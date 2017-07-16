[SWIFT] How to add In-App Purchases in your iOS app

Site Color
Senior iOS Developer
In-app purchase (IAP) is a great way to earn money from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac app. You can detect if some app offers IAP by going to the app page, and see if it has “Offers In-App Purchases” or “In-App Purchases” near the Price, Buy, or Get button. IAP is mostly used to unlock some extra content in your app that you want to monetize from. Like it or not, Apple charges 30% of each successful transaction that your app will make.
Examples of IAP:
With this tutorial, you will learn everything that you need to know about In-App Purchases. I will try to be as much detailed as possible, and will break down this tutorial to multiple steps for better understanding:
The most important part to get the IAP work is to enter your bank information. That can be done by going to the Agreements, Tax, and Banking section in iTunes Connect. If you don't have this setup, you can't use the IAP services. Should look something like this below…
Then we need to create a Sandbox User. To create this kind of user navigate to Users and Roles and choose the Sandbox Testers section. Remember to use an email that isn't associated with any Apple ID. You will need the Sandbox User to create test payments, otherwise, you can't test them.
Go to the My Apps section and create an app. Or, use an existing app if you already have one. To create an app you will have to create an App ID from your Developer account.
Click on your iTunes app and navigate to the Features section. There you can create a new IAP product. Click on the + icon and pick one of the 4 types that I have explained you above. Then enter the required metadata related to that IAP. Pay attention to the Product ID, as you will need that identifier in your app to call the desired IAP. Here is how it should look like.
We are done with the iTunes Connect setup. If you are clear, then let's proceed to the next step where I will explain you the code.
Keep the code in a separate class. I have named mine IAPHandler, but feel free to change the name if you don't like it. In this class, we will store everything related to In-App Purchases. For a better understanding, I will attach the whole GIST file and will explain each function in the file…
The first thing that you need to do is to create variables from your IAP product ID's (in my case CONSUMABLE_PURCHASE_PRODUCT_ID and NON_CONSUMABLE_PURCHASE_PRODUCT_ID). Also, we will create variables for handling the IAP request and an array that will store all the available IAP products.
As a bonus, I have added the callback handling enum. Create a closure purchaseStatusBlock(), which returns various IAP transaction statuses for more clearer code. To make it even better, I have created an enum type called IAPHandlerAlertType, which will return a message for the suitable case.
Go to your UIViewController and then in your in viewDidLoad() function, fetch the products and also add the closure where you will get the response of the transaction that the user has made.
IAPHandler.shared.fetchAvailableProducts()
IAPHandler.shared.purchaseStatusBlock = {[weak self] (type) in
guard let strongSelf = self else{ return }
if type == .purchased {
let alertView = UIAlertController(title: "", message: type.message(), preferredStyle: .alert)
let action = UIAlertAction(title: "OK", style: .default, handler: { (alert) in
})
alertView.addAction(action)
strongSelf.present(alertView, animated: true, completion: nil)
}
}
Then create an action where you will initialize the transaction window. The below example will get the first product from the iapProducts array.
@IBAction func consumable(btn: UIButton){
IAPHandler.shared.purchaseMyProduct(index: 0)
}
Sign In with your Sandbox User on your iOS device, navigate to your app and click the action to initiate the transaction. Don't worry about the price on the transaction window. Since you are using a Sandbox User, nothing will be charged from your account.
NOTE: You can't test In-App Purchases on iOS Simulator. Please use a real device.