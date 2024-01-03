Supercharge Your Flutter Web App: Deploy with Ease on Google Cloud Run

As a backend developer, I often find myself collaborating closely with my frontend team to ensure the seamless deployment of web applications. Recently, our frontend team brought forth a pressing challenge that was slowing down our development workflow. Problem Statement 🤔 They were responsible for managing a Flutter web application running on a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) virtual machine (VM). While the app itself was impressive, the deployment process left much to be desired. The existing deployment workflow was a multi-step ordeal: Build the Flutter web app. Upload the app to the VM. Unzip the uploaded package. Extract the contents into the appropriate Apache directory. And sometimes, things went awry, causing deployment to drag on for far too long. Initial Attempt with Docker Image Deployment 🐳 Our initial approach was to implement Docker image deployment on the VM using GitHub Actions. While this seemed promising, it quickly became apparent that it came with its own set of complexities and challenges. 🤯 The process of creating Docker images occasionally led to failures, leaving us scratching our heads. 🔒 SSH connections to the VM sometimes failed unexpectedly, causing frustrating delays in the deployment process. ⌛ Timeouts became a common occurrence, further exacerbating the deployment woes. It was clear that our initial attempt was far from the seamless deployment solution we were aiming for. Cloud Run The Saviour ☁️ In our quest to find a more efficient deployment solution and streamline collaboration, we stumbled upon Cloud Run—a game-changer in our deployment journey. Here are some key features we harnessed: Auto Deployment from GitHub 🚀 Seamless integration with GitHub. Cloud Build triggers for automatic builds and deploys. Containerization Made Easy 🐳 Dockerfile for defining environment and dependencies. Automatic container building and deployment. Auto-Scaling for Efficiency ⚖️ Dynamic scaling based on incoming requests. Cost-effective resource allocation. Fetching Code from GitHub 🔄 Real-time collaboration among team members. Automatic deployment of pushed changes. Cost Efficiency 💰 Pay-as-you-go pricing model. No charges for idle time. Robust Monitoring and Logging 📊 Detailed logs and metrics. Integration with monitoring tools like Stackdriver. 😜 Solution - Implementation: Now let's jump into the actual solution which worked for us, adding all the templates that worked for us so you can also utilize the same or modify it according to your needs. In this solution phase we will go through Docker setup for your project Apache and server file setup to smooth running of you application in cloud run And at the end the cloud run setup. Step 1: Setting Up Docker in Repo Add this docker file to you existing repo # Stage 1: Build the application\nFROM dart:stable AS build\n\n# Install dependencies for Flutter\nRUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y curl git unzip xz-utils zip libglu1-mesa\n\n# Clone the Flutter repository\nRUN git clone https://github.com/flutter/flutter.git /usr/local/flutter\n\n# Set the Flutter path\nENV PATH="/usr/local/flutter/bin:/usr/local/flutter/bin/cache/dart-sdk/bin:${PATH}"\n\n# Checkout the specific version of Flutter\nRUN flutter channel stable\nRUN flutter upgrade\nRUN git -C /usr/local/flutter checkout 1f6bdb6\n\n#above after checkout is commit hash which indicates the version of flutter\n#to learn more about flutter versioning, please visit https://flutter.dev/docs/development/tools/sdk/releases?tab=linux\n\n# Verify Flutter installation\nRUN flutter doctor\n\n# Set working directory\nWORKDIR /app\n\n# Copy over your app\nCOPY pubspec.* /app/\nRUN flutter pub get\nCOPY . /app\nRUN flutter pub get --offline\nRUN flutter clean\nRUN flutter build web --release --no-tree-shake-icons\n\n# Stage 2: Create the runtime environment with Apache\nFROM httpd:alpine\n\n# Install gettext for envsubst\nRUN apk add --no-cache gettext\n\n# Copy the built app to the Apache server directory\nCOPY --from=build /app/build/web/ /usr/local/apache2/htdocs/\n\n# Expose port\nEXPOSE 8080\n\n# Copy the Apache configuration template and startup script\nCOPY httpd.conf.template /usr/local/apache2/conf/httpd.conf.template\n\n# Add a shell script to start Apache with the right PORT\nCOPY start-apache.sh /usr/local/bin/start-apache.sh\nRUN chmod +x /usr/local/bin/start-apache.sh\n\n# Start Apache using the startup script\nCMD ["start-apache.sh"] Above docker file is multi stage In first