n // This allows us to map any raw string from the JSON to our logic \n init(rawValue: String) { \n self.stringValue = rawValue\n } \n\n init?(intValue: Int) {\n return nil \n }\n // We don't need integer keys here\n} 2. Mapping “Ugly” Keys to Clean Names You don’t have to stick with the API’s naming conventions inside your app. Notice how I used static var to create aliases. This keeps the rest of the decoding logic readable while keeping the "dirty" API keys isolated inside this struct. static var static var name = CodingKeys(rawValue: "strMeal")\nstatic var thumb = CodingKeys(rawValue: "strMealThumb")\nstatic var instructions = CodingKeys(rawValue: "strInstructions") static var name = CodingKeys(rawValue: "strMeal")\nstatic var thumb = CodingKeys(rawValue: "strMealThumb")\nstatic var instructions = CodingKeys(rawValue: "strInstructions") 3. The Power of Dynamic Key Generation This is the part that makes this approach superior to any AI-generated code. We created static functions that use string interpolation to generate keys on the fly. string interpolation static func strIngredient(_ index: Int) -> Self {\n CodingKeys(rawValue: "strIngredient\\(index)")\n}\n\nstatic func strMeasure(_ index: Int) -> Self {\n CodingKeys(rawValue: "strMeasure\\(index)")\n} static func strIngredient(_ index: Int) -> Self {\n CodingKeys(rawValue: "strIngredient\\(index)")\n}\n\nstatic func strMeasure(_ index: Int) -> Self {\n CodingKeys(rawValue: "strMeasure\\(index)")\n} Instead of hardcoding strIngredient1, strIngredient2, etc., we now have a "key factory." When we loop through 1...20 in our initializer, we simply call these functions. It’s clean, it’s reusable, and it’s significantly harder to make a typo than writing 40 individual cases. strIngredient1 strIngredient2 1...20 4. Building a Model That Actually Makes Sense The original JSON treats an ingredient and its measurement as two strangers living in different houses. In our app, there are a couple. By nesting a dedicated struct, we fix the data architecture at the source: struct Ingredient: Decodable, Hashable {\n let id: Int \n let name: String\n let measure: String\n} struct Ingredient: Decodable, Hashable {\n let id: Int \n let name: String\n let measure: String\n} Why Hashable and the id? Hashable id I added an id property using the loop index. Why? Because modern SwiftUI views like List and ForEach require identifiable data. By conforming to Hashable, we ensure: id List ForEach Hashable No UI Glitches: SwiftUI won’t get confused if two different ingredients have the same name (like two different types of “Salt”).\nPerformance: Diffable data sources love hashable objects. No UI Glitches: SwiftUI won’t get confused if two different ingredients have the same name (like two different types of “Salt”). No UI Glitches: Performance: Diffable data sources love hashable objects. Performance: 5. Cleaning Up the “API Smell” Before we get to the initializer, look at how we define our main properties. We aren’t just copying what the API gives us; we are translating it into Clean Swift. Clean Swift let name: String\nlet thumb: URL?\nlet instructions: String\nlet ingredients: [Ingredient] let name: String\nlet thumb: URL?\nlet instructions: String\nlet ingredients: [Ingredient] Goodbye str Prefix: We dropped the Hungarian notation. name is better than strMeal.\nProper Types: We decode the thumbnail directly into a URL?. If the API sends a broken link or an empty string, our decoder handles it gracefully during the parsing phase, not later in the View. Goodbye str Prefix: We dropped the Hungarian notation. name is better than strMeal. Goodbye str Prefix: name strMeal Proper Types: We decode the thumbnail directly into a URL?. If the API sends a broken link or an empty string, our decoder handles it gracefully during the parsing phase, not later in the View. Proper Types: URL? 6. The Smart Initializer: Our “Data Bouncer” This is the finale. Instead of blindly accepting every key the JSON offers, our custom init(from:) acts like a bouncer at a club—only valid data gets in. init(from:) init(from decoder: any Decoder) throws {\n let container = try decoder.container(keyedBy: CodingKeys.self)\n // 1. Decode simple properties using our clean aliases \n self.name = try container.decode(String.self, forKey: .name) \n self.thumb = try? container.decode(URL.self, forKey: .thumb) \n self.instructions = try container.decode(String.self, forKey: .instructions) \n \n// 2. The Dynamic Decoding Loop \n var ingredients: [Ingredient] = [] \n for index in 1...20 { \n \n // We use 'try?' because some keys might be null or missing \n if let name = try? container.decode(String.self, forKey: .strIngredient(index)),\n let measure = try? container.decode(String.self, forKey: .strMeasure(index)), \n !name.isEmpty, !measure.isEmpty { \n // We only save it if the name AND measure are valid and non-empty \n ingredients.append(Ingredient(id: index, name: name, measure: measure)) \n\n } \n } \n self.ingredients = ingredients\n} init(from decoder: any Decoder) throws {\n let container = try decoder.container(keyedBy: CodingKeys.self)\n // 1. Decode simple properties using our clean aliases \n self.name = try container.decode(String.self, forKey: .name) \n self.thumb = try? container.decode(URL.self, forKey: .thumb) \n self.instructions = try container.decode(String.self, forKey: .instructions) \n \n// 2. The Dynamic Decoding Loop \n var ingredients: [Ingredient] = [] \n for index in 1...20 { \n \n // We use 'try?' because some keys might be null or missing \n if let name = try? container.decode(String.self, forKey: .strIngredient(index)),\n let measure = try? container.decode(String.self, forKey: .strMeasure(index)), \n !name.isEmpty, !measure.isEmpty { \n // We only save it if the name AND measure are valid and non-empty \n ingredients.append(Ingredient(id: index, name: name, measure: measure)) \n\n } \n } \n self.ingredients = ingredients\n} The Final Result: Clean, Swifty, and UI-Ready After all that work behind the scenes, look at what we’ve achieved. We have transformed a “flat” JSON nightmare into a model that is a joy to use. This is what the rest of your app sees now: struct MealDetail { \n let name: String \n let instructions: String\n let thumb: URL? \n let ingredients: [Ingredient] \n} struct MealDetail { \n let name: String \n let instructions: String\n let thumb: URL? \n let ingredients: [Ingredient] \n} Pure Simplicity in the UI Because we did the heavy lifting during the decoding phase — filtering empty values and grouping ingredients — our SwiftUI code becomes incredibly clean. We don’t need any complex logic in the View; we just map the data directly to the components. The Cherry on Top: Making Mocking Easy You might have noticed one small side effect: when we define a custom init(from: Decoder), Swift stops generating the default memberwise initializer. This can make writing unit tests or SwiftUI Previews a bit annoying. init(from: Decoder) To fix this and keep our codebase “test-friendly,” we can add this simple extension. This allows us to create “Mock” data for our UI without needing a JSON file. extension MealDetail { \n // Restoring the ability to create manual instances for Mocks and Tests \n init(name: String, thumb: URL?, instructions: String, ingredients: [Ingredient]) {\n self.name = name \n self.thumb = thumb \n self.instructions = instructions\n self.ingredients = ingredients \n }\n} extension MealDetail { \n // Restoring the ability to create manual instances for Mocks and Tests \n init(name: String, thumb: URL?, instructions: String, ingredients: [Ingredient]) {\n self.name = name \n self.thumb = thumb \n self.instructions = instructions\n self.ingredients = ingredients \n }\n} Now, creating a preview is as simple as: let mock = MealDetail(name: "Pasta", thumb: nil, instructions: "Cook it.", ingredients: []) let mock = MealDetail(name: "Pasta", thumb: nil, instructions: "Cook it.", ingredients: []) Conclusion The next time you’re faced with a messy API, remember: don’t let the backend dictate your frontend architecture. Online tools and AI might give you a quick “copy-paste” solution, but they often lead to technical debt. By taking control of your Decodable implementation, you create code that is: don’t let the backend dictate your frontend architecture. Decodable Readable: Clear, intent-based property names.\nRobust: Filters out empty or corrupt data at the source.\nMaintainable: Easy to test and easy to display in the UI. Readable: Clear, intent-based property names. Readable: Robust: Filters out empty or corrupt data at the source. Robust: Maintainable: Easy to test and easy to display in the UI. Maintainable: Happy coding, and keep your models clean! Full code is here: https://github.com/PavelAndreev13/NetworkLayer https://github.com/PavelAndreev13/NetworkLayer