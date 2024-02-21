Search icon
    Sui Reveals Initial Wave Of Speakers, Famed Venue For First Annual Basecamp Eventby@chainwire

    Sui Reveals Initial Wave Of Speakers, Famed Venue For First Annual Basecamp Event

    by ChainwireFebruary 21st, 2024
    Sui Basecamp is a celebration of the developers and entrepreneurs building on Sui, the innovative Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform. The first annual Sui conference will take place on April 10 and 11, 2024. Early bird tickets, at the discounted prices of $99 USD, are available today through March 1.

    **PALO ALTO, United States of America, February 20th, 2024/Chainwire/--**The joint organizers behind the first annual global Sui conference, Sui Basecamp, today announced the initial wave of confirmed speakers for the Parisian event taking place on April 10 and 11, 2024.


    Sui Basecamp is a celebration of the developers and entrepreneurs building on Sui, the innovative Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform, and will feature speakers and thought leaders from all over the world and throughout the greater Web3 ecosystem. Sui Basecamp’s initial wave of speakers includes:


    • Arianna Simpson, General Partner at a16z

    • Balaji S. Srinivasan, Angel Investor, Tech Founder and author of The Network State

    • Meltem Demirors, Aspiring Cult Leader

    • Evan Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs and Original Contributor to Sui

    • Nikola Plecas, Global Head of Product GTM and Product Commercialization at Visa Crypto

    • Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance

    • Sam Blackshear, Chief Technology Officer at Mysten Labs and Creator of Move

    • Vincent Chok, Chief Executive Officer of First Digital Trust

    • Logan Jastremski, Managing Partner at Frictionless Capital

    • Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs

    • Benoît Pellevoizin, Head of Marketing and Communications at CoinShares France

    • Robert Knight, Features Writer at Cointelegraph

    • Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of Sui Foundation


    Hosted by Mysten Labs and Sui Foundation, Sui Basecamp will take place at two select venues – the first day and opening night party, Sui Soiree, will be at Pavillon Cambon Capucines, the former headquarters of Crédit Foncier de France, before attendees migrate to Pavillon Vendôme for the second day’s festivities.


    Both locations are adjacent to Paris Blockchain Week’s main event.

    Early bird tickets, at the discounted prices of $99 USD, are available today through March 1. Ticket prices will remain discounted, at $149 USD, from March 2 through 31, then increase to the full price of $299 from April 1 until the event. Registration is now open at https://sui.io/basecamp.


    About Sui


    Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets.


    With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io


    About Mysten Labs


    Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

    Sui Foundation

    The Sui Foundation is an independent organization that is dedicated to the advancement and adoption of Sui. The Sui Foundation supports the Sui community and its projects that enable individuals and creators to have unprecedented ownership over their data and content.

    Media Contact:

    [email protected]

    Contact

    Lexi Wangler

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