stage we download dependency of flutter and generate the build In second stage we setup apache to host this as static site in cloud run Now add a apache configuration file to make port dynamic as cloud run expect an open port configuration for application # this should go in directory with httpd.conf.template\n\nServerRoot "/usr/local/apache2"\n\nListen ${PORT}\n\nLoadModule mpm_event_module modules/mod_mpm_event.so\nLoadModule authn_file_module modules/mod_authn_file.so\nLoadModule authn_core_module modules/mod_authn_core.so\nLoadModule authz_host_module modules/mod_authz_host.so\nLoadModule authz_groupfile_module modules/mod_authz_groupfile.so\nLoadModule authz_user_module modules/mod_authz_user.so\nLoadModule authz_core_module modules/mod_authz_core.so\nLoadModule access_compat_module modules/mod_access_compat.so\nLoadModule auth_basic_module modules/mod_auth_basic.so\nLoadModule reqtimeout_module modules/mod_reqtimeout.so\nLoadModule filter_module modules/mod_filter.so\nLoadModule mime_module modules/mod_mime.so\nLoadModule log_config_module modules/mod_log_config.so\nLoadModule env_module modules/mod_env.so\nLoadModule headers_module modules/mod_headers.so\nLoadModule setenvif_module modules/mod_setenvif.so\nLoadModule version_module modules/mod_version.so\nLoadModule unixd_module modules/mod_unixd.so\nLoadModule status_module modules/mod_status.so\nLoadModule autoindex_module modules/mod_autoindex.so\nLoadModule dir_module modules/mod_dir.so\nLoadModule alias_module modules/mod_alias.so\nLoadModule proxy_html_module modules/mod_proxy_html.so\n\n<IfModule unixd_module>\nUser daemon\nGroup daemon\n</IfModule>\n\nServerAdmin you@example.com\n\n<Directory />\n AllowOverride none\n Require all denied\n</Directory>\n\n<Directory "/usr/local/apache2/htdocs">\n Options Indexes FollowSymLinks\n AllowOverride None\n Require all granted\n</Directory>\n\n<IfModule dir_module>\n DirectoryIndex index.html\n</IfModule>\n\n<Files ".ht*">\n Require all denied\n</Files>\n\nErrorLog /proc/self/fd/2\n\nLogLevel warn\n\n<IfModule log_config_module>\n LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \\"%r\\" %>s %b \\"%{Referer}i\\" \\"%{User-Agent}i\\"" combined\n LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \\"%r\\" %>s %b" common\n CustomLog /proc/self/fd/1 common\n</IfModule>\n\n<IfModule alias_module>\n ScriptAlias /cgi-bin/ "/usr/local/apache2/cgi-bin/"\n</IfModule>\n\n<Directory "/usr/local/apache2/cgi-bin">\n AllowOverride None\n Options None\n Require all granted\n</Directory>\n\n<IfModule headers_module>\n RequestHeader unset Proxy early\n</IfModule>\n\n<IfModule mime_module>\n TypesConfig conf/mime.types\n AddType application/x-compress .Z\n AddType application/x-gzip .gz .tgz\n</IfModule>\n\n<IfModule mime_magic_module>\n MIMEMagicFile conf/magic\n</IfModule>\n\nInclude conf/extra/proxy-html.conf Add the just add server file with start-apache.sh name to add an script to run server smoothly #!/bin/sh\n# Substitute environment variables in Apache configuration\nenvsubst < /usr/local/apache2/conf/httpd.conf.template > /usr/local/apache2/conf/httpd.conf\n\n# For debugging: print the PORT variable and the resulting httpd.conf\necho "PORT: $PORT"\n# cat /usr/local/apache2/conf/httpd.conf\n\n# Start Apache in the foreground\nexec httpd -DFOREGROUND Above file add port from env using envsubst to and replace actual apache config. Now after adding all these just try by running application locally for testing use below command to verify 1 docker build -t my-flutter-app . -> For building\n2 docker run -d -p 8080:8080 -e PORT=8080 my-flutter-app -> To run after builiding If all above works fine push it to github. Step 2: Setting Up Cloud Run Begin by navigating to the Google Cloud Console and creating a new project or selecting an existing one. In the Cloud Console, activate the Cloud Run API for your project. You will be able to see the cloud run here something like in below image. Now create cloud run service Fill the details and select the cloud build as option Select the Repo and Branch and setup docker file in option Now click on save and that’s it. Now build will start and you will be able to see it in cloud build section. At the end after successful build you can check you web application on external ip provided by cloud run 🚗 The Journey This blog captures our journey from a challenging deployment process to a streamlined and efficient solution using Cloud Run. With features like auto deployment, containerization, auto-scaling, and cost efficiency, Cloud Run has become a vital tool in our development arsenal. Say goodbye to deployment woes and embrace Cloud Run for a smoother development experience. ☁️🚀