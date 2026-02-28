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Subscription Managers: When They’re Worth It

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byDan Layfield@dlayf

Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

February 28th, 2026
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Dan Layfield
    byDan Layfield@dlayf

    Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

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Dan Layfield@dlayf

Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

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programming#software-engineering#product-management#growth-hacking#performance#subscription-managers#startup#subscription-management#saas-billing-tools

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