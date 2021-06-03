Successful Decentralization Lives Right Under Our Nose

As I scroll through social media and LinkedIn, in particular, I see a thriving inclination towards the term 'Decentralization.' No doubt, cryptocurrencies have fueled the discussions around such a space; however, decentralization as a subject is not just limited to the financial sectors — a fact that I'm very well versed with courtesy of the endless discussions about social media decentralization.

For such discussions to turn to fruition, we have to have a basis — perhaps a concrete example of what decentralization is capable of, how it would influence the society, on the whole, and how this space would further escalate into something that we don't currently know about.

And while I look around for a concrete shred of evidence, I find none better than our very own Internet. The Internet, and more specifically, the Web, is one of the most decentralized technologies ever created.

While it might not be as decentralized as, say Bitcoin or Ethereum, the Internet has been a space where people can experiment with different ideas to see what will work the best. And talk about escalation of features — well, we all know how Internet has branched through the years.

The reason for such handy innovation sourcing from every corner is that the Internet allows for any person to test their idea in a low-risk environment — perhaps the best ever platform to fine-tune the concept before one moves forward to larger-scale production.

Most importantly, the Internet facilitates what centralized services don't — the feeling of being liberated, which (fortunately) fuels innovation explosion with people working on their websites and associated services without having to worry about the authoritarian monopolies.

5 Reasons Why the Internet Is the Biggest Successful Decentralized Technology

1. The Internet Drives Innovation With Minimal Overhead

This decentralization leads to innovation because people have the means to experiment with their ideas without the risk of financial or other punishments. It also allows for a new type of market-based form of competition.

Instead of close-knit corporations or governments restricting competition, internet-based companies are only limited by their own internal regulations and the market. As a result, a less restrictive marketplace is facilitated with companies running more efficiently and catering to the customers in the most desired way.

2. The Internet Is a Place for Liberal Information Sharing

If I choose to put forth an opinion, I can do that on various platforms. That's one thing that powers the Internet to interminable glory. This is a place where communication is not censored, and freedom of speech remains intact, thus, expediting an avenue where individuals can reach and voice out what they ought to.

This encouragement of voicing out ideas and sharing knowledge helps spur innovation because people can be creative in what they have been exposed to in their lifetime, through either reading or interacting with others on the Internet.

3. The Internet Creates a Level Playing Field

Earlier, a person had to go through a large corporation to create their own website or service, which was unmistakably restrictive. However, the advent of the Internet and its availability to the common people opened the doors to immense business opportunities.

People became free to carry out their businesses, which led to many entrepreneurial-driven entities creating their own startups and companies that, in 2021 and beyond, will be soaring through the ranks.

And what's better than reminiscing the era when Jeff Bezos ran an online bookstore — only to carve his way through the Internet to give birth to the largest retail brand in the world. If that's not a level playing field, I don't know what is.

4. No Central Authority with the Censorship Stick

I keep coming back to this thing just to let you comprehend how critical it is pertaining to the decentralization discussion.

And I do know that this is bound to have mixed reviews; however, there's no denying that this is precisely what lays the foundation for a successful decentralized technology.

Consider the Internet as an online society where people have to choose for their benefit. Everything is a choice when no central authority is governing, and one might incline towards something that wouldn't otherwise suffice the interests of many.

At the same time, a person might accomplish wonders, drive innovation, help out his peers and perhaps reach the heights he would have only dreamt of. And I'll bet on this reality over and over.

People can decide if they want free speech or a website that allows for easy censorship. They can determine if they will create their own identity or simply let someone else's name take over.

And when one side of the choice is growth, you just have to invest in the underlying algorithm facilitating it.

5. The Internet Doesn't Serve Geographical Restrictions

This is where the characteristics of the Internet emulate that of a typical communication service. The Internet does not have geographical restrictions on the use, access, or creation of websites or services.

This means that no borders stop an individual from communicating online with someone in another country or even sharing content from one country to another.

People can choose to have their website or service accessible in different parts of the world, depending on what they want it to be used for or what they want people in different regions to access.

In a Nutshell

The Internet is a decentralized system that has allowed people to create websites and services without the need of a government or corporation. This has created a truly free marketplace, leading to innovation, competition, and freedom of speech.

As a result, we observe an equal playing field for all users, regardless of their social standing, class, or even gender — and that's what matters.

