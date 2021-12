Gaurav Jain is the co-founder of Magento-based company, MageComp. He is an Adobe Certified Expert-Adobe Commerce Business Practitioner. Jain has 8+ years of experience in the Magento platform, and his team has mastered the niche from day-by-day learning and implementation. To date, we have successfully completed 600+ projects and served 20,000+ customers in more than 120 countries. We have developed 150+ Magento 1 and Magento 2 extensions, and our numerous services are used by more than 10,000+.