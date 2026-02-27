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Subscription Growth: The Momentum You Can’t See

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byDan Layfield@dlayf

Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

February 27th, 2026
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Dan Layfield
    byDan Layfield@dlayf

    Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

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Dan Layfield@dlayf

Ran the Growth @ Codecademy, Ex Uber PM, Now: https://subscriptionindex.com/

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product-management#product-management#growth-hacking#infrastructure#testing#recurring-revenue#mrr-momentum#compounding-wins#retention-and-durability

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